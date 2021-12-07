Comedians Andie Main and Jeff Stonic Promote the "Bi-Agenda"

“No one cares when you say you are bi,” Main says, “and also, people are annoyed by it. In a way, it’s the most normal sexuality, and yet it’s annoying and nobody likes it. And that’s why I want to celebrate it.”
“I even have a punchline where I say, 'I’m 28 and bi, but I’ll be 36 and gay,'” Stonic adds. “There’s an awareness of that kind of thinking. They think bi people are just on their way to being fully gay or lesbian... bi now, gay later.”
Main and Stonic have thrown two events so far, with another planned for Friday, December 10, at Wide Right. Stonic says the show drew about fifty people from the start through a little advertising, word of mouth and posting in various social media groups.
“It’s been better than I expected,” she adds. “I expected to struggle having to sell tickets, but the shows are getting really packed really easily without us having to do much.”
“We have found our audience,” Stonic says. “That kind of organic audience right away proves there’s a community for this kind of show and this flavor of comedy and mindset in Denver. It’s only been encouraging to keep upping what we do at the show itself.”
Main and Stonic see Bi-Agenda as a way to raise awareness about bisexuality — and its representation in the comedy world — but have a good time while doing so. They curate a diverse cast of comedians to spend a few minutes on stage, riffing on their sexualities in a welcoming atmosphere.
“That’s what makes it different from a regular standup show,” Main says. “Everyone’s going to do eight minutes of jokes. But we are also going to do games to help people open up and riff and make fun of all our sexualities together in a room where everyone is down for it.”
The duo has also come up with flippant games to play between comic acts. In "The Fantasy Draft," they rank a topic on its bisexuality, such as Supreme Court justices and religions. Thurgood Marshall was judged the most bi of the justices, followed by Brett Kavanaugh; Lutheranism, meanwhile, is the most bisexual religion. That game is continuing to evolve, Main and Stonic say, and the December show's draft will look at Christmas traditions.
“It’s just the most bi example of whatever we come up with,” Main says. “That gets the audience ready to know the comics, because they are all going to draft their favorite example.”
One game involved a slideshow of classic cartoon characters ranked on how bisexual they make the comics feel. The foxy Robin Hood from the ’70s Disney cartoon fared well, but Donald Duck dressed as Adolf Hitler did not. Another game involves adding queer adjectives to Bible verses, Mad Libs style.
With the act "Kink Corner," Main interviews a “token straight” comic about his or her sexual proclivities and endeavors. (Main says because she believes everyone is bi, she asks even the straight comics to identify as such during the shows.)
The December show will also include content Main and Stonic have in the works. “I'm dressed up in all black, performing silent, long-form improv to The Nutcracker,” Stonic says. “We're trying to nail that one for the Christmas show.”
“It’s a work of art,” Main adds. “It’s beautiful. We’ve never been able to finish it. It’s just so precious.”
Fair representation, Main says, is one of the most important issues in comedy for her.
“We work hard to have a diverse lineup as far as genders and races go,” Main says. “It’s certainly something we look for when we balance who we are hitting up for the show. If you have diverse comics with diverse experiences in front of a diverse group, it’s naturally welcoming.”
The Bi-Agenda: A Show for the Silent Majority, Friday, December 10, 7 p.m., Wide Right, 2100 Curtis Street. Tickets are $12.