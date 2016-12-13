Your Christmas Tree and Taco Shopping, Now in One Spot on Sixth Avenue

EXPAND Trees, tequila and tacos can all be found at the new Uno Mas. Mark Antonation

Uno Mas Taqueria y Cantina just opened the doors to its latest Mexican eatery; this one's at 730 East Sixth Avenue. But unlike the original on Old South Pearl Street or the newer Mexican-Italian mashup joint, Mas Kaos, on Tennyson Street, the new spot has something you won't find at the others: Christmas trees. Where else can you cover your shopping bases with a nice Douglas fir, a holiday wreath, a margarita or two, and a plate of tacos?

Good tacos, too. This is the same menu from owner Patrick Mangold-White — with tacos ranging from $3 to $4.50 for two-ply, overstuffed monsters — that has kept Platt Park residents stuffed since 2013. "Backing up their style with substance, they offer contrasts in smoke, earthiness, sweetness and acid in every amply filled bite," restaurant reviewer Gretchen Kurtz wrote after her visit to Mas Kaos.

EXPAND Duck confit, lengua and pastor tacos are now being served for lunch and dinner. Mark Antonation

Uno Mas takes over where the $5 Buck Drinkery gave up the ghost earlier this fall; it was a short-lived sequel to Lime XS, which thrived on Taco Tuesdays for several years in the space. The newcomer is open for lunch — a welcome noontime addition for the neighborhood — as well as drinks and dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. And until the end of football season, it will open at 11 a.m on Sundays to accommodate sports fans. Daily specials help keep the tab low, and a long happy hour (from 2 to 6 p.m. on weekdays) means an early escape from winter drudgery.

One important note: The tree lot is operated independently from the taqueria, so there are no piney happy-hour specials, unfortunately.