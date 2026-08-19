Want to talk about polyamory and more? Check out Mile High Love Fest

A group photo from the 2026 Southwest Love Fest featuring some of the event's leaders and the upcoming Mile High Love Fest.

Lindsay Hayes had been attempting to bring Love Fest, an educational conference on polyamory, consensual non-monogamy and other diverse relationships, to Denver for years.

Hayes first encountered Southwest Love Fest online during the pandemic. After noticing a message on the organization’s website offering to help people establish conferences in their own cities, she began reaching out to its leadership.

“I knew Denver had such a vibrant, non-monogamous community that I was already bugging them, like, ‘Hey, you guys should come do this in Denver,’” Hayes says.

Then, in 2025, she traveled to Tucson for her first in-person Southwest Love Fest. There she met Denver resident Jen Gerardy, who had independently discovered the conference only about a month earlier, dropped everything to attend, and signed up as a volunteer. The two quickly realized they wanted the same thing.

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“I had to go all the way to Arizona to meet Jen, who was just as passionate as I was about that,” Hayes says. “So it was like, okay, we should team up on this.”

A year later, that effort has become the first Mile High Love Fest, running Aug. 21-23 at the Hilton Garden Inn Denver Tech Center. Although it is part of the larger Love Fest network, the conference has been developed by a local organizing team that has spent most of the past year deciding what a Colorado version of the gathering should look like.

Guests at the 2025 Southwest Love Fest. Photo by Brian Sterrett

Organizers expect roughly 150 to 200 attendees for workshops, keynote talks, affinity groups and social events focused on relationships. The Denver event is the newest branch of a conference family that began with Southwest Love Fest, founded in Tucson in 2018 by Kate Kincaid and Sara Bachman-Williams. Love Fest Events, formed in 2024, now supports gatherings in Arizona, Indiana and Colorado.

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Gerardy serves as the local operations and logistics lead, while Hayes oversees marketing and outreach. According to Gerardy, the event’s appeal stemmed from its culture.

“It was a more connected, joyful and caring community than any other convention experience I’d ever had in my life,” Gerardy says. “That time at Southwest Love Fest sold me on the idea that we have to do this in Denver.”

Love Fest Events provides financial and administrative support, but Gerardy says the Denver organizers control the programming and partnerships. That freedom allowed the local team to build the weekend around what members believed was missing from Colorado’s existing relationship-diversity spaces.

The programming committee received 92 workshop proposals and scored them based on criteria including clarity, diversity and speakers’ involvement in the community. The final schedule includes sessions on conflict mediation, consent, sexual and relational shame, parenting while polyamorous, psychedelic pleasure and BDSM as neurodivergent liberation.

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“We’re looking for as diverse of a slate of speakers as possible,” Gerardy says. “What are the things that people here really need? What are the things that are missing, the things that are big topics of conversation?”

Dr. Manijeh Badiee spoke at the 2025 Southwest Love Fest. Photo by Brian Sterrett

One example is the Front Range Poly Panel on Saturday, which will bring together participants from different parts of Colorado to discuss how non-monogamous communities vary between places such as Denver, Boulder and Colorado Springs.

Gerardy says organizers kept hearing versions of the same complaint from people outside Denver: They wanted a statewide gathering, but did not necessarily feel represented by the capital city’s community. Rather than pretend those regional differences did not exist, organizers decided to make them part of the conversation.

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“What’s hard in the Springs that’s easy in Denver?” Gerardy says. “What does the Springs do super well that Denver could learn from? I love that kind of challenging conversation, because that’s where we grow as a community.”

The weekend also brings several recognizable voices in non-monogamy education to Denver. Keynote speakers include Jessica Fern, author of “Polysecure: Attachment, Trauma, and Consensual Nonmonogamy,” Amy Gahran, author of “Stepping Off the Relationship Escalator,” and David Cooley, coauthor of “Polywise” and “Transforming the Same Triangle.”

Education is only part of the weekend. Organizers have also scheduled speed meetings, karaoke, a puzzle lounge, game night, sound-bowl meditation, affinity groups and a platonic “Cuddle Puddle,” creating lower-pressure opportunities for attendees to meet outside formal workshops.

That balance appealed to presenting sponsor Property Dominator founder Kiki Sloan, who has attended other kink- and relationship-focused conferences but says those gatherings can place more emphasis on partying than skill-building.

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“When I learned about this Mile High Love Fest and how it was based around consensual non-monogamy and bringing in all these speakers to really help people improve their skills and communication skills and boundaries, it did really feel like a good fit,” Sloan says.

Two people converse at the 2025 Southwest Love Fest. Photo by Brian Sterrett

The local focus extends beyond programming. Gerardy says nearly all of the event’s sponsors and vendors are based in Colorado, an intentional choice meant to highlight people already doing this work in the state rather than relying primarily on national names.

Whether Mile High Love Fest returns in 2027 will depend in part on what organizers hear after its inaugural weekend. Gerardy says attendees will be asked what worked, what felt absent and what they would want expanded in a future edition.

“The people who attend will be the ones to tell us what we didn’t do that they wish we had or what their favorite things were that we can expand on,” Gerardy says. “I feel like Lindsay and I have a good sense of what makes Love Fest special, so we have those things to draw on, but then what are the things that are really specific to the community here? I know we have brilliant folks who are going to tell us what things we were missing this year and that we can build on for next year.”

Mile High Love Fest is Friday, Aug. 21, through Sunday, Aug. 23, at the Hilton Garden Inn Denver Tech Center, 7675 East Union Ave. Tickets are $62.75-$206.27. Sliding-scale tickets are available by request. Learn more at lovefestevents.com.