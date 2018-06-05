Whole Sol Brings Smoothie "Bols" to Downtown Denver and Boulder

Don't be confused by Whole Sol's proximity to Whole Foods Union Station; the soon-to-open healthy eatery and the natural grocery behemoth are right across the street from each other downtown, but that's as far as the relationship goes. Whole Sol owners Alexa Squillaro and Phil Dumontet plan to open at 1735 Chestnut Place in mid-June, serving healthy frozen "bols" that are quick, easy and perfect for on-the-go meals and snacks.
"You don't want to have to think about what's inside the bowl — it's all good for you," says the 27-year-old Squillaro. "It's kind of like a healthy ice cream with toppings."
Squillaro's background in nutrition (she has a master's degree in the subject from Columbia University) has helped shape the healthy part of that "healthy ice cream." Each base — there are nine, made with various fruits, superfoods and other ingredients — is blended in a Vitamix until it's like a "smoothie in a bowl," the owners explain, then topped with the likes of fresh fruit, nuts, granola, cocoa nibs and shaved coconut. The thirty-seat Whole Sol will also serve fresh salads, fancy toast, gluten-free granola, coffee drinks and cold-pressed juice. The superfood additions range from nutrient-dense greens to cacao to acai berries, which the couple sources preservative-free from Brazil.
Customers will order at an L-shaped counter and watch as their bol is blended and topped. "You don't need to wonder what's going on — you can see it." says the thirty-year-old Dumontet.
The idea to move to Colorado came about a year ago, when the couple visited the state to participate in their first triathlon; they both adored the area and wanted to make it their home. Dumontet had started a restaurant delivery company called Dashed in Boston, which was recently purchased by Grubhub, opening the door for Dumontet and Squillaro to relocate to Boulder and launch Whole Sol. (So, yes, Whole Sol will have delivery service.)
"We really just knew," says Squillaro about the move. "We were thinking of the next venture, since Phil knew his company was being sold to Grubhub."
The two began searching for the perfect spot for their shop in July last year and moved to Boulder from New York City after they found what they were looking for in August. Squillaro left her job teaching nutrition to children and Dumontet said goodbye to Dashed, and they began building their new business from the ground up. They also got engaged last month while on a trip to Australia.
But before the wedding comes, the two will be busy opening Whole Sol downtown, then turning their attention to a second location at 1420 Pearl Street in Boulder.
Flavors at Whole Sol will rotate with the seasons, so the first offerings will be laced with lemon, strawberry, basil and blueberries, along with such year-round ingredients as chia seed, buckwheat, manuka honey, salted pistachio and almonds.
These two East Coast transplants are sure that Whole Sol will bol over customers who love the Colorado lifestyle as much as they do.
