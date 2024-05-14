 After Tom Brady Roast, Nikki Glaser Is Coming to Boulder | Westword
After Tom Brady Roast, Nikki Glaser Is Coming to Boulder

The comedian will be at the Boulder Theater on June 8.
May 14, 2024
Nikki Glaser is no stranger to Denver.
Nikki Glaser is no stranger to Denver.
Comedian Nikki Glaser was already grabbing attention, but after her appearance on The Roast of Tom Brady, there are even more eyes on her.

And Coloradans who were impressed with how she absolutely cooked the NFL superstar, as well as Kevin Hart, Rob Gronkowski and more, will have a chance to see her in action this summer.

Glaser, who told Vanity Fair that her career "ascended overnight" after the roast, will bring her Alive and Unwell Tour to Boulder on Saturday, June 8, with sets at 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. at the Boulder Theater. And yes, tickets ($39.75-$59.75) are still available for both shows at nikkiglaser.com.

The last time the comedian was in Colorado was for a New Year's Eve run in Denver at the Paramount Theatre. "Every time I go to Colorado, I always say I want to move here," she told us ahead of those shows. "I'm obsessed with Colorado in every way."

Maybe she'll be on board for a roast of Russell Wilson next.

Find more things to do in and around Denver on our calendar.
