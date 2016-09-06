menu

Welcome White Lies, the Alter Ego of Black Eye Coffee in Capitol Hill

Chef Eric Skokan Hosts Colorado All-Star Team for James Beard Celebrity Chef Tour


Tuesday, September 6, 2016 at 11:15 a.m.
By Westword
This Black Eye turns into White Lies after 5 p.m.
Mark Antonation
When a second location of Black Eye Coffee opened last year at 800 Sherman Street, the owners knew they wanted to expand the scope of the popular Black Eye at 3408 Navajo Street. While the original spot is cozy and arty, this second spot is sleek and contemporary, with expanded hours — and an expanded menu that's included alcohol from the start.

Now Black Eye will assume a new personality in the evening — White Lies — when it reopens at 5 p.m.every day after an hour of downtime (and a staff meal). Along with the alter ego comes an expanded menu, including tasty starters and inventive entrees, and an increased emphasis on cocktails (with such $10 specials as One Foot Out the Door, made of Plymouth Gin, Lillet Blanc and Aperol).

And tonight from 6 to 9 p.m., the focus will definitely be on alcohol, with Ryan Conklin behind the bar to give a proper sendoff to Scott Ericson of Vesta Dipping Grill. Or, as Conklin says, to kick Ericson "in the ass on the way out the door. Scott is setting out on an awesome journey with a one-way ticket to Madeira and this will be his hazing/bon voyage." Ericson is setting off to study Madeira wine.

No lie! Find out more at drinkblackeye.com.

Black Eye Coffee
820 Sherman St.
Denver, Colorado 80203

www.drinkblackeye.com

