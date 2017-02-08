Westword Food & Drink a Finalist in IACP Digital Media Awards

Westword's annual DISH event is another reason to toast. Brandon Marshall

The International Association of Culinary Professionals just tweeted out the finalists for its annual Digital Media Awards, and Westword's Food & Drink is one of three nominees in the Culinary Group Blog category, along with blogs by Epicurious and Whole Foods.

The winners will be announced at the IACP conference March 3-5 in Louisville, Kentucky. See the full list of categories on the IACP website.

