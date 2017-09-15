Get Your Tickets to Feast Now — Prices Go Up September 16

The names have changed: from Artopia/Steel Chef to Menu Affair to Dish to Feast. The locations have changed, too, from the Temple Events Center to Mile High Stadium to Fillmore Auditorium to Sculpture Park, and now to the McNichols Building. But through the past twenty years, one thing about Westword’s annual event celebrating Denver’s restaurant scene has remained constant: It’s always very, very tasty.

And Feast, which is set for Sunday, October 15, at McNichols, should be downright delicious. It's a celebration of Denver dining, one bite at a time. The event has moved uptown and inside — but it’s still in Civic Center Park, site of the recent Tacolandia, our event dedicated to the street taco.

