Smell This: Adam Sandler's Coming to Denver With 100% Fresher

Comedian Adam Sandler just announced that he'll be heading out on the road in 2019 with 100% Fresher. The tour will spotlight his standup and comic songs, and will be based, at least in part, on his 100% Fresh Netflix series.

Sandler arrives in Denver on Tuesday, February 5, with an 8 p.m. show at the Bellco Theatre, 700 14th Street.

Here's the full list of dates:

Monday, February 4: Salt Lake City

Tuesday, February 5: Denver

Wednesday, February 6: Louisville, Kentucky

Thursday, February 7: Cleveland

Friday, February 8: Detroit

Saturday, February 9: Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Sunday, February 10: Orlando, Florida

Tickets, $49.50 to $250 plus fees, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, December 14 online at AXS or by phone at 888-929-7849.