What's for Dessert? Beer, of Course

"Invention, my dear friends, is 93 percent perspiration, 6 percent electricity, 4 percent evaporation, and 2 percent butterscotch ripple." Those are the words of Gene Wilder in Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory. Brewing beer in Colorado could be said to be much the same, especially these days, when creative beer makers are using all kinds of sweet treats in their recipes, from candy and cookies to cereal and cinnamon rolls.

While the notion of a sweet beer may be sickening to those who prefer their hops, malt and water to be unadorned by ingredients more commonly seen in the sticky hands of children on Halloween, there are many more beer lovers whose sweet teeth just can't be satiated. For them, we present this list of beers that have been served recently or will be served in the near future. All of them belong on a dessert menu.

Something Brewery in Brighton taps Cookie Monster today at 3 p.m. as part of its Halloween festivities. The vanilla milk stout was made with fifteen pounds of real Oreo cookies (and is likely a cease-and-desist order waiting to happen from both Nabisco and the producers of Sesame Street, but I'll bet the sugar rush will be worth it. Nom, nom, nom). The brewery will also have two hundred Crowlers of the beer for sale.

Yes, those are Twinkies in the kettle. 105 West Brewing

Last week, 105 West Brewing in Castle Rock tapped Imperial Booze Cake Coffee Stout, made with Twinkies — yes, Twinkies (they were added after the boil for anyone who is wondering). The 9 percent ABV beer didn't last long, but if you bug the brewery enough, maybe you can get them to make it again.

Peanut butter cups going into the brew. Weldwerks Brewing

"Earlier this week we added one hundred pounds of Reese’s peanut butter cups to a ten-barrel batch of beer," says Weldwerks Brewing in Greeley, which promises to tap the mystery beer on Monday, October 30. Last time the brewery used Reese's, it was for Peanut Butter Achromatic, a delicious chocolate peanut beer beer.

And if you can't wait until Monday (see above), Weldwerks just began selling Cookies & Cream Achromatic, a 9.6 percent ABV imperial milk stout brewed with lactose, cacao nibs, vanilla beans and, like Something Brewery above, Oreos! Bottles are going for $15 each until they sell out and there's a limited amount on draft.

EXPAND Feel the pucker. Dry Dock Brewing

Dry Dock Brewing isn't the first brewery to make a beer with Sour Patch Kids, but they are definitely the most recent, tapping a firkin of the beer last week in honor of its twelfth anniversary. That beer is probably gone, but never fear: Dry Dock's North Dock location on Tower Road is tapping a firkin of Candy Corn Cream Ale on Saturday, October 28, at noon in honor of Halloween — and yes, the beer was made with Candy Corn.

