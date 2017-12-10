Reader: With the Wazee, Another Iconic Restaurant Bites the Dust

Denver is losing many of its iconic restaurants, including the Wazee Lounge and Supper Club. The restaurant got its start fifty years ago as a comfort-food stop, then turned into a legendary pizza joint and late-night watering hole. A recent remodel removed some of the old-time flavor, though, and now a new ownership team will change the concept, the interior and even the name in early 2018. Says Howard:

I remember when the Wazee was Denver cool. Denver being the operative word. Unfortunately, Denver has been losing its flavor and personality since the building of the 16th Street Mall and the raising of all that concrete in LoDo. Glad I grew up there when I did. Thanks for the memories.

Comments Sylvia:

Another iconic restaurant bites the dust for some stupid new restaurant.

Adds Derek:

That’s not completely surprising, Wazee was not the same since the generic remodel. Too bad, but the new concept sounds promising.



But Russell disagrees:

So some “high concept charcuterie” bullshit place can come in that will be gone in five years or less and is just like is every other shit place popping up all over. Food scene in Denver is turning merde!

Concludes Kyle:

So we're losing Wazee Supper Club but gaining the entirely overrated In-N-Out? Not a fair tradeoff.

