Art Attack: All the Shows You'll Want to See This Weekend in Denver

click to enlarge A pile of Britland Tracy's traced drawings of mid-century photo-slides. Courtesy of Understudy

A sampling of work by Lisa Riannson. Lisa Riannson

click to enlarge Barbara Takenaga, “Upper Lower Case,” acrylic on linen. Barbara Takenaga, courtesy of Robischon Gallery

click to enlarge Just a few works from Innovations in Printmaking and Mixed Media at D'art. Courtesy of D'art Gallery

click to enlarge A Lauri Lynnxe Murphy bee collaboration. Lauri Lynnxe Murphy

click to enlarge Artist Jasmine Abena Colgan muses on living with vitiligo. Courtesy of ArtHyve

click to enlarge Deb Stanger, “Sunflowers,” in response to a poem by Deborah Kelly. Courtesy of Firehouse Art Center

click to enlarge Ceramic artist Kevin Snipes and his North High mentees show together at ASLD Gallery. Courtesy of the Art Students League of Denver

RedLine resident Max Maddox imbues objects with new life at Dateline. Courtesy of Dateline Gallery

A sculptural work by Janine Thornton. Janine Thornton.

click to enlarge Street artist KRAVE checks in at ILA Gallery. Courtesy of ILA Gallery

click to enlarge Ogle artist Risa Friedman's collage work at Westward Gallery. Courtesy of Westward Gallery

Ceramic artist Aprylisa Snyder is just one of thirty artists on the EBCA studio tour. Courtesy of East Boulder County Artists

click to enlarge Elaine Erne comments on the dark lives of stuffed animals. Courtesy of Artworks Center for Contemporary Art

click to enlarge Kelton Osborn, “Jepun,” acrylic, latex and graphite on canvas. Courtesy of Michael Warren Contemporary

click to enlarge Audra Stachnik, garment upcycled with gold table cloth, upholstery fabric, faux fur, beading, metallic fabric, Domino silk ribbon and butterfly necklace. Courtesy of Spectra Art Space

[email protected]

No rest for the weary, folks. You’ll want to leave the Best of Denver 2022 behind for a few hours while you take in this weekend’s rush of excellent new art shows, including a few at galleries highlighted in the issue.Here’s what's happening:Years ago, families across the nation photographed lush color slide images of shared events, from birthdays to barbecues, to relive at home using a carousel projector. Marfa-based artist Britland Tracy once purchased an anonymously captioned and curated mid-century album of 800 slides in an antique mall, picking it up again years later during the pandemic lockdown. Inspired by the popularity of adult coloring books during that solitary time, Tracy began to meticulously project and trace each slide, leaving a ghostly image from the past. Go back in time at Understudy, where Tracy’s reimagined memories will be on view through the end of April.Kanon Collective says farewell to Pasternack’s Art Hub with one last solo show by gallery artist Lisa Riannson, who invites viewers to take a walk through her psyche, the primary source for her dreamlike visual moments in time. Some results are abstract curtains, while others capture mimosas cooling on a patio table, the aroma of an iris, jumping into a pool and other everyday pleasures. Like the rest of its roommates at Art Hub, Kanon will be packing up for the new 40 West facility soon.Robischon Gallery unwraps a new quartet of artist solos, ranging from Barbara Takenaga’s swirling abstract captures of the celestial and terrestrial and Omar Chacon’s patterned, tactile acrylics to Jae Ko’s rolled-paper sculptures and the laser-cut steel sculptures by Linda Fleming. There’s a definite theme of continuity between styles going on here.D’art unveils its nod to Mo’Print with a national group print show juried by notable artist and printmaker Melanie Yazzie, who teaches at CU Boulder. The added interest of mixed media to these chosen works shows a whole new angle where the craft of printmaking takes off into sculptural and tactile territories. Meanwhile, painter James Holmes brings the ordered chaos of his bright abstract paintings to the East Gallery.Exhibitions by Lauri Lynnxe Murphy and Pamela Webb at the Arvada Center can hardly be called sideshows to the gallery’s annual Jeffco Schools Foundation High School Art Exhibition, but both artists did begin their careers as students in the Jeffco system: Murphy at Green Mountain and Webb — who now teaches in the district at Dakota Ridge — at Pomona. Both follow unusual pathways in their practices, from Murphy’s experiments with snail paths and bee hives to Webb’s transitions between fine art, architectural fabrication and metalsmithing. They must be doing something right, then, in Jeffco’s high-school art departments, as the student exhibition of 400 works from 23 high schools will prove. A free reservation is required to visit the galleries; select a date and RSVP here On a sad note, the two-woman nonprofit ArtHyve, an organization working to archive and preserve important work by Colorado artists, is signing off for now with one last commissioned Archives as Muse exhibition. Jasmine Abena Colgan — a crusader for the cause of people with vitiligo, an autoimmune condition that attacks melanin-producing cells, causing discolored patches of skin — will unveil, an autobiographical and transformational look at living with vitiligo through photography and installation.Let’s all pause here for a salute to Jessie De la Cruz and Sigri Strand for an effort well-done. ArtHyve not only gave artists a reason to produce their best work, but also helped expose that work to an audience.Firehouse celebrates National Poetry Month 2022 with a collaborative pairing of artists with poets for the South Gallery exhibition. Each duo was allowed a choice as to whether the poet or the artist would respond to the other’s work. Representational and plein air painter Kay Keyes Farrar pops up in Studio 64, and the Mo’Print showcontinues in the Main Gallery.Ceramic artist Kevin Snipes, who essentially draws on clay to create decorative, sculptural surfaces, finishes up a residency at the Art Students League of Denver, with, a show he shares with the North High School ceramics students he worked with during his term.Dateline celebrates its 112th exhibition on Larimer Street since it opened in the living room of artists Jeromie Dorrance and Adam Milner in March of 2014. Dorrance, who now runs the gallery on his own (Milner headed off to grad school at Carnegie Mellon), has crafted a show much like Dateline 001, with a mixed-bag group exhibition of interesting and experimental work.RedLine resident Max Maddox, an artist splitting time between surrealism and assemblage, spills the beans on what he’s been working on with Radiant Bird, billed as “A Suite of Objects.” Basically presenting said objects as something other than their definitive identities, Maddox thereby frees them from the shackles of commerce and functionality.The CU Denver Sculpture Club, a collective member of the gallery, presents a group show juried by CSU sculpture professor Suzanne Faris, while associate member Janine Thornton, whose sculptural work encompasses an interest in totems, natural and found materials, woven fibers and sustainability, not necessarily in that order. In the Treasure Chest, meet Timus Ware.ILA Gallery brings some big fish to Denver’s little sea: versatile Miami street artist, muralist and sculptural artist Daniel Fila, aka KRAVE — along with wall-writer Love Pulp, a sometime-Denverite who’s diversified to include signage, tattoo art and mural work in realist and pop-art styles in his repertoire. Krave’sfocuses on his "El Mono Fresco," a monkey cartoon that’s his signature character, while Pulp’sgets nostalgic for the good ole days.Westward Gallery on Tennyson Street gets edgy with an invitational show curated by Jarred De Palo and boasting a worthy lineup of local artists, including Julio Alejandro, Cal Duran, Risa Friedman, Anthony Garcia Sr., Hillary Lauer, Jahna Rae and Michelle Weddle.In preparation for EBCA’s annual tour of artist studios in Longmont and Lafayette on April 23 and 24, lookie-loos can get a sneak peek of what to expect beginning Friday at the Great Frame Up in Longmont. An exhibition at the shop through May will showcase work by the thirty participating EBCA artists who will be opening their doors at sixteen studio locations in a couple of weeks.Loveland’s Artworks celebrates ten years of building community among artists and art-lovers with a couple of shows opening Friday as part of downtown Loveland’s Night on the Town , including a resident artist group show, Power, and a solo show by Elaine Erne, whose storytelling series of graphite pencil drawings and prints about the inner lives of stuffed animals tends to cross over to the dark side. See it now or wait until the gallery reception and celebration on May 7, with music by Wendy Woo. If you haven’t been, either date would be a good time to see what’s up with Artworks, said to be the largest studio artist community in Northern Colorado.Michael Warren hosts a last-chance opportunity to take in abstract painter Kelton Osborn’s pleasing solo show before it comes down.Spectra has a spectacle on its hands with theand its fabulous lineup of handy people who have a way with the stuff the rest of us toss out, as clothing designers, found-object sculptors, collectible-toy makers and general throwaway geniuses with a natural affinity for the art of reuse. The opening is a party; admission donations starting at $5 will get you varying sizes of swag bags, and at $15 and up, free entry into Spectra’s immersiveexperience.