Zcycle Cafe Makes Bike to Work Day an Everyday Event

Every day is Bike to Work Day for Dmitri Rumschlag. His job is on a bicycle, the Zcycle Cafe, a pedal-powered coffee cart, which he owns and operates. He typically posts up at the corner of East 13th Avenue and Sherman Street, just up the street from Pablo's Coffee, where he sources beans for his cart.

Rumschlag, originally from North Carolina, became interested in biking three years ago when he cycled from Galveston, Texas, to Colorado. Although Denver wasn't his intended destination, he found himself forced to change plans by a broken wrist, and settled here to recuperate.