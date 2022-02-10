Art Attack: Feel the Love at Galleries This Weekend in Denver and Beyond

Love conquers all at galleries and art shows this weekend, as it should with Valentine’s Day around the corner. In all the lighthearted, freaky and occasionally wicked romantic fare, you’ll find a five-year anniversary love letter to the gallery stable at K Contemporary, a stellar Mo’Print show at the Firehouse in Longmont and a political take on Afro-Cuban art in Colorado Springs.
Love it or leave it: Which direction will you take?
Laura Brenton and Lisa Calzavara, Form/NoForm
Richard Jacobi in Gallery East
D’art Gallery, 900 Santa Fe Drive
Thursday, February 10, through March 6
Opening Reception: Friday, February 11, 6 to 9 p.m.
Artist Talk: Sunday, February 27, 1 to 3 p.m.
Closing Reception: Sunday, March 6, 1 to 3 p.m.
D’art members Laura Brenton and Lisa Calzavara are well-matched for their concurrent solo shows at the gallery: Both paint abstracts bleeding with bold colors, sometimes dabble in landscape works and are hanging their art here on the collective theme of Form/NoForm. How do they differ? Brenton’s atmospheric canvases seem to form in a primordial soup, while Calzavara’s flowing shapes are more solidly defined. Side-by-side, one’s work naturally leads to the other’s in this satisfying exhibition.
Side Stories 2022: Love Stories
RiNo Art District, from 28th to 33rd Street, between Larimer and Blake streets
Saturday, February 11, through February 20, 6 to 10 p.m.
Side Stories, RiNo’s little festival of five-minute experimental film loops screened on an urban canvas of brick walls and water towers, is back for another round. Five artists were selected for this year’s free event, working on the theme of Love Stories, but don’t expect straight answers from them: subjects range from the fascinating world of fungus to Rilke’s “Repository of Unlived Things.” Local businesses within the Side Stories zone will offer food and drink specials to film-watchers strolling the neighborhood. Find a map, learn more about the artists, and browse food and drink specials on the Side Stories website.
Diago: The Pasts of This Afro-Cuban Present
Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 West Dale Street, Colorado Springs
Friday, February 11 through July 2
Museum Free Day: Saturday, February 12, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cuban artist Juan Roberto Diago rewrites history to tell the whole story of how slavery and colonialism established the systemic discrimination that still survives on the Caribbean island. It’s his own brand of critical race theory, telling the plain truth of his Afro-Cuban roots and the ironies of living with racism while finding redemption in the Yoruba and Abakuá rituals and cultures of his ancestors. The exhibition starts Friday, just in time to take advantage of a CSFAC museum free day on Saturday.
The Art of the Postcard: We Are All Artists; Friday, February 11, through March 6
Firehouse Art Center, 667 Fourth Avenue, Longmont
Opening Reception: Friday, February 11, 6 to 9 p.m.
Master printer Gregory Santos’s collaborative printmaking project, Mixed Grit, invites four artists from across the country every four months to create artworks on small lithographic stones sent back and forth in the mail. When they return the stones to Santos at Denver’s Art Gym, he prints small five-edition runs of each work. Firehouse offers a chance to see the whole collection, a perfect introduction to this year’s Month of Printmaking. In the South Gallery, the Art of the Postcard showcases another ongoing project, this one by the art and literary journal Inverted Syntax. It’s a curated ongoing collection of art postcards that invites the participation of anyone and everyone.
Dark Heart Show
Kanon Collective, Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Friday, February 11, though February 27
Opening Reception: Friday, February 11, 6 to 9:30 p.m.
Not all love is true: Kanon’s annual Dark Heart Valentine’s Day show returns with another round of heart art in the dark, humorous vein, curated with gothic relish by Denver power couple Andrew Novick and Merhia Weise.
Little Bit Of Love
Spectra Art Space, 1836 South Broadway Street
Opening Reception: Friday, February 11, 6 to 9 p.m.
Spectra Art Space is sprouting hearts and flowers on Friday night with a love-themed group show showing off small collections of giftable art, including Sadie Young’s cute knitted hearts and mushrooms and lots more freaky art. The free reception includes brews by Ratio Beerworks; an RSVP is required online at Eventbrite, where you can also opt to make a donation of $10 or $15 to earn perks and swag.
Foolproof Contemporary Art, 3240 Larimer Street
Side Stories Opening Night Reception: Friday, February 11, 6 to 9 p.m.
Valentine’s Day Art-Making Experience for Couples: Saturday, February 12, 4 to 6 p.m., $25 in advance at Eventbrite
Foolproof takes advantage of its proximity to RiNo’s Side Stories film fest by throwing a special reception on Friday to welcome visitors in to warm up with the gallery’s week-old show Textures. The next day, Foolproof is hosting a ticketed hands-on couples art event where everyone is a maker. Learn more and reserve a spot here.
As of Now
K Contemporary, 1412 Wazee Street
Saturday, February 12, through March 12
The biggest show of the weekend might be As of Now, a fifth anniversary group exhibition of highlights from over the years for high-profile gallery artists Andrew Jensdotter, Carlos Martiel, Suchitra Mattai, Ken Gun Min, Daisy Patton, Jonathan Saiz and many others. Gallerist Doug Kacena will also give a sneak peek at what you might be seeing more of at K Contemporary over the next five years. The brave new world of NFT, AR and VR projects is coming, ready or not. A “During” celebration is also being planned for a date sometime in the middle of the run; check back online for updates.
Amor Eterno Art Show
Saturday, February 12, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Rise Westwood Campus, 3738 Morrison Road, Morrison.
In conjunction with this weekend’s Valentine’s Day gift market Mercado de Amor, a love-themed art show, Amor Eterno, will entice visitors to Rise Westwood with sweet and affordable works, courtesy of the Westwood Arts District. With vendors, food and entertainment outdoors and art indoors, expect a full afternoon of fun and surprises.
Champagne & Kisses and Choose Love Art Exhibit
Bella Luna Gifts & Gallery, 2045 Downing Street
Saturday, February 12, 12:30 to 5 p.m.
The Uptown gift shop Bella Luna on the edge of City Park West will have the best kind of pre-Valentine’s Day shopping blowout on Saturday, with chocolate kisses, a romantic glass of bubbly, love-themed tarot readings, a Valentine workshop with artist Lisa DiAmor and the lovey-dovey art exhibit Choose Love to peruse while you shop for sweet trinkets and beautiful handmade goods. It doesn’t get any sweeter than that.
Kat Jobgen, Visions of Love Art Show: Spirit Animals & Plant Medicine
Alive Photography Studio Share, 4593 North Broadway, Boulder
Saturday, February 12, 5 to 9 p.m.
Artist Kat Jobgen draws on her transcendent side to paint spirit animals and medicinal plants in bright swirling colors. Check out the work with a wine bubbly in hand, hear from the artist and listen to live music by Ravenfeather at the opening.
Interested in having your event appear in this calendar? Send the details to [email protected]