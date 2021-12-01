Art Attack: Denver’s Final First Friday of 2021

What are you waiting for? Here’s what’s going on:
35th Annual Fine Art Market, 45th Annual Holiday Pottery Sale
Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, 6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada
Thursday, December 2, 12 to 7:30 p.m.; Friday, December 3, and Saturday, December 4, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, December 5, 1 to 5 p.m., continuing Wednesdays through Sundays until December 19
High-quality, artful holiday shopping has been a specialty at the Arvada Center for decades. The annual Fine Art Market is filled with gallery-ready art and crafts by dozens of Colorado artists in the Main Gallery. The Upper Gallery displays work celebrating form and function by students and instructors from the center’s ceramic-art studio. The shows will run side by side for nearly three weeks, but it’s best to shop before items sell out.
Holiday Fine Art Festival
Art Gym Denver, 1460 Leyden Street
Thursday, December 2, 5 to 8 p.m., through Sunday, December 26
Members of the shared studio and maker facility Art Gym get together each year for a Holiday Fine Art Festival that makes shopping for gifts of art easy. Art Gym’s metalsmiths, printmakers, painters, mixed-media and culinary artists chip in for a festive and affordable, all-local mix of merchandise.
Returning: Contemporary Works by Arapaho Artists
Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway, Boulder
Friday, December 3 through Monday, February 14
Opening Reception: Friday, December 2, 5 to 7 p.m., artist panel at 5:30 p.m.
Admission: $10 at Eventbrite. Free for members.
The Museum of Boulder's exhibit Returning presents art by indigenous artists with ties to the Arapaho people, who roamed free in Wyoming and on the central and northeastern Colorado plains for centuries. The group exhibition displays contemporary works that reinterpret the evolving Arapaho legacy. Some works will be for sale throughout the run.
Mad Tatters
Valkarie Gallery, 445 South Saulsbury Street, Lakewood
Wednesday, December 1 through Sunday, January 2
Opening Reception: Friday, December 3, 5 to 8:30 p.m.
It’s becoming a Valkarie tradition to exhibit the sideshow-inspired works by art couple Ellie Rusinova and Brandan Styles, collectively known as Mad Tatters, for the holiday season. Both artists work with mixed-media, paint and wood to create sculptural works and wall tableaux with dark and metaphysical themes, fitting right in with the gallery’s bent for irresistible fantasy and storytelling art.
Hope/Esperanza, DAVA’s Annual Holiday Show & Sale
Downtown Aurora Visual Arts, 1405 Florence Street, Aurora
Friday, December 3 through Friday, January 14
Opening Reception: Friday, December 3, 4 to 7 p.m.
DAVA’s young artists teamed up with guest mentors to create gift-ready handmade prints, fiber art, and ceramics, including decorative tiles, tea bowls, candle and soap holders, bells and sculptural planter pots. The Hope/Esperanza holiday sale also includes fine art by mentors.
Koko Bayer, Hope Shop
Dateline, 3104 Larimer Street
Opening Reception: Friday, December 3, 6 to 10 p.m.
Artist and wheat-paster Koko Bayer takes over Dateline for the Hope Shop, where she’ll be selling multi-sized versions of her familiar hope heart imagery — stickers, prints, wall art and more — for the holiday season.
Jennifer Lord, Christi Palitto and Lucy Holtsnider, Winter Blooms
Alto Gallery, RiNo ArtPark, 1900 35th Street
Friday, December 3 through Saturday, January 1
Opening Reception: Friday, December 3, 6 to 10 p.m.
Artists Jennifer Lord, Christi Palitto and Lucy Holtsnider cultivate a garden of botanic imagery for Winter Blooms, up throughout December at Alto Gallery. In addition to being beautiful, the show is a good excuse to see Alto’s new digs in RiNo for those who haven’t already been.
Art of the Apron: Tie One On
Narratives: A Show of Stories in Ceramics
Cultural Normalcy (UCD student show)
BRDG Project, 1553 Platte Street
Friday, December 3 through Wednesday, December 29
Opening Reception: Friday, December 3, 6 to 10 p.m.
The BRDG Project has a trio of holiday shows, beginning with apron collector and cultural historian EllynAnne Geisel’s Art of the Apron: Tie One On, which also includes her pop-up vintage market. There also is Narratives: A Show of Stories in Ceramics, a group show curated and including work by clay artist Penny Bidwell, as well as a photography exhibition by students at University of Colorado Denver.
Geisel, who tasked ten local artists with decorating blank aprons, is hosting an auction during the reception, with proceeds benefiting PlatteForum and Haven, a support organization for BIWOC and non-binary people of color.
Bibelot 2021: The Beauty of Small Works
Kanon Collective, Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Now through Sunday, January 9 (closed Friday, December 24 to Sunday, January 2)
Opening Reception: Friday, December 3, 6 to 9:30 p.m.
Kanon Collective’s annual Bibelot small-works show is an affordable option for holiday gift-shoppers. They look great on walls that need a little something, especially in groups of related work by the same artist.
Walnut Workshop Showcase
Bell Projects, 3525 Walnut Street
Opening Reception: Friday, December 3, 5 to 9 p.m.
The denizens of Walnut Workshop, a busy RiNo beehive of artist and small-business studios, will let the year’s hard work loose on the gallery walls at Bell Projects.
The Outsider Show
Pirate: Contemporary Art, 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood
Friday, December 3 through Sunday, December 19
Opening Reception: Friday, December 3, 6 to 10 p.m.
Jen Starling Artist Talk: Friday, December 17, 7 p.m.
Pirate member Jen Starling’s shadowy mixed-media portraits of women in moments of deep thought, meditation, power and unfettered contemplation will show alongside the gallery’s Outsider Show, an open-entry exhibition that’s been a tradition since the ’80s.
Solstice: A Winter Exhibition
Edge Gallery, Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Friday, December 3 through Sunday, December 19
Opening Reception: Friday, December 3, 6 to 9 p.m.
This gallery artist show includes hand-picked guests to celebrate community and the coming Winter with a nice platter of giftable work.
Reed Weimer, Fun Size!, and Jeff Hersch, Shafts of Grace, in the Annex
Core New Art Space, Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Friday, December 3 through Sunday, December 19
Opening Reception: Friday, December 3, 5 to 10 p.m.
Core members Gina Smith Caswell and Sam Smith share images from the garden and colorful paintings crowded with exploding star-bursts, while artists Reed Weimer and Jeff Hersch take over the Annex to hang retro-design prints, drawings, watercolors, collages and original photography.
Vinni Alfonso and Elena Gunderson, Homewrecker
Sally Centigrade, 445 South Saulsbury Street
Closing Reception: Friday, December 3, 6 to 8 p.m.
This is your last chance to catch Homewrecker, the astonishing and plastic-roach-infested installation by Vinni Alfonso and Elena Gunderson that pairs scary family portraits with thrift-shop furniture and decor. A-plus.
Interested in having your event appear in this calendar? Send the details to [email protected].