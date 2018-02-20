Five Restaurants Serving Vegan Menus for Restaurant Week

The fourteenth annual Denver Restaurant Week kicks off this Friday, February 23, with two weeks of discounted menus at more than 250 restaurants through March 4. The celebration of the city’s culinary scene offers special multi-course menus for either $25, $35 or $45. If you’re a vegan, you don’t have to miss out on all of the fun. These five restaurants are offering a tasty vegan menu for your plant-based enjoyment.
Bombay Clay Oven, $25
165 Steele Street
303-377-4454
bombayclayoven.com
This Cherry Creek eatery has been serving fresh, flavorful Indian cuisine for 25 years, much of it vegetarian and vegan. Here are your Restaurant Week options:
Soup or Salad: Either yogi salad (with black-eyed beans, kidney beans, chickpeas, corn, purple cabbage, onion, tomato and lettuce tossed with cumin seeds, cilantro and lemon juice), or mulligatawny soup made with lentils, coconut milk, tomato and cilantro
Appetizer: Vegetable pakora (vegetables dipped in lentil-and-chickpea batter scented with ajwain seeds)
Choice of two entrees: Mixed-vegetable kadai (with cauliflower, potato, carrots, zucchini and bell pepper, stir fried with onions, fresh garlic and ginger), plus one other entree from the menu (all of which can be made vegan)
Bread: Whole-wheat roti or naan without butter
The Curtis Club, $35
2100 Curtis Street
720-420-9898
thecurtisclub.com
The Curtis Club is perfect for those in the hip, urban crowd who also want to eat vegan. While the restaurant's regular menu includes meat, this Restaurant Week menu doesn't.
First course: Salad (the miso dressing can be made vegan)
Second course: Tempura tofu with parsnip purée, portabello mushroom and seaweed salad
Entree: Vegan tofu scramble with quinoa, tofu, bell peppers, asparagus, roasted potatoes, kale, avocados and a spicy garlic tomato sauce
Dessert: Vegan sorbet
True Food Kitchen, $35
2800 East Second Avenue
720-509-7661
truefoodkitchen.com
True Food Kitchen focuses on wellness, whether your an omnivore, vegetarian or vegan. In keeping with its mission to cater to nearly every food preference, the restaurant is offering a plant-based menu for Restaurant Week.
First course (choose one to share): Kale guacamole with pink grapefruit, cilantro, roasted poblano and sunflower seeds, served with pita chips, or charred cauliflower with harissa tahini, medjool dates, dill, mint and pistachio
Second (choose one): Butternut squash pizza with smoked onion, organic kale, vegan almond ricotta and dried cranberry; ancient grains with miso glazed sweet potato, turmeric, charred onion, snow pea, grilled portobello, avocado and hemp seed; or teriyaki quinoa with broccoli, heirloom carrot, bok choy, mushroom, brown rice, avocado and toasted sesame
Dessert: Chia seed pudding topped with banana and toasted coconut
The Goods, $25
2550 East Colfax Avenue
303-355-5445
thegoodsrestaurant.com
The Goods may be located on busy Colfax Avenue next door to the Tattered Cover, but it feels like a neighborhood joint for Congress Park and Capitol Hill residents. You and your neighbors can enjoy a vegan three-course meal for Restaurant Week.
First: Curried cauliflower vegan soup
Second: Wood-oven portobello with soft polenta and tomato caper roasted garlic sauce
Third: Housemade vegan rice pudding
Little India Restaurant & Bar, $25
330 East Sixth Avenue
303-871-9777
littleindiaofdenver.com
Little India has been one of Denver's favorites for twenty years. There are three locations in town; below is the vegan menu for the Sixth Avenue location. Call the downtown (1533 Champa Street, 303-629-5777) and University neighborhood (2390 South Downing Street, 303-298-1939) restaurants for additional details on their Restaurant Week menus.
Appetizer: Punjabi samosas (crisp pastry with mashed potatoes and peas), vegetable pakora (deep-fried veggies in a chickpea batter), and onion bhaji (onion rings in a chickpea batter)
Entrees (Choose two):
Bombay alu: potatoes and spices blended into the chefs’ special curry
Alu gobi: cauliflower and potatoes cooked with herbs and spices
Bhindi masala: okra cooked with onion, tomatoes and spices
Channa masala: chickpeas cooked with special masala sauce
Vegetable curry: mixed vegetables seasoned in medium thick curry
Mushroom mattar: mushroom cooked with onion, tomato, green peas, and spices
Bread: Roti bread or paratha bread
