Four Denver Options for a Vegan Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving as a vegan can be a little rough to navigate, with friends and relatives roasting up turkeys and simmering gravy slick with drippings. If you’re maintaining a plant-based lifestyle but you lack the time or cooking chops to whip up a meatless meal this year, these four spots are making it much easier for you.

Native Foods is one of very few vegan restaurants in Denver.

Native Foods Café

680 South Colorado Boulevard, Glendale

303-758-3440

nativefoods.com

The Glendale outpost of this vegan chain is hosting a Thanksgiving buffet on Thursday, November 23, from noon to 7 p.m. The meal runs $29.99 for adults and $14.99 for kids 12 and under. Some options include: The Native Wellington, shepherd’s pie, apple-cider braised Brussels sprouts, polenta and butternut squash terrine, garlic mashed potatoes, stuffing, mushroom gravy, cranberry orange compote and pumpkin pie. This is an in-house meal and the restaurant expects to be fully booked, so call now for a reservation.

Nooch Vegan Market has your plant-based dinner options covered. Chelsea Keeney

Nooch Vegan Market

10 East Ellsworth Avenue

720-328-5324

noochveganmarket.tumblr.com

Pre-order a Thanksgiving meal from Nooch to pick up between November 21 and November 23. A meal for two includes half of a seitan-based roast, dinner rolls and two sides (choose from mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce, roasted vegetables, macaroni and cheese and yams with marshmallows).

Vegan Van at NOOCH Vegan Market

10 East Ellsworth Avenue

720-328-5324

The Vegan Van is providing plant-based options that you can pre-order and pick up from Nooch. The meal feeds two to three people and includes one roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, and a mini pumpkin pie with coconut whipped topping.

Watercourse Foods is one of Denver's most reliable vegan eateries. Danielle Lirette

Watercourse Foods

837 E 17th Ave

Denver, Colorado

303-832-7313

watercoursefoods.com

Order your meal by the end of the day today (Monday, November 20) to pick it up on or before November 22. A meal for two includes a half roast, two sides, and dinner rolls. Sides are 16 ounces and can be purchased separately as well. They include mashed potatoes and gravy, herbed stuffing, cranberry sauce, roasted vegetables, dinner rolls, mac and cheese, and sweet yams and marshmallows. A full roast serves four and a half roast serves two.(There are gluten-free roasts available, too.)

EXPAND The new Whole Foods Union Station is packaging vegan Thanksgiving meals to take home. Mark Antonation

Whole Foods Union Station

1701 Wewatta Street

720-572-8800

wholefoodsmarket.com

Order a vegan meal for two from this brand-new Whole Foods and get mustard-glazed cauliflower, lentil-mushroom stuffing, “cheesy rutabaga and potato mash,” sauerkraut-roasted rainbow carrots, and a chocolate toffee mini-cake. There are also other side options you can order separately, such as roasted fingerling potatoes with crispy garlic and parsley, pumpkin pie, roasted butternut squash, green beans with crispy garlic and parsley, orange cranberry sauce, maple-roasted Brussels sprouts, and mushroom gravy.