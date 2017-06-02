Restaurant Roll Call: All the Openings and Closings for May 2017

Samoa-style doughnuts from Glazed & Confuzed. Glazed and Confused

This was a slow week for restaurant openings, but overall the pace for May picked up speed compared to the rest of 2017 so far. Not as fast as the sale of doughnuts in Aurora, though. Doughnut lovers took advantage of National Doughnut day today and completely bought out the brand-new location of Glazed and Confuzed by 9 a.m. this morning, only three hours after the shop opened. Glazed & Confuzed debuted at the Stanley Marketplace yesterday after closing its original location on April 5. G & C joined Rosenberg's Bagels & Deli, which opened at the Stanley on May 20.

The good news is that doughnuts are a renewable resource. Here's what Glazed & Confuzed wrote on the bakery's Facebook Page:

SOLD OUT!!!!!!!!! National Donut Day got the best of us. Sold out in 3 hours. We will be back and ready for tomorrow.



Overall, May saw plenty of variety coming to Denver, from the sour beers of Goed Zuur in Five Points to the upscale offerings of Concourse in Stapleton to the fast-casual poke bowls at Turtle Boat on South Broadway. For closings, downtown took a hit with the departure of Zengo, Fadó Irish Pub and Sugarmill. Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of May 29 to June 2, plus the restaurant roll call for the rest of the month.

Bars/Restaurants Opening This Week:*

Brook's Original BBQ, 1480 Arapahoe Street

Mint Indian Restaurant and Lounge, 1531 Stout Street

EXPAND Dazzle barely missed a beat from its move from Lincoln Street to downtown. Danielle Lirette

Bars/Restaurants Moving This Week:*

Dazzle (from 930 Lincoln Street), 1512 Curtis Street

Glazed and Confuzed (from 5301 Leetsdale Drive), inside the Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street

Bars/Restaurants Closing This Week:*

Cool River Cafe, 1480 Arapahoe Street

Waffle Up, 300 Elati Street

And here's the complete roll call for the rest of May:

Bars/Restaurants That Opened in May:*

Alamo Drafthouse/BarFly, 4255 West Colfax Avenue

Broadway Deli, 8 South Broadway

Bua Traditional Thai Cuisine, 950 South Abilene Street, Aurora

Chocolate Lab, 2504 East Colfax Avenue

Concourse Restaurant Moderne, 10195 East 29th Drive

Curds Cheese, 2449 West Main Street, Littleton

Departure Elevated (Halcyon Hotel rooftop), 245 Columbine Street

El Five, 2930 Umatilla Street

Growler USA, 1071 Courtesy Road, Louisville

Goed Zuur, 2801 Welton Street

Gustavo's BBQ, 12920 Lowell Boulevard, Broomfield

Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project, 925 West Eighth Avenue

Mother Tucker Brewery, 2360 East 120th Avenue, Thornton

Pink Tank (inside the Pub on Pearl), 1101 South Pearl Street

Rosenberg's Bagels (at Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

Szechuan Tasty House, 1000 West Evans Avenue

Tupelo Honey, 1650 Wewatta Street

Turtle Boat, 2231 South Broadway

Villagran Restaurante, 1215 West Alameda Avenue

White Pie, 1702 Humboldt Street

Wine Beer Fat, 5350 West 25th Avenue, Edgewater

Bars/Restaurants That Temporarily Closed in May:*

Chipotle Mexican Grill (renovations), 1644 East Evans Avenue

Bars/Restaurants That Closed in May:*

Country Buffet, 7407 East 36th Avenue

JJ Chinese Seafood, 2500 West Alameda Avenue

La Güera, 1610 Little Raven Street

Zengo, 1610 Little Raven Street

Fadó Irish Pub, 1735 19th Street

Sugarmill, 2461 Larimer Street

Pajama Baking Company, 1595 South Pearl Street

Lucky Cat, 7559 East Academy Boulevard

Mellow Mushroom Streets at Southglenn, 2154 East Commons Avenue, Littleton

Turley's Kitchen, 2805 Pearl Street, Boulder

*Or earlier, and not mentioned previously in Westword.

