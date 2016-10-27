Visit Denver Adds New Pricing Options for 2017 Denver Restaurant Week

Mayor Michael Hancock breaks a few eggs for Denver Restaurant Week two years ago. Visit Denver

Denver Restaurant Week, the annual discount-dinner program put on by Visit Denver every winter, has seen tweaks and changes over the past dozen years. But one thing that has remained constant has been the pricing structure. While the per-person price went up a few years ago from the original $26.40 (or $52.80 for two) to $30, all participating restaurants were stuck with the same pricing structure, from burger joints to white-tablecloth eateries. But in 2017, restaurants will have three price options, which Visit Denver says will increase participation by a wider range of restaurants.

Mark your calendars: The 2017 Restaurant Week runs from February 24 to March 5, and participating restaurants will have the option of serving menus priced at $25, $35 or $45 per person. "We want it to be a true representation of the emerging hot spots, longtime favorites and everything in between throughout our diverse neighborhoods and across the entire metro area, and this new pricing structure will allow even more restaurants to find value for their business in participating, and make it easy for diners to experience more of everything that Denver has to offer,” says Visit Denver president and CEO Richard Scharf.

While it's still too early to start making reservations for your favorite restaurants (eateries will start signing up on November 14), Visit Denver will release its initial list — with menus searchable by neighborhood, cuisine style and price point — on January 25.

In the past, Visit Denver has offered a true one-week Restaurant Week, two separate weeks in winter and summer, and a two-week event that restaurant owners said was too grueling for their staffs. The current setup, as a single ten-day stretch, was established in 2015.

