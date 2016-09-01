Z Cuisine Closes in Lower Highland, at Least Temporarily

Westword

When Z Cuisine and Z Cuisine Bar A' Côté two doors down consolidated last year, chef/owner Patrick Dupays closed the right-hand dining space to nightly guests, using it instead for large groups and special dinners. And now it seems that the entire operation has closed — or is at least on extended hiatus. A note on the restaurant's website says simply "temporarily closed," and messages on its Facebook page read:

Fermé pour le moment

Temporary closed

and

To all of us who fell in Love at Z Cuisine

For ever ' La vie en Rose '

This photo accompanied a message on Facebook that Z Cuisine is temporarily closed. Facebook/ Z Cuisine

A call to Z Cuisine yielded on additional recorded message stating that the beloved neighborhood French bistrot would be "closed for a few months." Although there's no indication of the length of the sabbatical, we're hoping that the closure is indeed temporary; this cozy space was a favorite stop for absinthe, foie gras and Gallic charm.