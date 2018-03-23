Wayne's Smoke Shack Doubles Restaurant Size in Superior

If it has been a while since you've been to Wayne's Smoke Shack, the Texas-style barbecue joint that operates out of a sprawling shopping center in the bedroom community of Superior, wedged inconspicuously between Boulder and Broomfield, you'll want to swing by and see what's changed. Owner Wayne Shelnutt recently reopened after a six-week expansion project that doubled the size of his dining room and created five times the smoking capacity for turning out some of the best brisket, turkey, hot links and pork shoulder, ribs and belly in the metro area. And if you've never been — what are you waiting for?

Shelnutt grew up in Seguin, Texas (a town only slightly larger than Superior), tagging along on his dad's Hill Country outings to some of the region's best smokehouses. After college, he continued seeking out good barbecue in the Austin area while working in the tech industry. His job eventually landed him in Boulder County, where his love of barbecue led him to the realization that he couldn't find what he was looking for in the Front Range restaurant scene. But at the same time, he realized that Colorado was, on the whole, a more appealing place to live. "I thought, it's not worth moving back to Texas for, so I'll just figure [barbecue] out for myself," he recalls.

After a few years of backyard cooking, where he had his share of failures before coming up with some winning recipes, he ditched his day job and opened Wayne's at 406 Center Drive in Superior. While he never studied cooking professionally, Shelnutt says his combination of a "mathematical and scientific background" and an artistic streak were perfect for the slow trial-and-error process of cooking over wood. Meticulously recording every variable, from daily temperature and barometric pressure fluctuations to exact smoking times, temperatures and ingredients in his rub (of which there are now about twenty), he dialed in his techniques until he had a product that he knew folks would line up for.