Summer 2022: Complete Guide to Colorado Events

Summer is here, full of cool activities during Colorado's hottest season. Keep reading for updates on art, theater, dance and film seasons, as well as lists of ongoing attractions, one-time festivals and other events.
Through June 11: Cultural Caravan Summer Festival Pop-Up Concerts: Through June 11: A jam-packed schedule of free pop-up concerts in collaboration with 20+ local Boulder businesses and community organizations; June 7: Thank-You Concert at the Louisville Fire Station, 5-8 p.m.; June 8: Boulder Food Rescue (Thistle Mapleton), noon; Musical Storytime, Boulder Bookstore, 5 p.m.; June 9: Boulder Food Rescue (Broadway East - Broadway West), noon; Firehouse Art Center: Pop-Up Concert: El Reto de Boulder, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; June 11: Firehouse Art Center, 3-5 p.m.; all events free.
Through June 11: Cultural Caravan Summer Festival MainStage Concerts: Boulder showcase for artists with backgrounds ranging from folk to classical music, and Zimbabwean Afropop to Venezuelan Jazz; June 9: ¡Viva Venezuela! with Gonzalo Teppa & Friends, Gordon Gamm Theater, Dairy Arts Center, 7:30 p.m.; June 10: Ardently Into the Light, 7:30 p.m., ATLAS Institute, B2 Center for Media, Arts, & Performance, 7:30 p.m.; June 11: Festival Finale: Community Makes the Culture, Stewart Auditorium, Longmont Museum, 7:30 p.m.; tickets, $12 to $18 unless noted, here.
Through July 11: Vail Symposium: Providing educational webinars and live events for the Vail Valley community that are thought-provoking, diverse and affordable. Tuesday, June 7: Am I Showing Up in All the Roles that Matter to Me?. Wednesday, Jun 15: Great Decisions: Industrial Policy. Wednesday, June 23: Conversations on Controversial Issues: Moderated by Clay Jenkinson presents The Supreme Court of the United States. Monday, June 27: Seven Revolutions: Strategic Thinking for Global Issues, location TBA. Monday, July 11: “The Last Kings of Shanghai” with author Jonathan Kaufman, Vail Interfaith Chapel, 19 Vail Road, Vail. All lectures, 6 p.m., webinars free, via Zoom; live events $10-$25.
June 9-26: Chicanos Sing the Blues: The Su Teatro summer hit returns to the stage just in time for the heat and the cool shade of June nights. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, June 9-June 26, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, June 26, 2 p.m., $17-$20, Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive.
June 10-11: Denver Chamber Music Festival: Chamber music in the heart of Denver, with world-class classical chamber musicians and soloists. “Visionaries,” Friday, June 10, 7:30 p.m.; “Let’s Celebrate,” Saturday, June 11, 7:30 p.m.; $25 each day, Hamilton Recital Hall, Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 East Iliff Avenue.
June 10-18: Grim Mountain Legends Treasure Hunt: Featuring LuneAseas’ signature style of high-level modern dance, blended with physical theater, shadow movement and original music. Each treasure hunt takes you on an expedition through historic buildings and theaters throughout Colorado. Fridays and Saturdays, June 10-June 18, 6:30 p.m., $35, Old Town Fort Collins near the Foundry (address revealed upon reservation), Old Town Fort Collins.
June 10-11: IllFooMinati #6: IllFooMinati returns for year six with a 1920s theme steeped in mystery and celebration. Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11, 7 p.m.-2 a.m., $33 ($60 couple), The Savoy @ Curtis Park, 2700 Arapahoe Street.
June 10: Oh My Stars! Pride/Gemini Skate Date: A monthly zodiac-themed skate date; for June, the Gemini skate date will also be Rainbow Dome’s Pride Event, featuring a queer vendor market and pop-up special performances. Friday, June 10, 3-10 p.m. (and every second Friday of the month), $10-$15, Rollerdome, 2375 South Delaware Street.
June 10: Unite to Fight Boxing: Boulder’s amateur charity boxing event where entrepreneurs and community heroes step into the boxing ring to raise awareness and donations for Off the Ropes. Friday, June 10, 5 p.m., $25-$35, Boulder Theater, 2032 14th Street, Boulder.
June 11: Denver Arts & Venues Cultural Fashion Runway Series: Local fan favorite DeMarcio Slaughter emcees the runway show, which will include glamorous drag fashions by DCR studios, stylish pieces from their ready-to-wear designs created with gender fluidity, size inclusivity and cultural diversity in mind, and guest performances by RuPaul Drag Race All Stars contestants Yara Sofia and Mayhem Miller. Saturday, June 11, 7 p.m., $6.35-$44.80, McNichols Building, 141 West Colfax Avenue.
June 11: Lake Dillon Beer Fest: Taste beers from over thirty Colorado breweries in one of the most dramatic settings around. Saturday, June 11, 1-4 p.m., $5-$40, (plus $5 donation to the Blue River Watershed Group), kids 12 and under free, Lake Dillon Amphitheater and Marina Park, Lodgepole Street at the end of Lake Dillon Drive. Free concert with The Long Run, an Eagles Tribute Band, follows at 7 p.m.
June 11: Pride: Nintendo KiKi Ball: The House of Flora, Denver Chapter, exemplifies the healing, power and ferocity of ballroom culture. Saturday, June 11, 9 p.m., $25, plus $30-$49 exhibit fee, Meow Wolf/Convergence Station, 1338 First Street.
June 11: RiNo Showcase Music & Arts Festival: Festival celebrating and showing off Denver's immense sea of talented local creatives, with musical acts and visual artists. Saturday, June 11, noon to midnight; Sunday, July 17, noon to 11 p.m.; and Saturday, August 27, noon to midnight. 4400 Fox Street.
June 11: Second Saturday Artisan Mercadito: Saturday, June 11, noon to 5 p.m., and every second Saturday of the month, Eastlosarte Galería and Artisan Shop, 12371 Mead Way, Littleton.
June 11: Sessions: Bluegrass & Blues Festival: A unique, all-day festival, with live music from a variety of bluegrass acts, session beers from downtown craft breweries, a fiddle contest and more. Saturday, June 11, 2 to 9 p.m., free, Foundry Plaza, First to Third streets, between Cleveland and Lincoln avenues in Downtown Loveland.
June 11: Street Food Social Sloan’s Lake: New market focusing on tented street-food vendors and small bites. Saturdays, June 11-September 24, 5-9 p.m., free, Sloan’s Lake, 16th Avenue and Raleigh Street.
June 12: Boulder Jewish Festival 2022: A celebration of Jewish culture, with live entertainment, fine art and Judaica, Jewish food, community organizations and activities for all ages. Sunday, June 12, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Pearl Street Mall, Boulder.
June 17-19: Denver BBQ Festival: Grab an ice-cold brew and sample pure smoked bliss from award-winning pitmasters from across the country. Friday, June 17, 5-9 p.m.; Saturday, June 18,11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday, June 19, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; all-you-can-eat Q Pit Pass, $35-$109 (some sessions are sold out), Empower Field at Mile High,
1701 Bryant Street.
June 17-19: Denver Greek Festival: Enjoy authentic, traditional Greek food and drink, live Greek music, traditional dance entertainment, a Greek boutique, art, church tours and more at the 55th annual festival. Friday, June 17, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Saturday, June 18, 11 a.m.-midnight; Sunday, June 19, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Assumption of Theotokos Greek Orthodox Metropolis Cathedral of Denver, 4610 East Alameda Avenue.
June 17: Louisville Street Faire: Weekly community street fairs on summer nights. Fridays, 5:30-9:30 p.m., June 17-August 12, free, Steinbaugh Pavilion, 824 Front Street.
June 17-18: Vail Craft Beer Classic: Sample hundreds of beers from Colorado craft breweries, from crisp ales to fruity lagers and creamy stouts. Friday, June 17, 4-7 p.m., and Saturday, June 18, noon to 3 p.m. and 3:30 to 6 p.m., $59 per tasting session, Ford Sculpture Garden Park, 522 South Frontage Road East, Vail.
June 18: Acappellooza 2022: Join Sound of the Rockies, Colorado's Premier A Cappella Chorus, for a fun-filled competition among the Denver area's top a cappella groups, with cash prizes, celebrity judges and audience voting. Saturday, June 18, 7:30 p.m., Gates Concert Hall, Newman Center for the Performing Arts, 2344 East Iliff Avenue.
June 18-July 4: Green Box Arts Festival: Built on the foundation of exemplary visual and performing arts events, Green Box brings the power of the arts, year-round to all, throughout the beautiful town of Green Mountain Falls, Colorado. In 2022, Green Box will unveil four new artworks, including the newly completed, permanent installation Skyspace, by James Turrell; and host Ballet Hispánico, Shakespeare’s The Tempest by Theatreworks, and a cavalcade of workshops, camps, music, movies, puppet shows and play, stunt dogs, hikes, yoga and more. June 18-July 4, both free and ticketed events, Green Box Campus, 6990 Lake Street, Green Mountain Falls.
June 18-19: Juneteenth Music Festival: One of the largest and longest running Juneteenth festivals in the nation, with a parade, hundreds of vendors, concerts, delicious ethnic food and this year’s headliners, Dave East and Twista. Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19, noon to 8 p.m., free (VIP options $125-$200), Welton Street Corridor in Five Points.
June 18: Mutt Market: A fur-friendly mini-expo of dog-focused vendors, plus canine agility demos, a beer garden, a pup storytime, costume contest, onsite dog washes, adoptable dogs and special treats. Proceeds benefit the Humane Society of the South Platte Valley. Saturday, June 18, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., free, Picnic Park at Aspen Grove, 7301 South Santa Fe Drive.
June 18: Rendezvous Gala: A Western-style benefit with live music, small plates and cocktails, in the spirit of Mary Cawker, owner of the Four Mile House from 1860-1864, who operated the house as a wayward inn and stop along the Cherokee Trail. Saturday, June 18, 5 p.m., $150, Four Mile Historic Park, 715 South Forest Street.
June 18: Venture Out Fest: Kick off the season with a full day of free activities, including the high-flying DockDogs competition, free e-bike tours, volleyball, yoga classes, fly-fishing demonstrations, slacklining, North Face camp-cooking demonstrations, gear demos, free music and more. Saturday, June 18, Winter Park Resort, 85 Parsenn Road, Winter Park.
June 21: Inclusive Wedding Showcase: Enjoy a cocktail and small bites from Ironton Distillery and dessert from The Pie Queen while you meet with inclusive wedding vendors in the garden event space of Ironton Distillery. Tuesday, June 21, 5-8 p.m., $25, Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse, 3636 Chestnut Place.
June 23-27: Blockwide Pride: Dairy Block businesses host an extensive series of festivities designed to celebrate & support Colorado’s LGBTQ+ community on June 23-27. Milk Market: Family Day, a Drag Revue, Drag Bingo Brunch and the Musical Monday Broadway sing-along, denvermilkmarket.com/pride; Maven Hotel: YAS Queen Getaway, themavenhotel.com/special-offers/yas-queen; and other specials at Poka Lola, Kachina Cantina and Blanchard Family Wines, which will all donate a portion of their sales to One Colorado. Dairy Block, 1800 Wazee Street.
June 23-26: Denver Fringe Festival: The Denver Fringe Festival, created to support independent artists and to bring fringe theatre — bold, original, innovative and experimental — to creative venues at a reasonable price, supports emerging artists, access to the arts and bringing artists and audiences together to cultivate community. In 2022, the fest will host more than forty fringe performances at ten venues in the Five Points/RiNo District on June 23-June 26. Tickets: $15 individual show, $75 all-access Festival Pass.
June 23: Mortified Rainbow! Special Pride Edition: Already a hit in over twenty cities worldwide, Mortified stars adults sharing their most angst-ridden teenage diary entries, artwork, and more, in front of total strangers. Now taste the Mortified rainbow in this Special Pride edition. Thursday, June 23, 8 p.m., $16 in advance, $20 at the door, Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue.
July 23-24: Summerfest Fine Art & Music Festival: The Center for the Arts Evergreen’s 42nd annual two-day Summerfest includes live music from local bands, food trucks and spirits vendors, a children’s craft and activity area, and nearly 100 artist booths. Saturday, July 23, and Sunday, July 24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, Buchanan Park, 32003 Ellingwood Trail, Evergreen.
June 23: Top Taco: At Top Taco, festival-goers sample unlimited taco tastes and signature tequila cocktails from some of the best restaurants in Denver, voting for their favorites to crown four categories of awards: Top Creative Taco, Top Traditional Taco, Top Vegetarian Taco and Top Cocktail. Thursday, June 23, 6-10 p.m., Downtown Westminster Center Park, 8925 Fenton Street, Westminster.
June 25: TheBigWonderful Beer Fest at Winter Park: More than thirty Colorado breweries, cideries and distilleries will line up at the base of the resort and throughout the Village, pouring unlimited samples for thirsty hikers, bikers and music lovers all day long, joined by forty craft vendors offering a variety of outdoor apparel, locally made jewelry and fashions. Saturday, June 25, noon to 6 p.m., $35-$40 for Beer Fest, 2 to 6 p.m., Winter Park Resort, 85 Parsenn Road.
June 25: Cherry Blossom Festival: Fans of taiko drumming, teriyaki chicken, sake, cultural performances and Japanese artwork and wares won’t want to miss the 48th annual Cherry Blossom Festival: “Sakura Matsuri” in Japanese. Saturday, June 25, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, June 26, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., free, Sakura Square, 1255 19th Street (marketplace vendors on Larimer Street).
June 25-26: Denver PrideFest: The weekend kicks off with the Pride 5K on Saturday, June 25, followed by the two-day Denver PrideFest at Civic Center Park. The Fest includes over 250 exhibitors, thirty food and beverage vendors, and live performances all weekend long. Sunday begins at 9:30 a.m. with colorful floats, marchers, music and more at the annual Coors Light PrideFest Parade on East Colfax Avenue. Saturday, June 25, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, June 26, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., free, Civic Center Park, 101 West 14th Avenue, info and a rundown of official Pride events here.
June 25-26: Denver Taco Festival: Two days of tasty tacos, the Craft Tequila Expo, lucha libre wrestling, Chihuahua races and silly game shows. Saturday, June 25, noon to 9 p.m., and Sunday, June 26, noon to 7 p.m., $8 gate fee, $30 Tequila Expo, kids 12 and under free, Stockyards Event Center, 5004 National Western Drive.
June 25-26: Unicorn Festival: Spend a beautiful weekend in a magical world! Ongoing entertainment and activities all day long, including unicorn corrals, photo ops, a dragon slide obstacle course, mermaid lagoon, Storytime Cottage, character selfies, karaoke and more. Saturday and Sunday, June 25-26, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., $15 to $79 (kids 2 and under free), Clement Park, 7306 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton.
June 25: WeldWerks Invitational Festival: Beer-sampling benefit for the WeldWerks Community Foundation, with 120 beers from 47 of the best breweries in the country. Saturday, June 25, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., $110, DoubleTree by Hilton Greeley at Lincoln Park, 919 Seventh Street, Greeley.
June 30-August 7: Colorado Music Festival: Showcasing over 42 principal players, the Festival Orchestra is comprised of exceptional national and international musicians. Under the baton of Music Director Peter Oundjian, this all-star orchestra treks to the base of the iconic Flatirons every summer to create what is truly a world-class classical music experience. June 30-August 7, Colorado Chautauqua, 900 Baseline Road.
July
July 1-3: FAN EXPO Denver: Experience the ultimate playground for comics, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming during three days of citywide events, family-friendly attractions and world-renowned celebrities. Friday, July 1, 4 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, July 2, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, July 3, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; $37-$119, VIP packages start at $349, Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th Street.
July 1-3: Cherry Creek Arts Festival: An innovative outdoor fine-art event featuring 255 juried artist exhibitors selling original artworks, family-friendly art activities for people of all ages, live music, immersive art experiences and amazing food and drink. Friday, July 1, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. (accessibility hour, 9 a.m.-10 a.m.), Saturday, July 2, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sunday, July 3, 210 a.m.-6 p.m.; free admission ($25-$130 VIP pass), 2nd and 3rd avenues from Clayton Street to Steele Street, and between 2nd and 3rd avenues from Detroit Street to Steele Street, in Cherry Creek North.
July 1: Glendale Fireworks Celebration: Continuing the tradition of celebrating the community, Glendale will now host its annual fireworks show from Infinity Park. Guests are invited to sit inside the stadium, in the stands or on the field, or on the turf field to the south of the stadium—both will be great viewing locations. Friday, July 1, gates at 7 p.m., free, Infinity Park, 4599 East Tennessee Avenue,
Glendale.
July 2: Four Mile Historic Park’s Independence Day Celebration: A fun-filled day of music, crafts, historical re-enactors and live demonstrations. Saturday, July 2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., $8-$10 (kids 6 and under free), Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest Street.
July 2-3: Shop the Square Fourth of July Celebration: A July 4 celebration for shoppers, with food and drink deals, pop-up chalk artists, live music, family-friendly activities like face painting and a block-wide scavenger hunt. Saturday, July 2, and Sunday, July 3, Larimer Square, Larimer Street between 14th and 15th streets.
July 2-4: Snowmass Art Festival: A free three-day event showcasing local Colorado and national artists, representing a wide array of mediums including painting, sculpture, photography, ceramics, glass, wood and more. Saturday, July 2, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, July 3, 11 a.m. -8 p.m. and Monday, July 4, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., free, Snowmass Village.
July 3: Independence Eve: For over ten years, tens of thousands of people have gathered in Civic Center the night before Independence Day to celebrate country, culture and community, and to experience the sweet sounds of the Colorado Symphony and other local artists, a spectacular light show on the City and Country Building, and a fireworks finale unlike any other show in the country. Sunday, July 3, 4 to 9:30 p.m., Civic Center Park, 101 14th Avenue.
July 4: Independence Day Celebration: Breckenridge comes alive with patriotism, parties and the annual Main Street Parade. It’s a day of celebration that includes athletic competitions, live music, art festivals, family activities and a few of our favorite small-town traditions. Monday, July 4, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Town of Breckenridge.
July 4: Loveland July Fourth Festival: Enjoy a Kids Zone Play Area, children's’ bike parade around the lake, live music, corn hole, beer garden and fireworks after 9 p.m. Monday, July 4, 3 to 10 p.m., North Lake Park, Taft Avenue and 29th Street, Loveland, free.
July 4: Rendezvous Run for Independence 5k Run/Walk: A July 4 5K run/walk starting at the Gondola Plaza at Winter Park Resort and winding its way down the beautiful Fraser River Trail, through green forests and open valleys, and through the Town of Winter Park, finishing at the Rendezvous Event Center.
Monday, July 4, 9 a.m., $25-$35, Gondola Plaza, 145 Parsenn Road, Winter Park.
July 4: Winter Park 4th of July: Pack the kids, pack a picnic, and pick your spot to enjoy the evening: You can join a corn hole tournament, throw a bocce ball or jump in the complimentary photo booth. There will be games for all ages to enjoy, a concert by the Fabulous Thunderbirds and a laser show with DJ Jen G. Monday, July 4, 6 to 9 p.m., free, Rendezvous Event Center, 78821 US-40, Winter Park.
July 8-10: Colorado Black Arts Festival: The Colorado Black Arts Festival proudly presents its 36th annual celebration of African American art and culture, with live music and performances, visual arts, People’s Marketplace, food court, Senior Pavilion and the Saturday morning Boogaloo Celebration Parade. Friday, July 8-Sunday, July 10, free, City Park, 17th Avenue and York Street.
July 8-17: Crested Butte Wildflower Festival: An annual ten-day festival offering more than 200 workshops in wildflower expertise each July, be it painting, pollination, photography, culinary arts or leading hikes into the wild beyond in the heart of the Wildflower Capital of Colorado. Friday, July 8-July 17, 716 Elk Avenue, Crested Butte.
July 9-10: Alpine ArtAffair: A fine art and fine craft showing in its 48th year, with artists in painting, photography, ceramics, jewelry, woodworking, metalworks, fiber and mixed media. Saturday, July 9, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, July 10, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., free, Rendezvous Event Center at Hideaway Park, 78841 US Highway 40, Winter Park.
July 9: Colorado Brewers Rendezvous: Sample different and unique beers by more than sixty specialty craft brewers from around Colorado. Saturday, July 9, 1 to 5 p.m., $15-$120, Riverside Park, Sackett Avenue and D, E and F streets, Salida.
July 12: Street Food Social Park Hill: New market focusing on tented street-food vendors and small bites. Saturdays, June 11-September 24, 5-9 p.m., free, Oneida Park, 23rd Avenue and Oneida Street.
July 14-17: A Taste of France: Denver’s most historic block will be hosting special pop-up events featuring delicious French cuisine, live performances, tastings, artists and more, to celebrate Bastille Day and the incredible culture of France. Thursday, July 14, through Sunday, July 17, Larimer Square, Larimer Street between 14th and 15th streets.
July 14-17: Cherry Creek North Sidewalk Sale: Once a summer, Cherry Creek North businesses offer phenomenal sales and discounts to clear their racks and make way for fall merchandise, while savvy shoppers hit the sidewalks for the best deals in shopping, dining and more. Thursday, July 14-Sunday, July 17, Cherry Creek North, between University and Steele streets, from First to Third avenues.
July 14-17: Hanuman Festival: After a two-year hiatus, the Boulder County yoga festival returns, reimagining its tenth-anniversary event as an intimate, retreat-style gathering with a limited number of passes. Thursday, July 14-Sunday, July 17, $75-$595, $20-$60 parking passes, Yellow Barn Farm, 9417 North Foothills Highway, Longmont.
July 16-19: Insight Colab Theatre, Say My Name: The story of Seung-Min, a Korean immigrant, studying for her civics practice/naturalization test. On her path to citizenship, she is haunted by ghosts of Asian women who plead with her to say their names, to help them release their souls to become citizens as well. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 16-18, 7 p.m., and Sunday, July 19, 1 and 4 p.m., $20-$30, People’s Building, 9995 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora.
July 16-17: Pearl Street Arts Fest: A juried celebration of visual arts celebrating painting, photography, jewelry and more, featuring artists from around the country, children’s art activities and live interactive performances. Saturday and Sunday, July 16-17, Pearl Street Mall, Boulder.
July 17: RiNo Showcase Music & Arts Festival: Festival celebrating and showing off Denver's immense sea of talented local creatives, with musical acts and visual artists. Sunday, July 17, noon to 11 p.m.; and Saturday, August 27, noon to midnight. 4400 Fox Street.
July 22: One Sweet Summer Series: Frozen Ice Cream Festival: A brand-new event featuring ice cream vendors from Northern Colorado and the movie Frozen. Friday, July 22, 6 p.m., free admission, $1 per ice cream sampling ticket, Foundry Plaza, First to Third streets, between Cleveland and Lincoln avenues in Downtown Loveland.
July 23-24: Cheesman Park Art Fest: A charming event with an outstanding lineup of artists and craftsmen and nationally ranked as one of the Top 100 Shows of the Decade by Sunshine Artist magazine, the Cheesman Park Art Fest has you culturally covered from live music beneath the trees to Denver's best food trucks. Saturday, July 23, and Sunday, July 24, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., free, Cheesman Park, 1599 East Eighth Avenue.
July 23-24: Colorado Dragon Boat Fest: The largest Dragon Boat Festival in the country, with more than twenty food vendors, a huge Asian Marketplace of gifts, artisans and organizations, Dragonland interactive children's area and more than 100 performances on five stages. Saturday and Sunday, July 23-24, free, Sloan’s Lake Park, 1700 North Sheridan Boulevard.
July 23-24: Summerfest Fine Art & Music Festival: The Center for the Arts Evergreen’s 42nd annual two-day Summerfest includes live music from local bands, food trucks and spirits vendors, a children’s craft and activity area, and nearly 100 artist booths. Saturday, July 23, and Sunday, July 24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, Buchanan Park, 32003 Ellingwood Trail, Evergreen.
July 28: The Big Eat: Annual 21+ party celebrating the Denver area’s vibrant independent restaurant scene. The signature summertime event features bites from more than sixty locally-owned restaurants, organized by neighborhood, plus cocktails, wine, cider, beer, kombucha and tea — all included in one ticket price. Thursday, July 28, 6-9 p.m., Denver Performing Arts Complex, $85.
July 29-31: The Breckenridge Food & Wine Festival: Main Street Station Plaza and the Village at Breckenridge transform into a beautiful, mountainside vineyard starring an array of 300 varietals created by top wineries. Wine pairing dinner, Friday, July 29, 6:30 p.m., Sauce on the Maggie; Grand Tasting, Saturday, July 30, 1-6 p.m., Main Street Station and The Village; Sunday, July 31, brunch and vines, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Sauce on the Maggie; $275 all-access pass, $60-$70 Grand Tasting ($150 VIP, free for designated drivers), Breckenridge.
July 30: Winter Park Uncorked: Laze away the afternoon enjoying delicious food, an electric string quartet and fine wines. Saturday, July 30, 2-5 p.m., $20-$70, Rendezvous Event Center, 78821 US Highway 40, Winter Park.
August 4: Denver Burger Battle: Denver’s top burger restaurants compete to determine once and for all who really has the best burger in town. Thursday, August 4, 5:30 p.m., $84 ($149 VIP), Tivoli Quad, 1000 Larimer Street.
August 5-6: 2022 Fraser Mountain Mural Festival: A platform for local, front range and national artists to compete for cash prizes as well as generating creative energy and raising awareness for the Fraser Center for Creative Arts. Painting begins, Friday, August 5, 9 a.m.; murals finished and award made, Saturday, August 6, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; live music and public viewing, Sunday, August 7.
August 6: Boulder Taco Fest: Offering the Best tacos from Boulder County vendors, a curated list of craft breweries, eclectic tequilas, high-flying Luchadores, awesome live bands and lots of free fun for the kiddos. Saturday, August 6, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., $30 ($60 VIP, free wristbands for kids 12 and under with purchase of parent/guardian ticket), along Boulder Creek, 1001 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder.
August 6: Littleton Twilight Criterium: A full day of bike racing, including professional men’s and women’s races, at the midpoint in a new national criterium series formed in collaboration with USA Cycling and America’s best criterium races. Throw in a beer garden, live music and a cruiser ride for the family to make it a perfect day. Saturday, August 6, 3-10 p.m., Downtown Littleton, Main Street and Prince Street
August 11-13: Colorado Brazil Fest: Colorado Brazil Fest is hosted by Boulder Samba School, the only organization in the state dedicated to promoting the rich heritage of Brazilian music, dance and culture, with a track record of engaging local residents in performances and educational music programs. Nightly performances,Thursday, August 11, through Sunday, August 13, at the Boulder Bandshell and Pearl Street Mall in Boulder; tickets: $25 to $63.
August 11-13: Vail Wine Classic: A premier destination event where master winemakers and enthusiasts gather to enjoy wine in Vail. Head for the hills for a mountainside tasting of hundreds of high-end wines, spirits and food, during a weekend of grand tastings, wine dinners and paired lunches, seminars and more. Friday, August 11, through Sunday, August 13; $119-$179 grand tasting tickets; $215 for Best of the Fest; various Vail locations.
August 12-21: Breckenridge International Festival of Arts: From on-trail environmental art installations to the exciting emergence of the Revolution Music Series in partnership with the National Repertory Orchestra, BIFA offers an exhilarating program of extraordinary talent in spectacular spaces across Breckenridge. Friday, August 12-Sunday, August 21, many events free, Breckenridge.
August 13-14: Loveland Sculpture in the Park Show and Sale: Heralded as one of the finest outdoor juried exhibitions of three-dimensional artwork in the United States, Sculpture in the Park showcases over 2,000 pieces of sculpture created by 160 sculptors from around the world. Saturday, August 13, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday, August 14, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., tickets $10 at the gate (kids 14 and under free), Benson Sculpture Garden, 2908 Aspen Drive, Loveland.
August 13: Snowmass Plein Air Art Festival: More than twenty Colorado artists descend on Snowmass to spend four days painting the natural beauty and splendor of the surrounding landscape. Guests and locals are then invited to to view the artwork and purchase their favorite pieces to take home. Saturday, August 13, noon to 7 p.m., Base Village, Snowmass Village.
August 27: RiNo Showcase Music & Arts Festival: Festival celebrating and showing off Denver's immense sea of talented local creatives, with musical acts and visual artists. Saturday, August 27, noon to midnight. 4400 Fox Street.
August 17-20: Cherry Creek Al Fresco — A Food & Wine Event: Celebrate the distinct flavor of Denver with the 14th annual Cherry Creek Al Fresco — A Food & Wine Event, sporting a new, diverse lineup of culinary experiences culminating in Dinner on the Plaza, curated by distinguished local and celebrity chefs. Wednesday, August 17, through Saturday, August 20, Cherry Creek North, First to Third avenues, between University Boulevard and Steele Street.
August 20: Tacos + Margs in the Mountains: Your ticket to this new event in 2022 will get you a variety of margarita samples from blanco to reposado to something spicy and a variety of flavors in between. Pair it with some street tacos, margarita-making classes, and giveaways for the perfect afternoon in the mountains. Saturday, August 20, 1 p.m., tickets TBA, Winter Park Resort, 85 Parsenn Road, Winter Park
.
August 26-28: Breckenridge Hogfest: Bacon & Bourbon: Meat connoisseurs will be able to taste their way through a spectrum of pork samples, premium whiskeys, single malt scotches and barrel-aged spirits while enjoying live music and mixology below Peak Nine. Food and Bourbon Pairing Dinner: Friday, August 26, 6:30 p.m.; Slifer, Smith & Frampton VIP Experience: Saturday, August 27, 12:30- 5:30 p.m.; GA Grand Tasting: Saturday, August 27, 2-6 p.m.; Bacon & Bloodies Sunday Brunch: Sunday, August 28, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; $275 all-access pass, $160 VIP Experience only, $55-$65 Grand Tasting only, Main Street Station, 505 South Main Street, and The Village at Breckenridge, 535 South Park Avenue, Breckenridge.
August 26-27: 126th Old-Fashioned Loveland Corn Roast Festival: Celebrate the fresh corn harvest with a parade, roasted corn, live music, food vendors, a kids zone, the Loveland Rotary Duck Race, corn-shucking and more. Friday, August 26, 5-10 p.m., and Saturday, August 27, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (downtown parade, 9:30 a.m.), Fairgrounds Park, 700 South Railroad Avenue, Loveland.
August 26-28: Overland Expo Mountain West: The premier overlanding event series in the world: No other event offers the scope of classes taught by the world’s leading experts alongside a professional-level trade show that brings together all the camping and vehicle and motorcycle equipment and services you need. Friday, August 26, and Saturday, August 27, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, August 28, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; The Ranch, 5280 Arena Circle, Loveland.
August 27: Another Year Around the Block, Larimer Square: Celebrate Larimer Square’s birthday with live music, chalk art, complimentary history tours, special treats and more. Saturday, August 27, free, Larimer Square, Larimer Street between 14th and 15th streets.
August 27-28: Smash Fine Arts Festival: A highly selective, classy boutique outdoor fine-art exhibit showcasing top-tier in/out-of state artists. Saturday and Sunday, August 27-28, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fillmore Square, 101 Fillmore Street.
August 27-28: Summer Art Market 2022: ASLD’s most popular event of the year. Come to our doorstep in the West Wash Park neighborhood to shop the best in local artwork, with more than 100 Colorado artist vendors, plus cold beer, food fresh from the grill and Sweet Action ice cream. Saturday and Sunday, August 27-28, Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant Street.
August 28: Planet-based Living Festival: Enjoy a beautiful late summer day in the park while supporting local vendors, feasting on delicious planet-friendly cuisine, learning from how-to exhibits and workshops, meeting representatives from community nonprofits and listening to live music. Sunday, August 28, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Boulder Bandshell, 1212 Canyon Boulevard, Boulder.
September 2-10: Plein air @ Altitude: The 2022 fest will highlight a selection of private lands and noteworthy Colorado Headwaters Land Trust easements, an Artists’ Day at Grand County Historical Society’s Pioneer Village Museum and more. Painting begins Friday, September 2, culminating with a community show and festival on September 10, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Grand County locations.
September 3-5: Taste of Colorado: Guests of all ages are welcome to come and enjoy the end-of-summer celebration, complete with multiple outdoor performance stages, dozens of food vendors, a large arts and crafts marketplace and an expanded Kids Zone packed with family-friendly activities. Saturday, September 3, through Monday, September 5, 16th Street Mall.
Ongoing:
Art
Art Night Out Lafayette: A free night out on the town, with the Firsthand Art Market, food trucks, beer and wine tents, and live music after 6:30 p.m.; June 10, July 8, August 12 and September 9, 5 to 9 p.m., Public Road between Canyon and Emma streets, Lafayette.
Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art: Exhibitions: ³/ works, by Kevin Townsend, Natani Notah: Inner Lining and Erica Green: Once They Were Red, through June 12; Grossly Affectionate and Sofie Ramos: Deep End, June 23-September 5; Present Box: By Any Means We Deem Necessary: An Archival Exhibit of the 1994 Ethnic Studies Protests at CU Boulder, through June 12.
Colfax Art Jams: A series of free concerts and performances by local artisans, makers and musicians, Saturdays, through October 1, noon to 4 p.m., Fletcher Plaza, 9800 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora.
Dairy Block First Friday ArtWalks: Inside Her Studio hosts First Friday showings of quality, family-friendly and inspirational works created by more than a dozen top local artists, every first Friday, through Sept. 2, 5 to 9 p.m., Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee Street.
Denver Art Museum: Curious Visions: Toward Abstract Photography, through June 19; ReVisión: Art in the Americas, through July 17; Modern Women/Modern Vision: Works From the Bank of America Collection, through August 28; Age of Armor: Treasures From the Higgins Collection at the Worcester Art Museum, through September 5; Carla Fernández Casa de Moda: A Mexican Fashion Manifesto, through Sept. 5; Georgia O’Keeffe, Photographer, July 3 through November 6; Who tells a tale adds a tail: Latin America and contemporary art, July 31 through March 5, 2023; Other People’s Pictures: Selections from the Robert and Kerstin Adams Collection, August 28 through February 26, 2023. 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway.
Denver Public Art Summer Tours: Denver Arts & Venues brings back favorites and expands the series to include several new tours in 2022. 14th Street and Denver Performing Arts Complex Campus: 6 p.m. June 28, July 26, Aug. 23, Sept. 27; City Park: 10 a.m., June 26, July 3, Sept. 18; Civic Center Park and Golden Triangle: 6 p.m. June 14, July 5, Aug. 9, Sept. 13; Colorado Convention Center; Colorado Panorama: A People’s History Tour, 12:30 p.m. June 16, July 14; Downtown Denver Public Art Bicycle Tour: 4 p.m. July 20, August 17; Golden Triangle: Drag Queen Edition: 5:30 p.m. June 12, July 8; Tactile Tour (In Touch With Art), 11:30 a.m. June 10, July 8, and 1 p.m. June 12; $5 (kids under 10 free).
MCA Denver: Exhibition Opening Celebration, 6:30 p.m. June 3, $25; Tania Candiani: For the Animals, Guadalupe Maravilla: Purring Monsters With Mirrors on Their Backs and Clarrisa Tossin: Falling From Earth, Through August 28; 1485 Delgany Street.
Monte Vista Art Walk: Every third Friday: June 17, July 15, August 19, 4 to 8 p.m.; free, downtown Monte Vista.
Yard Art Contemporary 2022: A series of Denver neighborhood-based contemporary weekend art events featuring some of Denver's notable fine-art 2D and 3D artists: Saturday, June 25, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, June 26, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1625 East Third Avenue; Saturday, July 9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, July 10, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 615 Bellaire Street; Saturday, July 30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, July 31, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 3704 South Elm Street; Wednesday, August 10, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Clayton Club and Hotel, 233 Clayton Street; Saturday, September 17, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, September 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1001 Detroit Street.
Theater
BETC Theatre Truck: Summer 2022: Free outdoor theater; grab your chair or blanket and pack a picnic basket for an evening to remember. June 9-August 7, various Boulder County locations.
Colorado Shakespeare Festival 2022: Since 1958, the Colorado Shakespeare Festival has delighted audiences with professional theater on the CU Boulder campus. The Two Gentlemen of Verona: Through August 7, select dates and times, $22-$81, Mary Rippon Outdoor Theatre. All’s Well That Ends Well: June 18-August 16, $20-$67, University Theatre. The Book of Will, by Lauren Gunderson, July 2-August 6, $22-$81, Mary Rippon Outdoor Theatre. Coriolanus: July 16-August 7, $19-$64, University Theatre. University of Colorado Boulder.
Control Group Productions, The End: Theatrical bus tour and part of Control Group’s ongoing works expeditionary performance series Treeline, exploring shifting human relationships with wilderness, land and Nature in the Anthropocene. Preview: Thursday, June 8, 7 p.m., starting at Enigma Bazaar, 4923 West 38th Avenue. Regular run: Thursdays through Sundays, June 9-July 31, 7 p.m., performances start at a different Denver metro area location each weekend, $48-$95.
Creede Repertory Theatre: CRT’s award-winning company produces big-city quality productions in repertory in a spectacular location from May through September. Steel Magnolias and Always…Patsy Cline, through September 17. Native Gardens, June 18-September 11. Sherwood: the Adventures of Robin Hood, June 25-September 10. The Royale, July 23-September 10. Children’s show: Music Box, July 7-9. Boom Town!, July 1-September 9. Musical for children: Pants on Fire, July 1-August 19. Young Audience Outreach Tour: Casa Alfonsa, August 26-August 27. CRT Mainstage, 124 Main Street, and Ruth Humphrey Brown Theatre, 120 South Main Street, Creede.
Denver Center for the Performing Arts: One of the largest nonprofit theater organizations in the nation, presenting Broadway tours and producing theater, cabaret, musicals and innovative, multimedia plays. Moulin Rouge, June 9-June 26. Pretty Woman: The Musical, August 2-August 14. Hadestown, August 30-September 11. Theatre Company, Bonfils Theatre Complex: Quixote Nuevo, through June 12; The Chinese Lady, September 9-October 16; Much Ado About Nothing, September 30-November 6. Off-Center: Theater of the Mind, August 31-December 18, York Street Yards. Cabaret: Dixie’s Never Wear a Tube Top While Riding a Mechanical Bull (and 16 Other Things I Learned While I Was Drinking Last Thursday), June 22-July 17, Garner Galleria Theatre. Denver Performing Arts Complex.
Equinox Theatre: First Date runs through June 22. When blind date newbie Aaron is set up with serial-dater Casey, a casual drink at a busy New York restaurant turns into a hilarious high-stakes dinner. June 3-June 22, Fridays and Saturdays, plus Thursday, June 9, 7:30 p.m.; John Hand Theater, 7653 East First Place, $25 in advance, $30 at the door.
Public Domain Theater Festival: Buntport Theater, The Catamounts and Su Teatro present original adaptations of public-domain works in select outdoor spaces around Westminster Station Park on its second and third. Westminster: June 10-June 19, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 7 p.m. nightly, $20, Westminster Station Park, 6995 Grove Street, Westminster.
Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre: A world-class theater located in beautiful Grand Lake, Colorado,
where each season promises to bring outstanding professional theater to the Rocky Mountain region.
Jersey Boys, through August 27; Cinderella, June 17-August 26; Desperate Measures, July 2-August 25; Cabaret 2022 benefit, July 23, $160; Beehive, September 2-October 1. Repertory tickets, $30 to $60; Rocky Mountain Repertory Theatre, 800 Grand Avenue, Grand Lake.
Theater 29: A venue dedicated to a network of DIY Colorado playwrights with the freedom to create, collaborate, develop and produce original plays. Emergence, June 26, $20; Here, various metro Denver locations, opens July 23; Colorado Conspiracy-Con, opens Aug. 13; 5138 West 29th Avenue.
Theatre Aspen: Gypsy: A Musical Fable, June 27-July 23; Jersey Boys, August 1-August 21; Solo Flights: New Works Festival, September 10-September 15; $45-$195; 110 East Hallam Street, #126, Aspen.
Vintage Theatre: Classics and cutting-edge theater, classes, improv and staged readings that challenge, entertain and grow an audience and artistic family alike. Blackademics, through June 19, $20-$34; 2022 New Comedy Play Festival, June 10-June 12, $10 each reading or 4/$25; 1468 Dayton Street, Aurora.
Westcliffe Center for the Performing Arts: Shakespeare in the Sangres: Twelfth Night, Fridays through Sundays, June 10-12 and June 24-26; Molière’s The Misanthrope, Fridays through Sundays, June 17-19 and July 1-3. WCPA Ten-Minute Play Competition Performances, Friday and Saturday, September 16-17 and September 23-24. All shows $5 to $20, Westcliffe Center for the Performing Arts, 119 Main Street, Westcliffe.
Film
Aspen Film Summer of Cinema 2022: An ongoing series of collaborations and special screening events, including: Eisner/Lauder New Views Documentaries and Dialogue series: July 18, July 25 and August 1, titles TBA, Isis Theatre, 406 East Hopkins Avenue, Aspen. Movies under the Stars: Up, July 2; Back to the Future, July 9; Trolls, July 16; Sing 2, July 3; all screenings at dusk, free, Base Village, 110 Carriage Way, Snowmass Village. Here House, Socrates Café: June 20-22, Isis Theatre and Here House, 614 East Cooper Avenue, Aspen.
Film on the Rocks: Mondays, 7 p.m.; June 13: Thor: Ragnarok; July 18: The Sandlot; July 25: The Greatest Showman; August 1: Summer of Soul; August 15: Dune; $16, $32 VIP; Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison.
Movies Around Town, Arvada: Free movies on a giant inflatable movie screen in some of Arvada's favorite parks. June 24: Field of Dreams, Wood Run Park, 8255 Hoyt Way, Arvada; July 15: Soul, Quaker Acres Park, 17085 West 74th Place, Arvada; August 19: A Bug's Life, Majestic View Park, 8880 West 72nd Avenue, Arvada; September 16: People's Choice (vote for the movie in advance at speakup.arvada.org/movie-poll); all films start at dusk.
Pictures on the Plain: Bring a picnic, blankets and lawn chairs, and enjoy a movie under the stars, with free popcorn, glow sticks, balloon giveaways, lawn games and more. June 23: Jurassic Park; June 30: Jumanji; July 7: Frozen; doors and activities at 5:30 p.m., film at dusk, $5 (children 2 and under free), Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, 25690 East Quincy Avenue, Aurora.
Northglenn Arts Summer Movies: Buy dinner at a food truck and cuddle up for a free movie on the Northglenn rec center's Great Lawn. July 6: Ghostbusters Afterlife; July 13: Sing 2; July 20: Encanto; July 27: Jungle Cruise; all films at dusk; Northglenn Recreation Center Great Lawn, 1 East Memorial Parkway, Northglenn.
Outdoor Summer Films: The Historic Elitch Theatre Foundation resumes a free family favorite. July 8: The Greatest Showman; July 22: Sing 2; August 5: In the Heights; August 19: Encanto; pre-film entertainment at 7 p.m., film at dusk; Historic Elitch Theatre, 4550 West 38th Avenue.
Outer Space | Inner Spaces Film Series: Series investigating the possible ramifications of space exploration, in conjunction with the MCA Denver Clarissa Tossin: Falling From Earth exhibition. June 15: Solaris; June 21: The Brain From Planet Arous; June 28: Time Masters; July 5: Lifeforce; all shows: 6 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. show, $10 to $15, Holiday Theater, 2644 West 32nd Avenue.
Scream Screen: Psycho Psysters: Host Theresa Mercado is back at the Sie FilmCenter every Friday in June exploring some of the best dysfunctional sister horror films. June 3: Sisters, with pre-film music by Quits; June 10: Madhouse, with pre-film music by Weathered Statues; June 17: The Mafu Cage, with pre-film music by Shocker mom; June 24: Ginger Snaps, with pre-film music by Dead Boyfriend; $14.95 per film. Sie FilmCenter, 2510 East Colfax Avenue.
Sunset Cinema: Free outdoor film series with a music theme, live music curated by Dazzle, Ryan Dykstra’s mobile record shop and food trucks. Tuesdays, June 7: Hairspray; June 21: Soul; July 21: Selena; July 26: Almost Famous. Doors at 6 p.m., entertainment at 7 p.m., films at dusk. Galleria @ Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis Street.
Dance
CM Dance: Hot Night Fusion: Once a month, a diverse community of people get together to share their love of tango and blues dancing and music, June 18: (a special Hot Night featuring soul, R&B, Motown, funk and blues); August 20: dance lesson, 7:30-8:30 p.m., and social dance, 8:30-11:45 p.m.; $15 to $25. Hot Night Fusion Weekend 2022: Workshops and social dances in conjunction with Lindy on the Rocks and the Denver Jazz Festival, September 16-19, all-access passes: $139-$229, $70 Fusion Dance only.
Dairy Arts Center/Dance: RuneLight Dance, Theater Ritual and Goddess Works: Dance Conservatory of Denver: The Triple Bill, June 12, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., $30; Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder.
Frequent Flyers Aerial Dance Festival: Two weeks of classes, workshops, panels and performances with an international scope, July 31-August 12. Performances: Intimate Encounters, August 1, 8 p.m., $12, Frequent Flyers Aerial Dance, 3022 East Sterling Circle, #150, Boulder; Showcase Performances, August 5-7, Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 2 p.m., tickets TBA, Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder. Registration: frequentflyers.org/adf-classes-workshops.
Sans Souci Film Festival: A dance film festival connecting filmmakers with audiences around the world. June 13, July 11 and August 8: Dance Is Like a Fine Wine, noon, free to the public age 60+, West Age Well Center, 909 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder. July 9: Kids + Dance + Film, kid-friendly screening of short dance films, 2 p.m., free, Lafayette Public Library, 775 Baseline Road, Lafayette. Festival Premiere: September 2-4, Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway.
Swingin’ Denver: Swingin’ at The Savoy, with dancing, live music and Lindy Hop lesson, July 6, August 3, September 7, 8:30-11:30 p.m., $12-$20, Savoy Denver, 2700 Arapahoe Street. Swingin’ Under the Stars, weekly on Saturdays, through September 3, free, Little Man Ice Cream, 2620 16th Street. Summer Swing Nights at Aspen Grove: Thursdays, August 4-August 25, 6 to 8 p.m., free, BARBOX Garden, Aspen Grove, 7301 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton.
Vail Dance Festival: Twelve days of dance performances, workshop and talks, including NOW: Premieres, the UpClose series, a roster of international dance stars and the Celebrate the Beat educational dance programs for Vail Valley students. Performances: July 29: Opening night, with New York City Ballet MOVES, Limón Dance Company and the fusion street styles of Ephrat Asherie Dance, $27-$135, 7:30 p.m. July 30: New York City Ballet MOVES, 7:30 p.m., $27-$135. July 31: Ephrat Asherie Dance: Odeon, 6 p.m., $50-$100, Vilar Performing Arts Center, 68 Avondale Lane, Beaver Creek. August 1: Limón Dance Company, 7:30 p.m., $50-$115. August 3: UpClose, with Artistic Director Damian Woetzel, 6 p.m., $50-$105. August 5: International Evenings of Dance I, 7:30 p.m., $27-$150. August 6: International Evenings of Dance II, 7:30 p.m. $27-$150. August 7: DanceAspen, 6 p.m., $50-$100, Vilar Performing Arts Center, 68 Avondale Lane, Beaver Creek. August 8: NOW: Premieres, 7:30 p.m., $27-$125. August 9: Dance for $20.22, 7:30 p.m., $10.22-$20.22. Shows at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, 530 South Frontage Road East, Vail (unless noted).
Markets
Colorado Fresh Markets: Fresh produce, local products, food trucks, music and more in an open-air market setting. Cherry Creek Fresh Market and Makers Markets: Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., through November 5, and Wednesdays, June 15-September 28, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Cherry Creek Shopping Center, First Avenue and University Boulevard.
Boulder County Farmers Markets: Farmer-run, nonprofit markets featuring more than 150 local vendors to host the longest market season in Colorado. Boulder: Saturdays, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., through November 19; and Wednesdays, 4-7:30 p.m., through October 5; 13th Street between Arapahoe Avenue and Canyon Boulevard, Boulder. Longmont: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., through November 19; Boulder County Fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont. Also offering Curbside Pickup Online Markets year-round in Boulder, Longmont, Lafayette and Denver.
Centennial Outdoor Market: Saturdays, June 25 and September 10, 9 am. to 3 p.m., 12835 East Arapahoe Road, Centennial.
City Park Farmers Market: The perfect Denver Saturday morning experience. Saturdays through October 29, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., City Park Esplanade, 2551 East Colfax Avenue.
Denver Makers Markets: Local handmade artisans, crafters, farmers and vendors to browse both outdoors and indoor. Centennial: Saturdays, June 25 and July 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sundays, August 21 and September 11, noon to 5 p.m., Heart & Home Decor & More, 8230 South Colorado Boulevard, B4, Centennial. Midtown: Saturdays, June 18, July 16, August 27 and September 17, noon to 6 p.m., 67th Avenue and Pecos Street. Park Hill Treasures: Saturdays, August 13 and September 10, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday, July 17, noon to 5 p.m., 6035 East Colfax Avenue.
Englewood Markets: Monthly on select Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., various locations: June 18: 5150 South Windermere Street; July 16: 2955 South Broadway; August 20: 3490 South Sherman Street; September 17: 2955 South Broadway.
Firefly Handmade Market: A trip to a Firefly Handmade leads you to the intersection of craft, local and small batch. Summer Market 2022: Saturday and Sunday, August 27-28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1000 Block of South Gaylord Street, between Tennessee and Mississippi Avenues. Fall Market 2022 at Downtown Boulder Fall Fest: Friday, September 16, 5-9 p.m.; Saturday, September 17, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday, September 18, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Pearl Street Mall, 1303 Pearl Street, Boulder.
Glamp AF Summer Market: GLAMP celebrates all things outdoors, from camping and hiking to summer road trips and swimming in Rocky Mountain Lakes, enjoying a crisp beer after a mountain bike, or just snoozing in a hammock suspended from evergreen trees. Monthly, 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, June 17-19, July 15-17 and August 19-21; Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee Street.
Havana Street Global Market: A globally inspired marketplace with products from around the world. July 16, July 30, August 13, August 27, September 10 and September 24, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Havana Exchange Shopping Center, 2802 South Havana St. Aurora.
Hobnob Events Farmers Markets: Local vendors provide Colorado-grown produce, baked goods, specialty meats, gourmet food items and more. South Pearl Street Farmers Market: Sundays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., through November 13, 1400-1500 blocks of South Pearl Street, between Iowa and Arkansas avenues. Highlands Square Farmers Market: Sundays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., through October 16, 32nd Avenue and Lowell Boulevard. Denver Union Station Farmers Market: Saturdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., through September 10, 1701 Wynkoop Street. Farmers Market Central Park: Sundays, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., through October 9, Founders' Green, 7601 29th Avenue.
Horseshoe Market: Denver’s home for unique shopping experiences and Lucky Finds™. Summer Market Series: June 10, July 11 and August 13, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Central Market, 2631 Larimer Street. Summer Horseshoe Market: June 25, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Breckenridge Brewery, 2990 Brewery Lane, Littleton. Fall Horseshoe Market: September 24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Regis University, 50th Avenue and Lowell Street.
Metro Denver Farmers Markets: Southwest Plaza Farmers Market: Saturdays, through Oct. 29, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Southeast Parking Lot, Wadsworth Boulevard and Bowles Avenue. Highlands Ranch Farmers Market, Sundays, through September 24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Highlands Ranch Town Center, 9288 Dorchester Street. Lakewood Farmers Market: Saturdays, June 11-September 24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 9077 West Alameda Avenue. Stead School at Reunion Farmers Market: Sundays, June 12-September 25, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 18251 Homestead Trail, Commerce City. Aspen Grove Farmers Market: Wednesdays, June 15-Sept. 14, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 7301 South Santa Fe Drive.
A Paris Street Market: One of the region’s oldest open-air, vintage, antique and artisan markets, celebrating 21 years in 2022. Aspen Grove: Every first Saturday: July 2, August 6, September 3 and October 1, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. rain or shine, 7301 South Santa Fe Drive, Littleton, instagram.com/p/CdNj7IPutVx. Park Meadows: Every third Saturday: June 18, July 16, August 20, September 17 and October 15, 8401 Park Meadows Center, Lone Tree.
Sports/Recreation
Barr Lake State Park: Offering recreational programs in archery, biking, birding, boating safety, conservation, fishing, hiking, nature and more. Yoga at the Gazebo: Saturday, June 18, 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Ladies Day Outdoors Birding 101: Thursday, June 16, 6:30-8:30 p.m. International Mud Day and Health and Fitness Expo 2022: Saturday, June 25, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., $5-$10. Ladies Day Outdoors Canoe and Kayak 101: Tuesday, June 30, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Barr Lake Nature Center, 13401 Picadilly Road, Brighton. Event registration here.
Bluff Lake Nature Center: Offering free, downloadable self-guided tour itineraries and scavenger hunts, bird walks, guided Forest Bathing and Qigong and Mindfulness Walks, after-school programs and summer camps, nature play stations and more. Open from sunrise to sunset, 365 days a year. Bikes and dogs not allowed. 11255 East Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Colorado Rockies: Home games: June 14-16: Cleveland Guardians. June 17-19: San Diego Padres. June 27-29: Los Angeles Dodgers. July 1-3: Arizona Diamondbacks. July 11-14: San Diego Padres. July 15-17: Pittsburgh Pirates. July 26-27: Chicago White Sox. July 28-31: Los Angeles Dodgers. August 9-11: St. Louis Cardinals. August 12-14: Arizona Diamondbacks. August 19-21: San Francisco Giants. August 23-24: Texas Rangers. September 5-7: Milwaukee Brewers. September 9-11: Arizona Diamondbacks. September 13: Chicago White Sox. September 19-22: San Francisco Giants. September 23-25: San Diego Padres. Coors Field, 2001 Blake Street. Tickets: $17 to $75+.
Colorado Rapids: Home games: July 4: Austin FC. July 13: Orlando City SC. July 16: Los Angeles FC. August 6: Minnesota United FC. August 13: Columbus Crew. August 20: Houston Dynamo FC. September 10: Vancouver Whitecaps FC. September 14: San Jose Earthquakes. October 1: FC Dallas. Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, 6000 Victory Way, Commerce City. Tickets: $20-$200.
Attractions
Chatfield Farms: A 700-acre native plant refuge and working farm located along the banks of Deer Creek in southern Jefferson County. Offering childrens’ summer camps, tours and workshops. Events: Lavender Festival: Saturday and Sunday, July 16-17, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Educator Evening on the Farm, for K-12 teachers, informal educators and school faculty: Thursday, August 4, 5 p.m., free. Bird Walk at Chatfield Farms: Wednesday, August 17, 9 a.m., $25 ($20 members). Gate admission, free to $13. 8500 West Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton.
CitySkate: Downtown Denver's first-ever roller rink, with free mini golf, local food, beer and events throughout the summer. Through October 2, Sundays through Thursdays, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., free admission, skate rentals: $9 adults, $7 for kids 12 and under, Skyline Park, 1601 Arapahoe Street.
Denver Botanic Gardens: Known for its wide range of gardens and collections on 24 acres, reflecting an ever-widening diversity of plants from all corners of the world. Also offering lectures, art exhibits, plant society shows and sales, summer concerts and special events throughout the year. Gate admission: free to $15. 1007 York Street.
Denver Zoo: One of Colorado’s most vital cultural cornerstones, the Denver Zoo is dedicated to providing an intimate, inspiring and informative firsthand encounter with the wonders of nature. Open daily at 10 a.m. (8:30 a.m. members). Special events: Adulting With the Animals: June 12, June 30, July 3, July 24 and August 11, 5 to 9 p.m., $15-$35 ($36-$90 3-packs). Seventh annual Teddy Bear Clinic: Saturday, August 20, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Flock Party: Fundraiser for a new flamingo habitat, Saturday, September 10, 5 to 9 p.m., $150-$300. Summer gate admission: free to $20. 2300 Steele Street.
Elitch Gardens: Colorado’s only world-class combination theme and water park, with exciting new family shows, Dive-In Movies, a free summer concert series and stunning fireworks extravaganzas that will light up the Denver skyline. Open daily through August 14, weekends and holidays through October 30. Daily gate admission: $44.99 online; season tickets start at 74.99. 2000 Elitch Circle Denver.
History Colorado Center: Artifacts, stories and art intermingle to tell the tale of Colorado and the American West. The museum is designed for multi-generational audiences and consists of over fifteen exhibits spanning four floors, capturing the spirit of Colorado. Now showing: Brick & Soul // Armando Geneyro, through July 30. Building Denver: Visions of the Capital City, through September 6. Borderlands of Southern Colorado, ongoing. Bruce Randolph School: Museum of Memory Exhibit, through January 15, 2023. Colorado’s Asian Food Culture: Rice & Resilience, through April 30, 2023. Rainbows & Revolutions: History of LGBTQ+Coloradans, opens June 4. Open daily, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., except Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Museum
admission: free to $14 (members always free). 1200 Broadway.
Jurassic World: The Exhibition: Daily through September 5 (times vary), tickets start at $29.50, National Western Event Center, 5004 National Western Drive.
Lakeside Amusement Park: A family-friendly, neon-lit amusement park with attractions for all ages, ranging from the Cylone roller coaster to a calm merry-go-round and an unforgettable scenic train ride around a picturesque lake with mountain views. Open daily except Tuesdays through August 21, and weekends and holidays through September 18. Gate admission: $5; ride coupons, 50 cents each. 4601 Sheridan Boulevard.
Meow Wolf Denver: Convergence Station: Enjoy immersive and interactive experiences that transport audiences of all ages into fantastic realms of story and exploration. Events: Adulti-Verse, every first and last Wednesday of the month, 5 to 10 p.m.; Doug Spencer, New Ecology, Galleri Gallery, June 9 through August 31; Nintendo Kiki Ball, June 11; Itchy-O Purification Ceremony, June 16-18; Vortex Outdoor Festival, August 5-7. Admission: $30-$49. 1338 First Street.
Water World: America's largest water park, with more than fifty slides and attractions on seventy-plus acres. Open daily through August 16 and weekends through September 5. Gate admission: $22.99-$49.99; Splash Passes start at $129.99. 8801 North Pecos Street,
Federal Heights.
