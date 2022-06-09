A Dozen More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend

This weekend is going to be hot, with plenty of cool events. If you want to see art, check Art Attack; if you want some cheap thrills, see our list of free things to do.
Now keep reading for ten events around town all worth the price of admission:
Control Group Productions, The End
Preview: Thursday, June 9, 7 p.m.
Enigma Bazaar, 4923 West 38th Avenue
Regular Run: Thursdays through Sundays, June 9-July 31, 7 p.m.; locations change weekly
Things have changed for the performers of Control Group Productions since 2020, when the world — and their plans to mount a performative apocalyptic bus tour through the worst possible fate faced by humanity — suddenly shut down. The product that emerged in 2022 takes a gentler, yet still urgent, path, hauling audiences by bus from site to site, visiting green spaces and water sources in the Denver area in a contemplation of the future of the earth. Performances start at a different location every weekend (this round, it’s Enigma Bazaar), through June 31. Find information and tickets, ranging from $48 to $95, here.
Chicanos Sing the Blues
Thursday, June 9, 7:30 p.m., through June 26; Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, June 26, 2 p.m.
Su Teatro Cultural and Performing Arts Center, 721 Santa Fe Drive
Su Teatro is reviving Chicanos Sing the Blues, an old favorite from its cache of go-to original plays with music, for a summer bump as its fiftieth-anniversary celebration continues. The musical runs down the roots of Chicano corridos for a revue powered by the voices of Su Teatro veterans Yolanda Ortega, Manuel R. Roybal Sr. and many others, on tunes that range from traditional to rock. Admission is $17 to $20; snap up tickets here.
Steel City: 1980-2004
Opens Friday, June 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
El Pueblo History Museum, 301 North Union Boulevard, Pueblo
Driving through Pueblo on I-25, you can’t help but see the behemoth smokestacks of the old CF&I Steel Mill looming over the south side of town. The industrial site, some of it still in use by a Russian corporation, carries a major piece of Pueblo history inside its metal hull. Labor conflicts at the mill might be Pueblo’s longest-running story, including the more recent chapter of the seven-year United Steel Workers strike from 1997 to 2004 that bankrupted dozens of union workers who were replaced by the mill bosses. Steel City, a new exhibit at the El Pueblo History Museum, examines the plant’s role in the lives of Pueblo’s blue-collar families and the life of the city as well. It’s a must for anyone interested in Colorado history. There is no closing date for the show; learn more here.
Oh My Stars! A Monthly Skate Date: Pride Event/Gemini
Friday, June 10, 3 to 10 p.m.
Rollerdome, 2375 South Delaware Street
The inclusive, zodiac-themed Oh My Stars! skate events hosted by Rainbow Dome that kicked off in January will now continue through the rest of 2022. But the June event will do double-duty as a celebration of both the Gemini spirit and Pride, making it a not-to-miss party, with the best costumes ever. Adding to the gaiety, there will be a queer vendor market and pop-up special performances perfect for a nonalcoholic, all-ages crowd. Admission, collected at the door only, is $10 from 3 to 5 p.m., and $15 from 5 to 10 p.m.; find all the details you need to know here.
The Grim Mountain Legends Treasure Hunt
Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11, 6:30 and 8:45 p.m. (repeats next weekend)
Old Town Fort Collins, near the Foundry (exact address revealed with reservation)
Fort Collins multimedia troupe LunASeas will be floating its new immersive project, The Grim Mountain Legends Treasure Hunt, around the Front Range this summer, beginning at home in the Fort with a run of eight hunts over two weekends. Groups will tour the nooks and crannies of old buildings, encountering dance-based performances of a historical bent along the way. Future hunts will turn up in Denver at the Mercury Cafe and the Bug Theatre and at the Tabor Opera House in Leadville later in June and early July. Learn more and get tickets, $20 to $30, here.
IllFooMinati #6
Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., party concludes at 2 a.m.
The Savoy @ Curtis Park, 2700 Arapahoe Street
Now in its sixth year, IllFooMinati, the public celebration of event-maker and former Black Actors Guild member Ryan Foo’s birthday, will sweep party-goers back to the wild 1920s for A Night in Radio City. Without giving too much away,it’s a ga me and it’s a show; yes, it’s immersive, too. You can go all the way, or just as far as you like. And when it’s over, there’s still a party to savor until let-out in the beautifully renovated Savoy building. Admission is $33 (or $60 for two) at Eventbrite.
Benchmark Theatre, An Octoroon
Opening Friday, June 10, 8 p.m.; run continues Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through July 9; industry night: Monday, June 27, 8 p.m.
Benchmark Theatre, 1560 Teller Street
Benchmark presents a regional premiere production of Octoroon, a play by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins that updates Dion Boucicault’s 1859 anti-slavery work of the same title with Brechtian distancing effects and deconstructions to evoke unexpected audience reactions to racial issues. Male actors hide their ethnicity behind painted faces, but the women are allowed roles true to their skin color in this version, and Jacobs-Jenkins is a character in his own play. In the hands of director donnie l. betts, it’s territory that will rewire everything we’ve come to believe about exacting social justice, and that’s going to be frightening and fun. Admission is $15 to $30 here.
RiNo Showcase Music & Arts Festival
Saturday, June 11, noon to 11 p.m.
4400 Fox Street
The RiNo Showcase, returning for its biggest year yet, gets going with the first of three events on June 11, with live music by up-and-coming local bands all day, more than 100 booths helmed by artists, small businesses and vendors, and fire dancers, live painting and food trucks to keep things swinging in between sets. Vendors keep 100 percent of their profits, and a portion of every $20 ticket, a deal in itself, will go to Harmony & Hue Foundation, a fund for artists and entrepreneurs needing help getting established. Put on a sun hat and your party shoes for the marathon event; get tickets and info at Eventbrite.
Challenge Cup of the Americas International Rugby Competition
Saturday, June 11: American Raptors vs. Jaguares XV (Argentina), 1 p.m.; UBCOB (Vancouver) Ravens vs. Peñarol (Uruguay), 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 18: UBCOB (Vancouver) Ravens vs. Jaguares XV (Argentina), 1 p.m.; American Raptors vs. Peñarol (Uruguay), 3:30 p.m.
Infinity Park, 4400 East Kentucky Avenue, Glendale
If you haven’t had a proper introduction to rugby and want to understand the game, here’s a chance to catch some international matches at Glendale’s Infinity Park over two Saturday afternoons. Four teams —two from North America and two from South America — will meet in a tournament as the Denver-based Raptors and Vancouver’s Ravens take on Argentina’s Jaguares XV and Uruguay’s Peñarol (named for a Montevideo neighborhood), switching adversaries in second Saturday matches. Tickets are $10 and free for children 12 and under; snatch them up here.
Phil Goodstein, “Moving with Forney: From Streetcars to RiNo”
Saturday, June 11, 1 to 2 p.m.
Forney Museum, 4303 Brighton Boulevard
Maverick Denver historian Phil Goodstein keeps churning out books — more than thirty of ’em — about our city’s past, present and future, so he’s more than qualified to opine about the history of the Forney, a place that seems to be haunted no matter where it moves. That subject includes more than you’d think, from the aftermath of the 1965 flood of the South Platte River to more up-to-date musings on the rise of New Denver in the Central Platte Valley. Hear Goodstein’s opinions about anything and everything, including the Forney; admission is $10. Details here.
Sunday Sundae
Sunday, June 12, 1 to 4 p.m.
Art Students League of Denver, 200 Grant Street
Kids would say that Sunday Sundae at the Art Students League of Denver is one of the funnest fundraisers around, simply because it involves ice cream, fresh from the freezers at Sweet Action. And adults would agree — not only because of ice cream, but also because they get to keep the one-of-a-kind bowl it’s served in. The quality bowls were created by ceramic artists in April during the ASLD’s annual Bowl-a-thon, making every single one of them a beautiful keepsake. Tickets for adults is $35; kids, who get the ice cream but not the bowl, gain entry for $10. Find tickets and info here.
Adulting With the Animals
Sunday, June 12, 7:30-9:30 p.m., and five more select Thursdays and Sundays, through October 27
Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele Street
You’re not the only adult in town who secretly wishes you could go to the exemplary Denver Zoo without kids grabbing at your ankles and whining for snacks and bathroom breaks all day long. That’s why the zoo offers Adulting With the Animals, a series of themed adult nights, where mature folks can commune with nature and appropriate refreshments free of parental duties. The kickoff theme on June 12 is Grape Outdoors, with local wine flights and craft workshops in addition to special animal encounters. Find details and tickets, $35, here.
Plan ahead:
Outer Space | Inner Spaces Film Series
Tuesday, June 14, 7 p.m.
MCA Denver at the Holiday Theater, 2644 West 32nd Avenue
MCA is testing the versatility of its Northside event venue with a new sci-fi June/July film series conceived in conjunction with the museum’s spacey new exhibition, Clarissa Tossin: Falling From Earth, which questions the colonial implications of the 21st-century space race. The opening salvo is Andrei Tarkovsky’s confounding cult film Solaris; Time Masters; The Brain From Planet Arous and Lifeforce round out the series on consecutive Tuesdays. Purchase tickets, $15 per film, here.
