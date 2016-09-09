Worth Preserving: A Second Helping of Westword Food & Drink, September 5-9
|
Hummus bruschetta at the Preservery — the subject of Gretchen Kurtz's first review after an eight-month sabbatical.
Danielle Lirette
A critic's voice is always an important factor in a mature restaurant scene. And restaurant critics are a hungry bunch, so Gretchen Kurtz, who reviewed nearly 200 restaurants between September 2012 and December 2015, has returned to Westword after an eight-month sabbatical that she initially thought would be a permanent retirement. Her first assignment back: the Preservery on Blake Street in the RiNo neighborhood. "No other restaurant seems to capture the direction of Denver’s food scene as well as this five-month-old newcomer," she says.
While Kurtz is the critical voice of Westword Food & Drink, we still have plenty of room to explore the vast variety of Denver's restaurant news, taste-makers and compelling food. Former critic Laura Shunk left Denver for New York City and then China and is now back and chatting with Denver's chefs and restaurateurs; this week she talked to Juan Padro, who just opened Sloan's Lake Tap & Burger in a new development in the neighborhood from with the eatery takes its name. And Mark Antonation continues his dive into the city's robust international food landscape with a look at the high end of the scale of Thai spice, with dishes from U.S. Thai, Thailicious and Thai Monkey Club.
|
A fire-engine-red bowl at U.S. Thai is a good place to start when looking for "Thai hot."
Mark Antonation
Stories in Westword's other sections often have a food element, like an interview with musician Gregory Alan Isakov, who also runs a small farm in Boulder County, and Karl Christian Krumpholz's illustrated "Denver Bootleg" bootleg series, which this week looks into the history behind the Denver Bicycle Cafe. In other news:
RESTAURANTS/BARS OPENING THIS WEEK*
715 Club, 715 East 26th Avenue
Angelo's Taverna, 6885 South Santa Fe Drive
Avelina, 1550 17th Street
Jozi's Kitchen & Shebeen, 10971 South Parker Road, Parker
The Monkey Barrel, 4401 Tejon Street
River & Woods, 2328 Pearl Street, Boulder
Sloan's Lake Tap & Burger, 1565 Raleigh Street
Swine Emporium at the Bar Car, 819 Colorado Boulevard
Thai Curry, 990 West Sixth Avenue
RESTAURANTS/BARS CLOSING THIS WEEK*
The Good Son, 2550 East Colfax Avenue
Green Island Asian Grill, 990 West Sixth Avenue
Hot Cakes, 1400 East 18th Avenue
Pop's Place, 2020 Lawrence Street
*Or earlier, and not reported in a previous Second Helping.
