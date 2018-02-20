Five Restaurants Serving Vegan Menus for Restaurant Week

The fourteenth annual Denver Restaurant Week kicks off this Friday, February 23, with two weeks of discounted menus at more than 250 restaurants through March 4. The celebration of the city’s culinary scene offers special multi-course menus for either $25, $35 or $45. If you’re a vegan, you don’t have to miss out on all of the fun. These five restaurants are offering a tasty vegan menu for your plant-based enjoyment.

Bombay Clay Oven, $25

165 Steele Street

303-377-4454

bombayclayoven.com

This Cherry Creek eatery has been serving fresh, flavorful Indian cuisine for 25 years, much of it vegetarian and vegan. Here are your Restaurant Week options:

Soup or Salad: Either yogi salad (with black-eyed beans, kidney beans, chickpeas, corn, purple cabbage, onion, tomato and lettuce tossed with cumin seeds, cilantro and lemon juice), or mulligatawny soup made with lentils, coconut milk, tomato and cilantro Appetizer: Vegetable pakora (vegetables dipped in lentil-and-chickpea batter scented with ajwain seeds) Choice of two entrees: Mixed-vegetable kadai (with cauliflower, potato, carrots, zucchini and bell pepper, stir fried with onions, fresh garlic and ginger), plus one other entree from the menu (all of which can be made vegan) Bread: Whole-wheat roti or naan without butter

The Curtis Club is rolling out a new menu — and announcing itself with a big new sign.

The Curtis Club, $35

2100 Curtis Street

720-420-9898

thecurtisclub.com

The Curtis Club is perfect for those in the hip, urban crowd who also want to eat vegan. While the restaurant's regular menu includes meat, this Restaurant Week menu doesn't.

First course: Salad (the miso dressing can be made vegan) Second course: Tempura tofu with parsnip purée, portabello mushroom and seaweed salad Entree: Vegan tofu scramble with quinoa, tofu, bell peppers, asparagus, roasted potatoes, kale, avocados and a spicy garlic tomato sauce Dessert: Vegan sorbet

True Food Kitchen, $35

2800 East Second Avenue

720-509-7661

truefoodkitchen.com

True Food Kitchen focuses on wellness, whether your an omnivore, vegetarian or vegan. In keeping with its mission to cater to nearly every food preference, the restaurant is offering a plant-based menu for Restaurant Week.

First course (choose one to share): Kale guacamole with pink grapefruit, cilantro, roasted poblano and sunflower seeds, served with pita chips, or charred cauliflower with harissa tahini, medjool dates, dill, mint and pistachio Second (choose one): Butternut squash pizza with smoked onion, organic kale, vegan almond ricotta and dried cranberry; ancient grains with miso glazed sweet potato, turmeric, charred onion, snow pea, grilled portobello, avocado and hemp seed; or teriyaki quinoa with broccoli, heirloom carrot, bok choy, mushroom, brown rice, avocado and toasted sesame Dessert: Chia seed pudding topped with banana and toasted coconut



The Goods, $25

2550 East Colfax Avenue

303-355-5445

thegoodsrestaurant.com

The Goods may be located on busy Colfax Avenue next door to the Tattered Cover, but it feels like a neighborhood joint for Congress Park and Capitol Hill residents. You and your neighbors can enjoy a vegan three-course meal for Restaurant Week.

First: Curried cauliflower vegan soup Second: Wood-oven portobello with soft polenta and tomato caper roasted garlic sauce Third: Housemade vegan rice pudding

Little India Restaurant & Bar, $25

330 East Sixth Avenue

303-871-9777

littleindiaofdenver.com

Little India has been one of Denver's favorites for twenty years. There are three locations in town; below is the vegan menu for the Sixth Avenue location. Call the downtown (1533 Champa Street, 303-629-5777) and University neighborhood (2390 South Downing Street, 303-298-1939) restaurants for additional details on their Restaurant Week menus.