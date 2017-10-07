Vinh Xuong Owner Adds Coffee Shop to Zeppelin Station Plan

While there are still a few gaps in the market-hall plan at the upcoming Zeppelin Station development at 3501 Wazee Street, at least two gaps will be filled by Duc Huynh, who currently runs Vinh Xuong Bakery at 2370 West Alameda Avenue. Earlier this summer, Huynh inked a deal to bring his Vietnamese banh mi sandwiches to the mixed-used development, and now he's agreed to add a coffee-based cafe to the project.

"Once we signed up for the sandwich shop, they needed a coffee shop, too," Huynh says. "They were going to do one anyway, so I agreed to step in."

Dandy Lion Coffee is a new concept that will open a little earlier in the day than the other food offerings at Zeppelin Station; it will have espresso-based coffee drinks along with other beverages and a selection of pastries and other grab-and-go bites. Huynh says he'll incorporate Vietnamese flavors and ingredients into both the drinks and food, though the full menu is still in the works.