Denver Restaurant Week Announces 2018 Dates

With so many restaurants continuing to open in Denver — and continuing to lure customers with new concepts and diverse dining options — it seems that every week is restaurant week in this city. But there's only one official Denver Restaurant Week, and the food-filled celebration organized by Visit Denver gives restaurant-goers a chance to get out of their rut and explore new options without the risk of sticker shock. Visit Denver just released the dates and prices for the 2018 version of Restaurant Week, and inflation has been kept at bay for at least another year. In cost, at least; the number of restaurants participating will likely climb.

The next Denver Restaurant Week is scheduled for February 23 through March 4, 2018, which actually makes it a ten-day event, but that just gives you an extra weekend to get out and feast. Like last year, restaurants will have the option of offering $25, $25 or $45 menus, allowing eateries of all styles to participate. In 2017, Visit Denver added the tiered pricing; in previous years, the price had climbed from the original $52.80 for dinner for two to $30 per person.