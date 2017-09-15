Get Your Tickets to Feast Now — Prices Go Up September 16

The names have changed: from Artopia/Steel Chef to Menu Affair to Dish to Feast. The locations have changed, too, from the Temple Events Center to Mile High Stadium to Fillmore Auditorium to Sculpture Park, and now to the McNichols Building. But through the past twenty years, one thing about Westword’s annual event celebrating Denver’s restaurant scene has remained constant: It’s always very, very tasty.
And Feast, which is set for Sunday, October 15, at McNichols, should be downright delicious. It's a celebration of Denver dining, one bite at a time. The event has moved uptown and inside — but it’s still in Civic Center Park, site of the recent Tacolandia, our event dedicated to the street taco.
The menu for Feast won’t be quite as specific; instead, we’ll serve up unlimited food samples from more than forty local restaurants and food trucks that are favorites of Westword editors, food writers and readers, including Aloy Thai, Azucar Bakery, Dae Gee, Dirt Coffee Bar, Frijoles Colorado, Little Man Ice Cream, Milk & Cake, Piggin’ Out BBQ, The Nickel, Roaming Buffalo BBQ, Taste of Thailand, Element Kitchen, Billy Simmons BBQ, Territory Kitchen, Bar Louie and the Real Dill, with more to come. There will be unlimited drink samples, too, from sponsors Stella Artois, Stranahan’s Whiskey, Tito’s Vodka, SilverCoin Tequila, 90+ Cellars, Barritts Ginger Beer and Dry Sparkling.
Tickets are now on sale; a $35 general admission ticket buys you all the food and drink samples you can handle between noon and 3 p.m., and at $55, the VIP ticket is the real deal: You’ll be allowed in at 11 a.m. so you can start sampling early, and through the entire event, you’ll have access to a special VIP area with its own restaurants and an open bar.
Feast will be a true celebration of Denver’s restaurant scene, one bite at a time. Get your tickets now at westwordfeast.com. Prices go up at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 16.
See you at Feast on Sunday, October 15!
