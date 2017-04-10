The Eight Tastiest Events on the Culinary Calendar, April 10-14

EXPAND Join the best restaurant on Broadway for a beer dinner this week. Danielle Lirette

Seafood is on the menu: From a seafood-and-beer dinner to a Southern-Mex mashup at a Mexican fish house to classical Japanese omakase, you can't miss the fish this week. (Or burgers: The Cherry Cricket reopens on April 11.) Here are the eight best culinary events through Friday.

Monday, April 10

Ah, Monday: is there anything worse? How about a Monday without a wine dinner? Luckily, Table 6 isn't about to let that happen. Head to the restaurant at 609 Corona Street at 6:30 p.m. for a wine dinner with Moshin Vineyards. You'll get four courses (including Peking duck with crispy plaintain and foie gras mousse, and roast pork loin with braised pork belly, mustard jus and gooseberries) with six wines for $90. Call Table 6 at 303-831-8800 to reserve your table and check out the Moshin Vineyards website for the complete menu.

Tuesday, April 11

The Way Back's Test Table Tuesday is back! March's event resulted in scallop crudo, yak liver tagliatelle and pork with fiddlehead fern chimichurri being added to the menu; tonight, check out a bundle of greens from GrowHaus, lamb scrapple and beet rotolo. Talk to the chefs about the inspiration behind the dishes, and offer up your opinions about what should make the cut on future menus. Try all three items for $45 (plus additional beverage pairings), or à la carte. Dinner service is from 5 to 10 p.m.; the Way Back is located at 4132 West 38th Avenue.

If you've committed to entertaining guests for Easter and you're ready to panic, don't: Stir Cooking School wants to help you put out a springtime spread to impress your friends and family. Stir's Easy Entertaining Easter Dinner class will walk you through preparing a seasonal, gluten-free meal of pea salad with radishes, feta and mint; spice-crusted roasted rack of lamb with pan sauce; roasted asparagus with pancetta, shallots and lemon; a creamy leek and Yukon Gold gratin; and chocolate-covered strawberries. Class starts at 6:30 p.m.; call Stir at 720-287-4823 for price and availability.

Wednesday, April 12

The Chowder Room, at 560 South Broadway, just won our Best Restaurant on Broadway award, and it's hosting another delightful beer and seafood dinner tonight, this time with Crazy Mountain Brewery, beginning at 6 p.m. The menu includes a roasted salmon and corn sandwich on Navajo fry bread paired with Neomexicanus Pale Ale; a dirty martini-inspired halibut with gin-braised cucumbers and Old Soul Strong Belgian Golden Ale; and a barley-crusted bass served with Snowcat Coffee Stout. Just $64 will get you eight courses (including two desserts) and beer pairings. Call 303-777-3474 for reservations (required).

Downstairs at Parisi, better known as Firenze a Tavola, is an intimate yet lively place to share good wine and Italian cooking in a family-style setting. Join your friends, neighbors and fellow wine lovers for a 6:30 p.m. dinner

with Italian wine expert Mario Scanu, who will pour and talk about lesser-known treasures from northern Italy. "These hard-to-find wines will take you beyond the traditional," Parisi notes. To partake in the $58 four-course dinner, call the restaurant at 303-561-0234 or reserve seats online.

