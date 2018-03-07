 


Woodgrain's newest location features extended hours and ample outdoor seating.EXPAND
Veronica Penney

Woodgrain Bagels Fires Up Pizza and Chicken in New Lowry Location

Veronica Penney | March 7, 2018 | 8:41am
AA

Just eight months after opening the first Woodgrain Bagels at 2525 West Arapahoe Avenue in Boulder, David Bowen is serving his Montreal-style bagels and an extended menu at a new, second location in Lowry. In addition to the classic bagel sandwiches and midday fare offered in the original Boulder location, the new Woodgrain Bagels location at 7559 East Academy Boulevard is cooking up a selection of dinner entrees, including wood-fired chicken and pizza.

“I was looking at Lowry originally because what I look for is dogs and strollers,” says Bowen, whose business model caters to families and the early dinner crowd. “We wanted something very simple, but also to really use our beautiful wood oven, and what can we do in that wood oven that people will really like.”

The Lowry Woodgrain Bagels features the same stacks of chopped wood and rustic finishes as the original Boulder brick-and-mortar. “We’re trying to offer the same guest narrative between locations,” says Bowen. “You should have the same reaction when you walk into Boulder or Denver and the feeling should be the same.”

The woodbird pizza has a white sauce base with mozzarella, cheddar, chicken, bacon, spinach and tomatoes, all atop a regular or everything crust.EXPAND
Veronica Penney

Woodgrain’s Lowry location (which takes the place of Lucky Cat in the Hangar 2 development) gives dough new form in the shape of wood-fired pizzas. The dinner menu offers up a selection of tomato sauce or white sauce based options, with toppings ranging from roasted Brussels sprouts and fresh veggies to cream cheese and cured meats.

In the coming months, expect to see new menu items in Denver, as well as dinner entrees and evening hours added at Woodgrain Bagels’ Boulder location. “The future of the menu will be more smoked meats, deli style,” says Bowen, hinting at additions including pastrami and Montreal-style smoked brisket.

Also in the work is a third Woodgrain Bagels location, which Bowen envisions as a market-style outpost that offers early morning delivery.

Woodgrain Bagels in Lowry is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Call the restaurant at 720-510-1903 or visit the Woodgrain website for more information.

 
Veronica is a contributor to Westword’s Food & Drink section and is equally passionate about cooking and eating. She can be found riding her bike really, really far -- usually farther than intended, thanks to her terrible sense of direction. Her culinary enthusiasm and outdoor adventures are fueled by strong black coffee and the undying hope of finding an excellent cheese plate.

