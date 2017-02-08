Westword Food & Drink a Finalist in IACP Digital Media Awards
|
Westword's annual DISH event is another reason to toast.
Brandon Marshall
The International Association of Culinary Professionals just tweeted out the finalists for its annual Digital Media Awards, and Westword's Food & Drink is one of three nominees in the Culinary Group Blog category, along with blogs by Epicurious and Whole Foods.
The winners will be announced at the IACP conference March 3-5 in Louisville, Kentucky. See the full list of categories on the IACP website.
