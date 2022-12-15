Fifteen More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

Let there be lights! And singing reindeer, and gifts made by local makers. Christmas is coming, and so are endless entertainment options. Find all the holiday markets here, as well as twenty things to do for free on this list.
Now keep reading for fifteen events all worth the price of admission:
The Westside Oratorio
Thursday, December 15, Friday, December 16, and Saturday, December 17, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, December 18, 2 p.m.
Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive
The Westside Oratorio, which gives voice to the people who once populated the Auraria neighborhood before it was leveled to make way for the Auraria campus, stands as one of Su Teatro’s great classics of Chicano theater. Its story, propelled by memories as it follows seven generations of Denver’s Westside Mexican-American families, uses a script that often breaks into song. Written by Su Teatro artistic director Tony Garcia, with music by composer Daniel Valdez, the heartwarming play brings an intergenerational crowd together as one. Get tickets, $17 to $20, here.
Holiday Makers Market
Friday, December 16, 5 to 9 p.m.
MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany Street
Favorite local makers, some of them featured in MCA Denver’s gift shop, will be at the museum for an art-forward Friday evening gift market. Find fun graphic jigsaw puzzles from Goodfit, metal charms and bracelets etched with slogans from Lux + Luca, fun calendars and prints from Odd One, groovy ceramics and more. The market is free, but an RSVP is requested here.
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical
Friday, December 16, through Sunday, December 18
Buell Theatre, Denver Performing Arts Complex
It’s rare that small children and their grandparents share a cultural reference, but when it comes to the original stop-motion animated television Christmas special Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, which debuted in 1964 and is still aired today, all things are possible. Now there’s a stage version that riffs off the televised tale, bringing favorite characters Rudolph, Hermey, Sam the Snowman, Yukon Cornelius and all the rest to life, and it’s coming to the Buell for just six performances, perfect for kiddos and grandparents to enjoy together. Tickets range from $25 to $80 here; get ’em while you can.
Central City Opera, Amahl and the Night Visitors
Friday, December 16, and Saturday, December 17, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, December 18, 2 p.m.
Trinity Methodist Church, 1820 Broadway
Central City Opera is coming down the mountain for a flatland performance tour of three Front Range cities, bringing the holiday classic Amahl and the Night Visitors to new audiences. Gian Carlo Menotti’s one-act opera tells the story of a tall-tale-telling, crutch-wielding shepherd boy who ends up leaving home with the Three Kings to meet the Christ child. Find details and tickets, $12 to $42, here.
Elf Yoga
Saturday, December 17, 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.
Yoga Six, 8216 Northfield Boulevard #1330
You can hardly go to a yoga class these days that doesn’t include communing with animal companions, but what the heck is Elf Yoga? A holiday version of goat yoga, brought to you by Rocky Mountain Goat Yoga at Yoga Six in Northfield. They’ve dressed up their cloven-hoofed yogis in elf's clothing, and it’s awfully cute, but be prepared for the goats (or is that elves?) to hop aboard during cat poses. Register for $35 at Eventbrite.
Saturday, December 17, and Sunday, December 18, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th Street
Characterized as a band that performed for “intense young men dressed in grey overcoats” by critic Jon Savage in Melody Maker, the pioneering post-punk outfit Joy Division was never a happy band during its short life, which blew apart after heavily depressed frontman Ian Curtis committed suicide in 1980. Brunch, anyone? There’s no dress code ordering you to wear a gray overcoat to Brunch Will Tear Us Apart, but there will be plenty of Joy Division hits on the turntables, courtesy of Lipgloss, along with food and drink. Admission is free (reservations at Open Table are recommended), but be prepared to pay for your food.
Opera on Tap’s On-Demand Holiday Special 2022
Saturday, December 17, 6 to 8 p.m.
Enigma Bazaar, 4923 West 38th Avenue
It’s Opera on Tap’s raison d’être to bring favorite arias and other passages of Olympic-level singing out of the stuffy old opera house and into a bar. But once a year, the group really pours on the fun for the On-Demand Holiday Special, where the audience runs the show by voting on their operatic favorites. And after that, there will be drunken caroling and other holiday cheer you won’t experience any other time during the year. Tickets are $8 in advance at Eventbrite, $10 at the door, with a two-drink minimum.
Frequent Flyers Intensive Students, Errant Moon
Saturday, December 17, 7 p.m.
Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder
What goes on behind the scenes at Frequent Flyers Aerial Dance comes out of the studio and onto the stage when the high-flying dance center presents its intensive-training students in a show they’ve choreographed themselves, called Errant Moon. See the six-dancer ensemble skillfully maneuver fabric, lyra, dance trapeze, aerial moon and other aerial apparatuses; tickets are $16 to $20 here.
Ongoing:
Blossoms of Light
Daily through January 7, 4:30 to 9 p.m.
Botanic Gardens, 1007 York Street
Every holiday season, the Denver Botanic Gardens brings color back to its York Street location. Blossoms of Light has been a signature event for over three decades, drawing crowds with glowing displays. Strung on branches, along walkways, and as far as the eye can see, lights illuminate the venue through January 7. When you visit, warm up with hot chocolate and a charming “breakfast for dinner” menu. Admission is $24 for adults, and online reservations are highly recommended here.
Camp Christmas
Daily through December 24, 4 to 9 p.m.
Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park, 801 South Yarrow Street, Lakewood
Everyone is a happy camper at Camp Christmas, a true winter wonderland created by Lonnie Hanzon. Wander through the historic buildings in the park, all dressed up for the holidays for a quirky, campy adventure. It has to be seen to be believed...and you'll definitely want to see this. There are three bars for adults, hot chocolate for kids, and six acres to wander. Camp Christmas is a get tickets here.
Trail of Lights
December 16 through January 1, 5 to 8:30 p.m.
Chatfield Farms, 8500 West Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton
Chatfield Farms, the country cousin of the Denver Botanic Gardens, offers a more rustic and historical holiday lighting show than Blossoms of Light, but with technological upgrades, including synchronized light patterns, light tunnels and singing trees. While Chatfield is slowly moving into the 21st century, cool old tractors covered with lights remain intact, and the 1880s Hildebrand Ranch homestead still stands. Bring the family! Open nightly December 16 through January 1, 5 to 8:30 p.m. (closed Christmas Day). Learn more and purchase timed tickets, $10 to $16 (free for children two and under), plus an optional $5 to add on a visit with Santa, online only, here.
Luminova Holidays
Daily through January 1 (except Christmas and Christmas Eve), 5 to 9 p.m.
Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Circle
Luminova Holidays has returned with more lights, more rides, immersive installations, Santa...and light-up hopscotch! Reservations are required and available every hour from 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets start at $29.99; get them here.
Zoo Lights
Daily through January 15, 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele Street
After evenings reserved for members, Zoo Lights at the Denver Zoo will be open to the public through January 15, and it's certainly a bright spot on the holiday schedule. Over one million lights are spread across 83 acres, decorating exhibits and forming the shapes of animated animals. Wildlife is a common theme for the ice sculptures on display, and if you’re lucky, you’ll spot a few actual elephants and tigers, too. Admission is $25 per adult, and several add-on packages are available; get hours and all the details here.
Do you know of a great event in Denver? We'll be updating this list through the weekend; send information to [email protected]