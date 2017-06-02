menu

Restaurant Roll Call: All the Openings and Closings for May 2017

Woodgrain Introduces Boulder to Montreal Bagels, Targets Denver Next


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Restaurant Roll Call: All the Openings and Closings for May 2017

Friday, June 2, 2017 at 2:55 p.m.
By Westword Staff
Samoa-style doughnuts from Glazed & Confuzed.
Samoa-style doughnuts from Glazed & Confuzed.
Glazed and Confused
A A

This was a slow week for restaurant openings, but overall the pace for May picked up speed compared to the rest of 2017 so far. Not as fast as the sale of doughnuts in Aurora, though. Doughnut lovers took advantage of National Doughnut day today and completely bought out the brand-new location of Glazed and Confuzed by 9 a.m. this morning, only three hours after the shop opened. Glazed & Confuzed debuted at the Stanley Marketplace yesterday after closing its original location on April 5. G & C joined Rosenberg's Bagels & Deli, which opened at the Stanley on May 20.

The good news is that doughnuts are a renewable resource. Here's what Glazed & Confuzed wrote on the bakery's Facebook Page:

SOLD OUT!!!!!!!!! National Donut Day got the best of us. Sold out in 3 hours. We will be back and ready for tomorrow.

Overall, May saw plenty of variety coming to Denver, from the sour beers of Goed Zuur in Five Points to the upscale offerings of Concourse in Stapleton to the fast-casual poke bowls at Turtle Boat on South Broadway. For closings, downtown took a hit with the departure of Zengo, Fadó Irish Pub and Sugarmill. Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of May 29 to June 2, plus the restaurant roll call for the rest of the month.

Related Stories

Bars/Restaurants Opening This Week:*
Brook's Original BBQ, 1480 Arapahoe Street
Mint Indian Restaurant and Lounge, 1531 Stout Street

Dazzle barely missed a beat from its move from Lincoln Street to downtown.EXPAND
Dazzle barely missed a beat from its move from Lincoln Street to downtown.
Danielle Lirette

Bars/Restaurants Moving This Week:*
Dazzle (from 930 Lincoln Street), 1512 Curtis Street
Glazed and Confuzed (from 5301 Leetsdale Drive), inside the Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street

Bars/Restaurants Closing This Week:*
Cool River Cafe, 1480 Arapahoe Street
Waffle Up, 300 Elati Street

And here's the complete roll call for the rest of May:

Bars/Restaurants That Opened in May:*
Alamo Drafthouse/BarFly, 4255 West Colfax Avenue
Broadway Deli, 8 South Broadway
Bua Traditional Thai Cuisine, 950 South Abilene Street, Aurora
Chocolate Lab, 2504 East Colfax Avenue
Concourse Restaurant Moderne, 10195 East 29th Drive
Curds Cheese, 2449 West Main Street, Littleton
Departure Elevated (Halcyon Hotel rooftop), 245 Columbine Street
El Five, 2930 Umatilla Street
Growler USA, 1071 Courtesy Road, Louisville
Goed Zuur, 2801 Welton Street
Gustavo's BBQ, 12920 Lowell Boulevard, Broomfield
Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project, 925 West Eighth Avenue
Mother Tucker Brewery, 2360 East 120th Avenue, Thornton
Pink Tank (inside the Pub on Pearl), 1101 South Pearl Street
Rosenberg's Bagels (at Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Szechuan Tasty House, 1000 West Evans Avenue
Tupelo Honey, 1650 Wewatta Street
Turtle Boat, 2231 South Broadway
Villagran Restaurante, 1215 West Alameda Avenue
White Pie, 1702 Humboldt Street
Wine Beer Fat, 5350 West 25th Avenue, Edgewater

Bars/Restaurants That Temporarily Closed in May:*
Chipotle Mexican Grill (renovations), 1644 East Evans Avenue

Bars/Restaurants That Closed in May:*
Country Buffet, 7407 East 36th Avenue
JJ Chinese Seafood, 2500 West Alameda Avenue
La Güera, 1610 Little Raven Street
Zengo, 1610 Little Raven Street
Fadó Irish Pub, 1735 19th Street
Sugarmill, 2461 Larimer Street
Pajama Baking Company, 1595 South Pearl Street
Lucky Cat, 7559 East Academy Boulevard
Mellow Mushroom Streets at Southglenn, 2154 East Commons Avenue, Littleton
Turley's Kitchen, 2805 Pearl Street, Boulder

*Or earlier, and not mentioned previously in Westword.

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Stanley Marketplace
More Info
More Info

2501 Dallas St.
Aurora, Colorado 80010

720-413-7833

www.stanleymarketplace.com

miles
Wine Beer Fat
More Info
More Info

5350 W. 25th Ave.
Edgewater, Colorado 80214

303-887-2946

www.winebeerfat.com

miles
Turtle Boat
More Info
More Info

2231 S. Broadway
Denver, Colorado 80210

720-248-9477

www.theturtleboat.com

miles
Alamo Drafthouse Sloans Lake
More Info
More Info

4255 W. Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80204

720-577-4720

drafthouse.com/denver/theater/sloans-lake

miles
Concourse Restaurant Moderne
More Info
More Info

10195 E. 29th Dr.
Denver, Colorado 80238

facebook.com/concourserestaurantmoderne

miles
El Five
More Info
More Info

2930 Umatilla St.
Denver, Colorado 80211

303-333-3256

facebook.com/elfivedenver

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >