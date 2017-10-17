Etai's Owners to Open Tel Aviv Street Food Inside New Whole Foods

The upcoming Whole Foods Market at 1701 Wewatta Street behind Union Station is shaping up to be much more than just a grocery store. With the addition of attached restaurants and internal food stalls, this one will have something in common with food halls like the Denver Central Market and the upcoming Milk Market downtown. Denver chicken sandwich purveyor Birdcall has already announced its intention to roost at the latest outpost of the Austin-based grocery chain, and now the U Baron Group (owners of Etai's and Izzio Artisan Bakery) will add a new concept there, too.

Robin Bar-On, whose father, Udi, founded the bakery and restaurant company more than 25 years ago (brother Etai is also in on the business), says the name of the new project will be Tel Aviv Street Food, which will sell six pita sandwiches and other Isreali-style food from a kiosk where customers can order from a number of other vendors inside Whole Foods. "It will really reflect what Tel Aviv street food is right now," she explains. "There are so many cultural culinary influences there."

EXPAND An artist's rendering of how Tel Aviv Street Food will look when it opens on November 15. Courtesy of Whole Foods