The Westword Watch List: Where and What to Eat This Week

EXPAND The wood-fired cooking at Hearth & Dram is now available for lunch. Danielle Lirette

Big dinner plates are a risky business these days; modern diners are looking for other options that won't put a hole in their pocketbooks. Lunch is a great way to experience a chef's expertise on the cheap, so we've got a new one for you on this week's Watch List. There's also a good deal on a burger-and-beer combo and a smattering of small plates from a hidden gem in Wash Park. After that, keep reading for all the bar and restaurant openings and closings this week.

Fooducopia is focusing on small plates. Facebook/Fooducopia

Fooducopia

1939 East Kentucky Avenue

800-309-5457

This Washington Park eatery's name is bigger than its quaint dining room, so if Fooducopia is too much of a mouthful, chef Richard Glover has put together a menu of smaller bites, most of which come in at $10 or less. While brunch is a known and loved quantity here, dinner is still a bit of a secret, so you may be able to slip in and try the duck "French onion soup" wontons, the wild-mushroom confit or the pot-roast sliders topped with Finnish mustard, to name just a few of the twenty-plus small plates, almost half of which are vegetarian. Head over Wednesday through Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. to sample a set — it won't set you back much.

EXPAND The towering whiskey bar at Hearth & Dram is illuminated by floor-to-ceiling windows at the front of the restaurant. Danielle Lirette

Hearth & Dram

1801 Wewatta Street

303-623-0979

Hearth & Dram unveiled its dramatic, glassed-in restaurant at 18th and Wewatta streets in January, drawing diners to the warren of new businesses and apartments in the blocks behind Union Station. Dinner and drinks (especially whiskey) were the name of the game here — until now. H & D just unveiled lunch and weekend brunch menus, with many of the same wood-roasted meats from the original menu, plus a smattering of lunchtime sandwiches and hearty grain- and egg-based dishes for brunch. What we're looking forward to most: the double-smoked brisket patty melt with onion jam. The menu describes the beef as "cooked while you sleep." We'll have trouble sleeping until we can get our hands on this one.

EXPAND Guest on the new patio at Olive & Finch have it made in the shade. Mark Antonation

Olive & Finch

3390 East First Avenue

303-955-0455

The new location of chef/restaurateur Mary Nguyen's all-day restaurant and bakery just unveiled its patio in time for hot summer weather. You won't sizzle under the sun since the patio, which seats up to fifty customers and comes complete with a game zone for the kid, is located on the east side of a towering condo building — but the burgers will be sizzling every Friday evening. Along with the patio, Nguyen has introduced a Friday burger night from 4 to 8 p.m. from now until the end of summer. For $10 you'll get a burger hot off the outdoor grill, a salad or chips and a cold beer. Cherry Creek's well-dressed set will need to tuck a napkin under their chins for this backyard-style cookout.

Keep reading for our complete list of bar and restaurant openings for the week of June 5 through June 11, 2017:

Join the cub! Danielle Lirette

Bars and Restaurants Opening This Week:*

Cafe Miriam, 2217 East 21st Avenue

Chuy's Tex-Mex Restaurant, 6595 West 104th Avenue, Westminster

Non La TheEatingPlace (Vietnamese), 13250 East Mississippi Avenue, Aurora

Saucy Bombay, 2600 East Colfax Avenue

Señor Bear, 3301 Tejon Street

Bars and Restaurants Changing Names This Week:*

Candela Latin Kitchen (from Central Bistro and Bar), 1691 Central Street

Bars and Restaurants Reopening This Week:*

Lost Highway Brewing (moved from 520 East Colfax Avenue), 12741 East Caley Avenue, Centennial

*Or earlier, and not listed in a previous Watch List.