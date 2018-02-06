Wake Up, Colorado! This Is the Year for Coffee Beers

Coffee beers are nothing new. Breweries in Colorado have increasingly focused on coffee as an ingredient over the past few years, widening the breadth and deepening the depth of their knowledge — and then producing some seriously geeky concoctions based on the origin, variety and local roaster of the beans.

Denver's Epic Brewing and Longmont's Oskar Blues, in particular, have taken the study of java to a whole new level. Epic's Son of a Baptist series explores the nuances of different roasters across the country by making the same beer with different beans in different regions (see below for details about a special tasting on Thursday, February 8). Oskar Blues, meanwhile, created its own coffee company, Hotbox Roasters, and has used the beans for several different beers, including Hotbox Coffee Porter and Hotbox Coffee IPA.

But 2018 could be a breakout year for the style if November, December and January are any indication of what the next twelve months might hold. Already, a few larger breweries have added major new seasonal or one-off packaged coffee beers, while smaller taprooms have been producing some intense draft-only specialties. Here are some recent examples.