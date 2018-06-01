Waters Edge Offers a Wine Time in Centennial

In the unassuming, sunlit interior of a remodeled bank building across from the Streets at SouthGlenn, you’ll meet some of Colorado’s friendliest wine people. You’ll also find good food and wine at Waters Edge Winery & Bistro.

When you walk in the door, you’ll likely meet "wine slinger" Mike Knutzon (at least until he heads off to grad school). An Army veteran who served in Afghanistan, Knutzon grew up drinking wine with his grandmother, who he says told him that “wine is good for the blood.” His enthusiasm for Waters Edge wine is surpassed only by that of Jennifer Hulan, who opened the winery three years ago with her husband, Chad. Chef Demetrius Clift is mostly behind the scenes whipping up something delicious inside the former bank vault, now a kitchen. I recommend the spicy hummus and the three-cheese, truffle and mushroom flatbread, a combo that's self-explanatory in its appeal.

EXPAND Yes, some wines do go with peanut butter and chocolate. Krista Kafer

This suburban gem of a winery is just the place for Friday lunch and a glass of wine. I went with the five-wine sampler: Diver Down, a refreshing pinot blanc; Trek, an Argentinian malbec with a smoky, berry-rich flavor; Rainier, a dry riesling with a nice floral bouquet; the pomegranate zinfandel, a summery poolside wine; and my favorite, Bombastic, a blend of cabernet, zinfandel and merlot. This delicious, jammy red wine is served with a small Reese’s peanut butter cup, which creates a momentary sensation of eating a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Jennifer discovered the delectable combination one night after work while sipping a glass of Bombastic and popping a Reese’s. It’s now a favorite wine pairing among the regulars at Waters Edge. If you buy a bottle of wine (like I did), the $6 tasting fee is waved.