Woodgrain Bagels Fires Up Pizza and Chicken in New Lowry Location

Just eight months after opening the first Woodgrain Bagels at 2525 West Arapahoe Avenue in Boulder, David Bowen is serving his Montreal-style bagels and an extended menu at a new, second location in Lowry. In addition to the classic bagel sandwiches and midday fare offered in the original Boulder location, the new Woodgrain Bagels location at 7559 East Academy Boulevard is cooking up a selection of dinner entrees, including wood-fired chicken and pizza.

“I was looking at Lowry originally because what I look for is dogs and strollers,” says Bowen, whose business model caters to families and the early dinner crowd. “We wanted something very simple, but also to really use our beautiful wood oven, and what can we do in that wood oven that people will really like.”

The Lowry Woodgrain Bagels features the same stacks of chopped wood and rustic finishes as the original Boulder brick-and-mortar. “We’re trying to offer the same guest narrative between locations,” says Bowen. “You should have the same reaction when you walk into Boulder or Denver and the feeling should be the same.”