Artist Adrienne DeLoe Starts GoFundMe After Tragic Loss

Denver mixed-media artist Adrienne DeLoe, whose self-portrait accompanying a story on pandemic portraits appeared on the cover of Westword two years ago, has created a GoFundMe after suffering a heartbreaking loss when her husband of 21 years, Ryan Lubitz, took his own life on January 14.
"It has been three weeks since I lost my husband Ryan," DeLoe writes. "Time has become irrelevant as I continue to feel like I’m living in a dream that I can’t wake up from. It still doesn’t feel real. Every morning, I stay in bed as long as I possibly can because I don’t want to face another day of this. Everyday tasks seem impossible. I’m proud of myself if I can take a shower and make my bed. If I can make any food to eat for myself, it’s a good day."
A self-employed artist, DeLoe says that "things are going to be financially tough as I try to sort everything out," she admits, which is why she started the GoFundMe. "Ryan's job was the main source of our income and I have several physical challenges that keep me from working a regular job."
In the spring of 2020, DeLoe started her pandemic portrait project as a way to do something positive during that troubled period, and it wound up going global as art arrived from around the world. "People need to share stories," she said at the time, "to understand that we’re really not alone in this.”
Contribute to her GoFundMe here.