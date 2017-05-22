Wine Beer Fat Brings a European-Style Deli to Edgewater

EXPAND The jamon serrano sandwich with smashed white beans, roasted tomatoes, Manchego cheese and greens dressed in apple-cider vinaigrette. Mark Antonation

Truth in advertising never sounded tastier. A new deli and bar simply called Wine Beer Fat is now open at 5350 West 25th Avenue in Edgewater, serving Old World wines, beers from Scotland, Belgium and the U.S., and Spanish-influenced sandwiches and small plates. Owners Dan Moir and Bili Davies-Moir opened the shop in a former hair salon last month to bring a taste of their European travels to the small town on the edge of Sloan's Lake.

The husband-and-wife duo are both former geologists who decided to get into the restaurant business after traveling extensively. After a long career in geology, Dan attended culinary school at the Cook Street School of Culinary Arts and has been working in restaurants and catering since 2008, while Bili switched to a career in finance. The couple has a college-aged daughter, Kimberly, who Dan says is also a co-owner in the business.

The menu at Wine Beer Fat is small — just a few sandwiches and salads at lunchtime and tapas and montaditos (small open-faced sandwiches) for dinner. There are also meat and cheese boards, or customers can order from the deli case and make their own meal from Spanish and Italian cured meats, cheeses and other snacks. Bread for sandwiches and montaditos is either City Bakery baguettes or focaccia from Dolce Sicilia.

The wine list is strictly European, with rarer varietals and styles by the glass and bottle. Dan points out a German pinot noir as an example of what to expect; bottles are reasonably priced from $32 to $52.

Beer choices are equally eclectic, with a few American craft beers; Epic, Elevation and Vindication are the only Colorado representatives, but there's also a selection of Alpine and Green Flash beers from San Diego. Traquair House and Innis & Gunn represent Scotland, while a dozen or so abbey, saison, lambic and golden ales from Belgium are sold in bottles.

Dan adds that Wine Beer Fat is a non-tipping establishment. "We're trying to do it so that you feel comfortable," he says. "I'd rather have you enjoy another beer or glass of wine."

The deli is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. (9 p.m. on Sundays). If you go, make sure to save room for a slice of coconut-pecan pie, a unique creation from a friend of Dan's who runs a cottage bakery nearby.

