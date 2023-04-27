Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

April showers will bring May flowers, and you can learn how to handle them at a special workshop today at Yetman Family Farms. That's just the start of the activities springing up all over town, which is celebrating some winning sports teams and also hosting the Cities Summit of the Americas.
Now keep reading for ten events worth the price of admission:
Sustainable Floral Design Workshop
Thursday, April 27, 10 a.m. to noon
Yetman Family rms, 2995 South Estes Street, Lakewood
Sample one of many pastoral experiences offered to the public at Yetman Family Farms in Lakewood by signing up for a Sustainable Floral Design class — which might come in handy if you decide to come back for a pick-your-own flowers event in the farm’s flower garden this summer. The $75 fee includes flowers, supplies, snacks and beverages on top of the instruction, and this session offers optional child care for an extra $7 fee. Hurry — these slots fly! Reserve your spot here.
Alan Prendergast: GANGBUSTER
Thursday, April 27, 6:30 p.m.
The Denver Press Club, 1330 Glenarm Place
Longtime Westword writer Alan Prendergast will discuss a journalist's approach to history and the archival reporting that went into his new book GANGBUSTER, a nonfiction account of Denver District Attorney Phil Van Cise's battles against con men and the Klan in the 1920s. Admission is free to members, only $5 for others; register here.
Local Lab 12
Thursday, April 27, 5 p.m. opening, through Sunday, April 30
Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder
Boulder’s Local Theater Company brings back its biggest event of the year, the four-day Local Lab, for a twelfth year of readings, panels and parties that let you be part of the play-making process. The fest opens Thursday with a 5 p.m. kickoff mixer at the WeWork Lounge in Boulder before getting down to business with a 7:30 p.m.reading of Great Bends, a play being presented as part of Local’s playwright mentorship program. Readings continue daily at the Dairy Arts Center; find a complete schedule and guide here. Daily passes are $35 to $50, and single event tickets are $30 at the Dairy’s online box office. Read our story here.
11 Minutes Theatre Company, Elizabeth Rex
Thursday, April 27, Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 28, 7:30 p.m.; runs through May 13 Thursdays through Saturdays; Industry Night, Monday, May 8, 7:30 p.m.
People’s Building, 9995 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
11 Minutes Theatre Company deals with some provocative, gender-bending ideas in Elizabeth Rex, a play by Timothy Findley in which a troupe of Shakespearean actors — and the playwright himself — are visited by Queen Elizabeth on the eve of the Earl of Sussex’s execution. In a time when men perform male and female roles alike, the backstage banter takes on some serious undertones. Elizabeth Rex runs for three weekends; tickets are $22 to $25, and $10 on a Monday industry night at Ticketleap.
Untitled: Artist Takeover With Franklin Cruz and Sammy Lee
Friday, April 28, 6 to 10 p.m.
Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway
Untitled’s theme of “Projection” will unfold in a funhouse of ideas at the DAM, with activities inspired by the museum’s current exhibitions, Speaking With Light: Contemporary Indigenous Photography, and Near East to Far West: Fictions of French and American Colonialism. With help from queer Latino poet Franklin Cruz and Korean visual artist Sammy Lee — and a coterie of creatives in a grab bag of disciplines — guests will discover something new at every turn: Aztec dancers, offbeat art tours of connected shows, Indigenous mask-making with Victor Escobedo, an opportunity to serve meals to your imaginary family members over Lee’s molded-paper Korean table installation, and some of the best dumplings in town from Penelope Wong of the Yuan Wonton Food Truck (soon to be a brick-and-mortar eatery).
Frequent Flyers, Tethered: Earth to Sky / Human to Human
Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, April 30, 2 p.m.
Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder
The high-flying aerial dancers of Frequent Flyers get poetic this weekend withTethered: Earth to Sky / Human to Human, an up-in-the-air performance accompanied by local poet Brice Maiurro’s spoken-word text and violinist Robyn Julyan. In turn, professional aerialists Laurel Johnson, Valerie Morris, Nancy Smith and Anastasia Timina interpret Maiurro’s words through movement and spectacular beauty. Tickets are $24 to $28 at the Dairy’s online box office.
Third Annual Nordic Nights: A Beltane Celebration
Saturday, April 29, 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.
The King Room, 6100 East 39th Avenue
It’s nearly May Day, time to let out your inner pagan and take to the dance floor in costume. It is, after all, a long way between the spring equinox and opening day at the Ren Fest. Also known as Beltane, the Gaelic May Day festival will be celebrated locally at Nordic Nights, an evening of live music, tarot reading, quaint vendors, dancing and good old ax-tossing. Put on your fairy suits, wench-wear, peasant rags and Robin Hood capes for an anachronistic night to remember. Admission ranges from $15 to $75 at Eventbrite.
Colorado Poetry Rodeo 2023
Sunday, April 30, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street
There was a time when the Colorado Poetry Rodeo, fondly referred to as the “Podeo,” ran marathon-style for 24 hours. But over its 34 years, organizers have tried different things, including a truncated pandemic version. This year, it runs from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., with each hour hosted by a rotating crew and chances for every poet in town to have a turn at the mic. Find a complete schedule and learn who’s hosting at what time for a perfectly planned arrival; a $5 donation for the Merc is requested at the door. Find out more here.
Cities Summit of the Americas Closing Concert: Bomba Estéreo and Gabito Ballesteros
Sunday, April 30, 6:30 p.m.
Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop Street
Bomba Estéreo and Gabito Ballesteros will perform at the Cities Summit of the Americas closing concert. Bomba Estéreo comes from Bogotá, Colombia, and is known for its electro-tropical and psychedelic cumbia music; Gabito Ballesteros is from Sonora, México, and specializes in modern corridos. Tickets start at $59.95; get them here.
