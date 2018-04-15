Reader: Denver Has Become as Pretentious as Hell!

The same week that Shake Shack opened in RiNo, the reboot of the Campus Lounge closed its doors. Shake Shack is the brainchild of restaurateur Danny Meyer; while the chain has popped up in many cities since it first opened in New York City 2004, it didn't debut in Denver until late March, when long lines waited outside 2995 Larimer Street.

In honor of its long-anticipated appearance in Denver, Shake Shack is offering a regional special: the Green Chile CheddarShack. The burger is topped with chopped green chiles, a far cry from the gravy-like green that's a favorite around Denver, smothering everything from burritos to Mexican hamburgers. It was a mainstay at the original Campus, but wasn't on the menu at the new Campus. And that's not all readers missed; owner Dan Landes admits that neighbors saw the place as "pretentious" rather than welcoming.

Readers were quick to notice the irony of the Campus closing at the same time Shake Shack was attracting crowds to an area where gentrification is a hot topic. Says Anwar: