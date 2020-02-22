Lights, Camera, Action: Now Showing the Best of Denver Readers' Poll

Alamo Drafthouse, which now operates three movie theaters in the Denver area, has been a consistent Best of Denver winner. While the chain itself is headquartered in Austin, local chefs and programmers have long brought Denver some of the best movie-theater food and programming in town. In 2019, Westword editors gave Alamo Drafthouse two Best of Denver awards, and over the years, the theater has received plenty more, for everything from programming to comfort.

Famous for its first-rate menu, Alamo Drafthouse rated the award in the 2019 Best of Denver for Best Movie Theater — Food and Drink, according to both our editors and readers.

"There's nothing new about dinner and a movie," Westword wrote at the time. "But what the Alamo Drafthouse practically revolutionized is combining both, so that you never have to rush through a meal to make a movie or starve through a two-hour flick before dinner. And this menu is the reel deal, offering a variety of "snacks" that include everything from loaded fries to chicken and ricotta meatballs, gourmet pizzas, creative salads, hot dogs, and sandwiches that offer a nod to cinema history, like the Royale With Cheese. The beer, wine and cocktail menu is just as elaborate, and the Drafthouse regularly rolls out thematic menus based on the movies it's showing. Sit back, relax and just remember to chew with your mouth closed."

Drafthouse also won a 2019 award for Best Free Local Music at a Surprising Location, for BarFly, the bar at the Sloan's Lake outpost that hosts regular free concerts.

"Some of the best venues pop up in unlikely places, and BarFly, at the Alamo Drafthouse Sloan's Lake, continues to be a nice surprise on West Colfax," Westword wrote. "The bar has built a fine reputation in a short time, creating a space for local musicians to play to both all-ages and 21-plus crowds. In addition, BarFly hosts live comedy, drag-queen bingo and a vaudeville-esque revival show, and it's the home stage for the Black Actors Guild's famed monthly "Show Ya Teef" improv showcase. The best part? The programming is free, complemented by a cordial bar staff, and the spot offers plenty of seating that includes ridiculously comfortable couches."

"It's an honor for us here at Alamo Drafthouse to receive the Best Of recognition from Westword," says Creative Manager Austin Terrell. "Our dedicated, hardworking staff have one goal every day — make sure that every person that walks through our doors has an amazing experience and is excited to come back. From our concierge desk to our servers to our dishwashers to our bartenders — we love being the go-to destination for great food, great drinks and great movies."

Last year, Alamo Drafthouse opened a new theater in Westminster; earlier this month, it announced that the theater chain will host more all-ages screenings with discount tickets for kids twelve and under, along with a beefed-up children's menu. There will also be sensory-friendly screenings, where the volume will be turned down and babies, infants, nursing moms or guests with autism and other sensory needs will have the chance to enjoy movies without being confined to a seat or shushed for being loud. Finally, Alamo has relaxed its age policy, and now kids between the ages of six and seventeen will be allowed in for all screenings, if they're supervised by a parent or guardian. In the summer, the theater will host Alamo Kids Camp screenings and family party screenings of movies like Frozen II and Toy Story 4.

Ready to weigh in on which movie theaters should be honored in the 2020 Best of Denver? The Readers' Poll is now open at readerschoice.westword.com, where you can vote for your favorites in more than a hundred of the categories that will be in the final issue, heading your way on March 26.

The deadline to vote is March 18.