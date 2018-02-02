 


Last Call for the Wazee Lounge and Supper Club
Wazee Lounge and Supper Club

Last Call for the Wazee Lounge and Supper Club

Patricia Calhoun | February 2, 2018 | 6:57am
AA

It was fun — a lot of fun — while it lasted, but at the end of service tonight, February 2, the Wazee Lounge and Supper Club will pour its last beer. The circa 1910 LoDo building, which was converted from a plumbing supply store into a restaurant in the '50s, has gone through numerous incarnations and ownerships since then, but always under the same name.

But that name, like the bar itself, will soon be history. Juan Padro and his partners, who purchased Roadhouse Hospitality's portion of the building, plan to do a major renovation of the space and reopen it as a French restaurant, Morin.

In the meantime, there's not a moment to lose. Former employees and fans of the Wazee plan to send it off with a hell of a party tonight.

So hurry down to 1610 15th Street and raise a glass to the Wazee, one of the last bastions of old Denver.

 
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword in 1977; she’s been the editor ever since. She’s a regular on the weekly CPT12 roundtable Colorado Inside Out, played a real journalist in John Sayles’s Silver City, once interviewed President Bill Clinton while wearing flip-flops, and has been honored with numerous national awards for her columns and feature-writing.

