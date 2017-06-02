Restaurant Roll Call: All the Openings and Closings for May 2017
Samoa-style doughnuts from Glazed & Confuzed.
Glazed and Confused
This was a slow week for restaurant openings, but overall the pace for May picked up speed compared to the rest of 2017 so far. Not as fast as the sale of doughnuts in Aurora, though. Doughnut lovers took advantage of National Doughnut day today and completely bought out the brand-new location of Glazed and Confuzed by 9 a.m. this morning, only three hours after the shop opened. Glazed & Confuzed debuted at the Stanley Marketplace yesterday after closing its original location on April 5. G & C joined Rosenberg's Bagels & Deli, which opened at the Stanley on May 20.
The good news is that doughnuts are a renewable resource. Here's what Glazed & Confuzed wrote on the bakery's Facebook Page:
SOLD OUT!!!!!!!!! National Donut Day got the best of us. Sold out in 3 hours. We will be back and ready for tomorrow.
Overall, May saw plenty of variety coming to Denver, from the sour beers of Goed Zuur in Five Points to the upscale offerings of Concourse in Stapleton to the fast-casual poke bowls at Turtle Boat on South Broadway. For closings, downtown took a hit with the departure of Zengo, Fadó Irish Pub and Sugarmill. Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for the week of May 29 to June 2, plus the restaurant roll call for the rest of the month.
Bars/Restaurants Opening This Week:*
Brook's Original BBQ, 1480 Arapahoe Street
Mint Indian Restaurant and Lounge, 1531 Stout Street
Dazzle barely missed a beat from its move from Lincoln Street to downtown.
Danielle Lirette
Bars/Restaurants Moving This Week:*
Dazzle (from 930 Lincoln Street), 1512 Curtis Street
Glazed and Confuzed (from 5301 Leetsdale Drive), inside the Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street
Bars/Restaurants Closing This Week:*
Cool River Cafe, 1480 Arapahoe Street
Waffle Up, 300 Elati Street
And here's the complete roll call for the rest of May:
Bars/Restaurants That Opened in May:*
Alamo Drafthouse/BarFly, 4255 West Colfax Avenue
Broadway Deli, 8 South Broadway
Bua Traditional Thai Cuisine, 950 South Abilene Street, Aurora
Chocolate Lab, 2504 East Colfax Avenue
Concourse Restaurant Moderne, 10195 East 29th Drive
Curds Cheese, 2449 West Main Street, Littleton
Departure Elevated (Halcyon Hotel rooftop), 245 Columbine Street
El Five, 2930 Umatilla Street
Growler USA, 1071 Courtesy Road, Louisville
Goed Zuur, 2801 Welton Street
Gustavo's BBQ, 12920 Lowell Boulevard, Broomfield
Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project, 925 West Eighth Avenue
Mother Tucker Brewery, 2360 East 120th Avenue, Thornton
Pink Tank (inside the Pub on Pearl), 1101 South Pearl Street
Rosenberg's Bagels (at Stanley Marketplace), 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Szechuan Tasty House, 1000 West Evans Avenue
Tupelo Honey, 1650 Wewatta Street
Turtle Boat, 2231 South Broadway
Villagran Restaurante, 1215 West Alameda Avenue
White Pie, 1702 Humboldt Street
Wine Beer Fat, 5350 West 25th Avenue, Edgewater
Bars/Restaurants That Temporarily Closed in May:*
Chipotle Mexican Grill (renovations), 1644 East Evans Avenue
Bars/Restaurants That Closed in May:*
Country Buffet, 7407 East 36th Avenue
JJ Chinese Seafood, 2500 West Alameda Avenue
La Güera, 1610 Little Raven Street
Zengo, 1610 Little Raven Street
Fadó Irish Pub, 1735 19th Street
Sugarmill, 2461 Larimer Street
Pajama Baking Company, 1595 South Pearl Street
Lucky Cat, 7559 East Academy Boulevard
Mellow Mushroom Streets at Southglenn, 2154 East Commons Avenue, Littleton
Turley's Kitchen, 2805 Pearl Street, Boulder
*Or earlier, and not mentioned previously in Westword.
