Whole Sol Brings Smoothie "Bols" to Downtown Denver and Boulder

Don't be confused by Whole Sol's proximity to Whole Foods Union Station; the soon-to-open healthy eatery and the natural grocery behemoth are right across the street from each other downtown, but that's as far as the relationship goes. Whole Sol owners Alexa Squillaro and Phil Dumontet plan to open at 1735 Chestnut Place in mid-June, serving healthy frozen "bols" that are quick, easy and perfect for on-the-go meals and snacks.

"You don't want to have to think about what's inside the bowl — it's all good for you," says the 27-year-old Squillaro. "It's kind of like a healthy ice cream with toppings."

EXPAND A rendering of what Whole Sol will look like once it opens. Whole Sol

Squillaro's background in nutrition (she has a master's degree in the subject from Columbia University) has helped shape the healthy part of that "healthy ice cream." Each base — there are nine, made with various fruits, superfoods and other ingredients — is blended in a Vitamix until it's like a "smoothie in a bowl," the owners explain, then topped with the likes of fresh fruit, nuts, granola, cocoa nibs and shaved coconut. The thirty-seat Whole Sol will also serve fresh salads, fancy toast, gluten-free granola, coffee drinks and cold-pressed juice. The superfood additions range from nutrient-dense greens to cacao to acai berries, which the couple sources preservative-free from Brazil.