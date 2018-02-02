Last Call for the Wazee Lounge and Supper Club

It was fun — a lot of fun — while it lasted, but at the end of service tonight, February 2, the Wazee Lounge and Supper Club will pour its last beer. The circa 1910 LoDo building, which was converted from a plumbing supply store into a restaurant in the '50s, has gone through numerous incarnations and ownerships since then, but always under the same name.

But that name, like the bar itself, will soon be history. Juan Padro and his partners, who purchased Roadhouse Hospitality's portion of the building, plan to do a major renovation of the space and reopen it as a French restaurant, Morin.

In the meantime, there's not a moment to lose. Former employees and fans of the Wazee plan to send it off with a hell of a party tonight.