Yellowbelly Chicken Makes It a Duo of December Openings

Yellowbelly Chicken is out to conquer the suburbs, one fast-casual chicken joint at a time. But this month the company is doing a two-fer by unveiling locations in Arvada and Lakewood within a week of each other.

Yellowbelly was founded in Vail in 2012 by Michael Friedberg, Eric Wupperman and Barry Davis, who added a Boulder outpost a year later. Then in January of this year, the team moved into the Stanley Marketplace in Aurora. Not content with one new restaurant in 2017, Yellowbelly will debut at 7450 West 52nd Avenue in Arvada on Friday, December 8, and will follow up with a counter inside the Belmar Whole Foods Market, 444 South Wadsworth Boulevard, on Wednesday, December 13.

Friedberg, the chief marketing officer for the group, says that the company hasn't intentionally targeted outlying areas around Denver, but that Yellowbelly's mission fits well with the communities they've chosen. "Part of what we do is a shareable family meal, so we really love the family demographics in these areas," he explains.