Vita Has Given Up the Ghost in LoHi

Vita is finally giving up the ghost.

Is the space at 1575 Boulder Street in the Olinger Mortuary complex haunted? That's what some neighbors wondered as they walked past the crowds lined up at Little Man Ice Cream, or waited for a table at Linger or Lola. Meanwhile, just down the street, Vita often seemed as quiet as a tomb — despite coming on the scene with Max MacKissock as its opening chef, despite that lovely rooftop patio, despite trying live music and many menu variations. And now Vita has closed. Here's the message on the Vita website:



Vita Friends, Over the last ten years we have had the pleasure of serving our guests and meeting some amazing people. You have trusted us when you have proposed to your future spouses, had your weddings on our rooftop, and held your important business meetings, rehearsal dinners, holiday parties, presentations, first dates, and other life events. We thank you for entrusting us with these life events and we have always felt honored that you chose Vita as the venue for them. After ten years, we have decided to pass the torch on to another group that will bring fresh, new, and exciting changes to the space. We could have never done any of this of course without the many employees that have worked with us throughout the last decade. Thank you all for everything you have contributed to Vita. Best wishes to all of you that have called Vita home! -Vita

But the space won't be empty for long. According to the Denver Post, Katy and Brian Vaughn, the husband-and-wife owners of Low Country Kitchen in Steamboat Springs, have signed a lease on the space, where they plan to open a second Low Country in January.

By then, another tough spot on the block — the corner that swallowed up Churchill's Public House, then Cibo — will have a new tenant: Mizu Izakaya is slated to open at 1560 Boulder Street by the end of the month.

