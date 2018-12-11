 


4
Adam Sandler is bringing his 100% Fresher tour to Denver.
100% Fresh, Netflix

Smell This: Adam Sandler's Coming to Denver With 100% Fresher

Kyle Harris | December 11, 2018 | 9:09am
AA

Comedian Adam Sandler just announced that he'll be heading out on the road in 2019 with 100% Fresher. The tour will spotlight his standup and comic songs, and will be based, at least in part, on his 100% Fresh Netflix series.

Sandler arrives in Denver on Tuesday, February 5, with an 8 p.m. show at the Bellco Theatre, 700 14th Street.

Here's the full list of dates:

Monday, February 4: Salt Lake City
Tuesday, February 5: Denver
Wednesday, February 6: Louisville, Kentucky
Thursday, February 7: Cleveland
Friday, February 8: Detroit
Saturday, February 9:  Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Sunday, February 10: Orlando, Florida

Tickets, $49.50 to $250 plus fees, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, December 14 online at AXS or by phone at 888-929-7849.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

