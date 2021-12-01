Art Attack: Denver’s Final First Friday of 2021

click to enlarge Judy Gardener, “Soleil,” linocut print. Judy Gardner, Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

click to enlarge Returning: Contemporary Works by Arapaho Artists comes to the Museum of Boulder. Museum of Boulder

Brandan Styles, "King of Hellfire." Brandan Styles, Mad Tatters

click to enlarge DAVA mentor artist Matty Miller shares some work for the nonprofit's year-end holiday show. Matty Miller

click to enlarge Koko Bayer brings another round of Hope to Dateline in December. Kyle Harris

click to enlarge Floral works by Jennifer Lord, Christi Palitto and Lucy Holtsnider bloom n December at Alto Gallery. Jennifer Lord, Christi Palitto and Lucy Holtsnider

EllynAnne Geisel shares her ongoing project Art of the Apron: Tie One On at the BRDG Project. EllynAnne Geisel

click to enlarge Kanon Collective thinks small for the holidays with the annual Bibelot Show. Kanon Collective

click to enlarge Jen Starling, “Self Love is the Antidote.” Jen Starling, Sally Centigrade

click to enlarge Take home one of Gayla Lemke's perky pups, on view at Edge's Solstice members show. Gayla Lemke

click to enlarge Pick up a retro Reed Weimer print at Core New Art Space. Reed Weimer

click to enlarge Last chance to see Homewrecker, a collaborative installation by Vinni Alfonso and Elena Gunderson. Elena Cunderson, Sally Centigrade

[email protected]

December 3 is Denver's final First Friday of the year, making it a great last chance to purchase a holiday gift from a wide variety of local artists. Art markets, co-op member shows and small-works exhibits are at their zenith, and there's nothing like the altruistic rush that comes from supporting artists who are still coming back from a devastating year.What are you waiting for? Here’s what’s going on:High-quality, artful holiday shopping has been a specialty at the Arvada Center for decades. The annual Fine Art Market is filled with gallery-ready art and crafts by dozens of Colorado artists in the Main Gallery. The Upper Gallery displays work celebrating form and function by students and instructors from the center’s ceramic-art studio. The shows will run side by side for nearly three weeks, but it’s best to shop before items sell out.Members of the shared studio and maker facility Art Gym get together each year for a Holiday Fine Art Festival that makes shopping for gifts of art easy. Art Gym’s metalsmiths, printmakers, painters, mixed-media and culinary artists chip in for a festive and affordable, all-local mix of merchandise.The Museum of Boulder's exhibitpresents art by indigenous artists with ties to the Arapaho people, who roamed free in Wyoming and on the central and northeastern Colorado plains for centuries. The group exhibition displays contemporary works that reinterpret the evolving Arapaho legacy. Some works will be for sale throughout the run.It’s becoming a Valkarie tradition to exhibit the sideshow-inspired works by art couple Ellie Rusinova and Brandan Styles, collectively known as Mad Tatters, for the holiday season. Both artists work with mixed-media, paint and wood to create sculptural works and wall tableaux with dark and metaphysical themes, fitting right in with the gallery’s bent for irresistible fantasy and storytelling art.DAVA’s young artists teamed up with guest mentors to create gift-ready handmade prints, fiber art, and ceramics, including decorative tiles, tea bowls, candle and soap holders, bells and sculptural planter pots. Theholiday sale also includes fine art by mentors.Artist and wheat-paster Koko Bayer takes over Dateline for the Hope Shop, where she’ll be selling multi-sized versions of her familiar hope heart imagery — stickers, prints, wall art and more — for the holiday season.Artists Jennifer Lord, Christi Palitto and Lucy Holtsnider cultivate a garden of botanic imagery for, up throughout December at Alto Gallery. In addition to being beautiful, the show is a good excuse to see Alto’s new digs in RiNo for those who haven’t already been.The BRDG Project has a trio of holiday shows, beginning with apron collector and cultural historian EllynAnne Geisel’s, which also includes her pop-up vintage market. There also is, a group show curated and including work by clay artist Penny Bidwell, as well as a photography exhibition by students at University of Colorado Denver.Geisel, who tasked ten local artists with decorating blank aprons, is hosting an auction during the reception, with proceeds benefiting PlatteForum and Haven, a support organization for BIWOC and non-binary people of color.Kanon Collective’s annualsmall-works show is an affordable option for holiday gift-shoppers. They look great on walls that need a little something, especially in groups of related work by the same artist.The denizens of Walnut Workshop, a busy RiNo beehive of artist and small-business studios, will let the year’s hard work loose on the gallery walls at Bell Projects.Pirate member Jen Starling’s shadowy mixed-media portraits of women in moments of deep thought, meditation, power and unfettered contemplation will show alongside the gallery’s, an open-entry exhibition that’s been a tradition since the ’80s.This gallery artist show includes hand-picked guests to celebrate community and the coming Winter with a nice platter of giftable work.Core members Gina Smith Caswell and Sam Smith share images from the garden and colorful paintings crowded with exploding star-bursts, while artists Reed Weimer and Jeff Hersch take over the Annex to hang retro-design prints, drawings, watercolors, collages and original photography.This is your last chance to catch, the astonishing and plastic-roach-infested installation by Vinni Alfonso and Elena Gunderson that pairs scary family portraits with thrift-shop furniture and decor. A-plus.