Westbound & Down Plans Second Brewpub in Santa Fe Art District

For decades, skiers, campers, hikers and sightseers have made it a tradition to stop in Idaho Springs on their way in or out I-70 for a bite to eat and some rest. Two of the most popular stops have traditionally been Beau Jo’s Pizza and Tommyknocker’s Brewery and Pub, where you could always find hungry diners, and their kids, still wearing ski pants and hats or hiking boots and bug spray.

At the end of 2015, a newer option joined the group. The brand-new Westbound & Down Brewing teamed up with the historic Buffalo Restaurant and Bar on a joint spot in the Buffalo’s old location. With a well-known chef in its back pocket and high aspirations for its beer, the destination had a more modern, more elevated feel than much of the rest of the mining town's rustic ambience.