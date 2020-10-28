 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
| Arts and Culture |

Denver Film Festival Must-See Pick for October 28: Apples

Michael Roberts | October 28, 2020 | 5:54am
A scene from Apples.
A scene from Apples.
Denver Film Festival
AA

Again this year, Denver Film Festival artistic director Matt Campbell is offering his must-see picks for each day of the event, which is largely virtual and continues through November 8. Keep reading to get his take on the selection for October 28: Apples.

Apples
Directed by Christos Nikou
Limited screening: Accessible until 11:45 p.m. November 8

"This is one of my top films of the entire festival," says Campbell of Apples. And there's a good reason it's among his favorites — or favourites, as it were. Christos Nikou, the man behind the film, his first feature, previously worked as an assistant director for Yorgos Lanthimos, the Greek mastermind behind such twisted works as 2015's The Lobster and 2018's The Favourite, which was nominated for ten Academy Awards and earned one for Olivia Colman as Queen Anne.

Campbell sees a similar sensibility at play in Apples, which is among the fest's Krzysztof Kieslowski best international feature competition entrants. "It's a very, very dark comedy — very off-kilter. It's about a man who wakes up and has amnesia, and there's a scourge of amnesia going around. He finds help with this clinic that tries to rehabilitate people by not necessarily improving their memory, but by teaching them to live a new life free of memory and identity. They're taught to create their own identity through tasks and role-playing and instructions given to them on cassette tapes."

Like Lanthimos's works, Apples "won't be for everyone," Campbell admits. "But for those who are like-minded, it's definitely a treat."

Click for ticket information and more details about the 43rd Denver Film Festival, including how to access selections online.

 
Michael Roberts has written for Westword since October 1990, serving stints as music editor and media columnist. He currently covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports and stories that defy categorization.

