menu

Z Cuisine Closes in Lower Highland, at Least Temporarily

Restaurant Updates: Menu Changes and More at Spuntino, Zengo and Honor Society


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Z Cuisine Closes in Lower Highland, at Least Temporarily

Thursday, September 1, 2016 at 1:36 p.m.
By Mark Antonation
Z Cuisine Closes in Lower Highland, at Least Temporarily
Westword
A A

When Z Cuisine and Z Cuisine Bar A' Côté two doors down consolidated last year, chef/owner Patrick Dupays closed the right-hand dining space to nightly guests, using it instead for large groups and special dinners. And now it seems that the entire operation has closed — or is at least on extended hiatus. A note on the restaurant's website says simply "temporarily closed," and messages on its Facebook page read:

Fermé pour le moment
Temporary closed

Related Stories

and 

To all of us who fell in Love at Z Cuisine
For ever ' La vie en Rose '

This photo accompanied a message on Facebook that Z Cuisine is temporarily closed.
This photo accompanied a message on Facebook that Z Cuisine is temporarily closed.
Facebook/Z Cuisine

A call to Z Cuisine yielded on additional recorded message stating that the beloved neighborhood French bistrot would be "closed for a few months." Although there's no indication of the length of the sabbatical, we're hoping that the closure is indeed temporary; this cozy space was a favorite stop for absinthe, foie gras and Gallic charm.

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Z Cuisine and A Cote Bar a Absinthe
More Info
More Info

2239 W. 30th Ave.
Denver, CO 80211

303-477-1111

zcuisineonline.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >