Westword Food & Drink a Finalist in IACP Digital Media Awards


Westword Food & Drink a Finalist in IACP Digital Media Awards

Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 8:36 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Westword's annual DISH event is another reason to toast.
Westword's annual DISH event is another reason to toast.
Brandon Marshall
A A

The International Association of Culinary Professionals just tweeted out the finalists for its annual Digital Media Awards, and Westword's Food & Drink is one of three nominees in the Culinary Group Blog category, along with blogs by Epicurious and Whole Foods.

The winners will be announced at the IACP conference March 3-5 in Louisville, Kentucky. See the full list of categories on the IACP website.

