Art Attack: Month of Printmaking Shows and More, This Weekend and Beyond in Denver

Get out your datebooks and start planning:
Rough Gems 2022 #2: Virga
Union Hall, Coloradan, 1750 Wewatta Street, Suite 144
Thursday, February 24 through March 19
Opening Reception: Thursday, February 24, 6 to 8 p.m.
Virtual Curatorial Talk: Thursday, March 17, 6 to 7:30 p.m.
For Virga, the second installment of Union Hall’s 2022 Rough Gems emerging curators project, artists Noa Fodrie, Larí García, Deya Guy-Vasson, Judith Leinen and Martha Russo tussle with the redirection of creative energy when nature resets its course, such as rain that evaporates before touching the ground. Curated collaboratively by young Boulder artists A Grix and Brook Vann, the exhibition is brimming with transformational moments. Virga comprises works based on personal, material and chemical change. Learn more during the online curators’ talk in March.
Mo’Print: Member Printmaking Exhibition
Art Gym, 1460 Leyden Street
Thursday, February 24, through March 20
Opening Reception: Thursday, February 24, 5 to 8 p.m.
The co-working studio space Art Gym in Mayfair serves as one of the area’s busiest printmaker hubs under director Gregory Santos, a master printer and former Mo’Print chair in 2018 and 2020. The member artists using Art Gym’s equipment include both emerging and seasoned printmakers, making for a big group exhibition that shows off a whole cross-section of styles and print-based mediums. If you’re looking to see what happens when artists work together in a common community, this is ground zero.
ANTV - TRIỂN LÃM RỒNG RẮN LÊN- SERPENTS' TAILS EXHIBITION on TV - 2019 from UuDam Tran Nguyen on Vimeo.Contemporary Southeast Asian Artists Film Series: UuDam Tran Nguyen
Museum of Boulder, 2205 Broadway, Boulder
Thursday, February 24, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Free; RSVP in advance at Eventbrite
The East Window, a Boulder window gallery, is collaborating with CU Boulder Art and Art History instructor Brianne Cohen to mount this series of films on contemporary Southeast Asian artists. The month-long program begins with the documentation of Vietnamese multimedia installationist UuDam Tran Nguyen’s large-scale performance-based work Rồng Rắn Lên (Serpents’ Tails), which involved a troop of motorcyclists attached to tubular “ribbons” forming an industrial maypole-like structure, a metaphor for the polarity between industry and environment. The free four-week series continues at Museum of Boulder on Thursdays, through March 17.
Experiences of Identity
Colorado Photographic Arts Center, 1070 Bannock Street
Through April 12
Opening Reception: Friday, February 25, 6 to 9 p.m.
Panel Talk With Artists: Thursday, March 24, 6 p.m.; via Zoom, RSVP in advance
Experiences of Identity, opening this week at the Colorado Photographic Arts Center, explores the effects of immigration from a personal point of view in photographs by Priya Suresh Kambli, Vikesh Kapoor, Emily Hanako Momohara and Rafael Soldi. Each artist describes the immigrant experience through a singular lens, enhanced by individual techniques and subject matter, with photographs of family, peers and environment.
After Midnight
Rule Gallery, 808 Santa Fe Drive
Friday, February 25, through April 9
Opening Reception: Friday, February 25, 6 to 8 p.m.
Rule starts over this weekend with a fresh palette of gallery artists for After Midnight, a spread of shadowy, moonlit, blue-tinged paintings by Nathan Abels, Laura Berger, Jillian FitzMaurice, Aitor Lajarin-Encina, Robert Martin, VLM and Xi Zhang, all expressing the mood, excitement, loneliness and mystery of the nighttime. Night walkers, this show is for you.
Leah Swenson, Stratum
Pirate: Contemporary Art, 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood
Friday, February 25, through March 13
Opening Reception: Friday, February 25, 6 to 10 p.m.
It’s time for Pirate members Jennifer Jeannelle and Leah Swenson to shine. Jeannelle contributes a series of beautiful and dangerous-looking black-and-white projectiles suspended from the ceiling as well as a performative aspect to be revealed at 8 p.m. on Friday nights throughout the show’s run, while Swenson continues her practice of mixed-media collage works, blending found paper, paint, encaustic and other mediums.
Colorado Vibes Vol. 7
Spectra Art Space, 1836 South Broadway
Friday, February 25 through March 27
Opening Reception: Friday, February 25, 6 to 10 p.m.; RSVP in advance
Looking for a gallery “light” outing? Spectra’s Colorado Vibes Vol. 7, is a big group show of fun, freaky and psychedelic art that will hurt your eyes in a good way. Base admission is free, but with a donation between increments of $5 to $25, you get different increments of perks, including swag and entry into Spectra’s ongoing immersive journey Spookadelia 4: Novo Ita. If you can’t make the opening, RSVP online for another day.
Helen Rudy and Danny Williams, Saturation
Evergreen Center for the Arts, 31880 Rocky Village Drive, Evergreen
Friday, February 25, through March 26
Opening Reception: Friday, February 25, 4 to 7 p.m.
Fused-glass artist Helen Rudy’s work is ablaze with gorgeous translucent color; painter Danny Williams likes to brush it on thick in swirling patterns with sculptural monochromatic layers that you’ll want to touch, even though you shouldn’t. Together, they are the cornerstones of Saturation, a new show at the Evergreen Center for the Arts, bound together by thick paint and color for miles. The reception includes a Q&A with the artists at 6 p.m. and will also stream via Zoom link. RSVP for online viewing here.
K Contemporary, 1412 Wazee Street
Saturday, February 26, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
As K Contemporary’s fifth-anniversary As of Now show continues, the gallery will present a mid-exhibition “During” event in lieu of the usual opening reception. Meet some of the artists and scan QR codes to learn more about each work. The activation is a sign of things to come in the future at K Contemporary, where owner Doug Kacena is planning to explore new avenues outside of the conservative white walls presentation.
Print Educators of Colorado 2022
Lincoln Center, 417 West Magnolia Street, Fort Collins
Saturday, February 26, through April 9
Opening Reception: Saturday, February 26, 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Printmaking — at least the medium’s whole megillah — isn’t an easy road, and that’s why we have Master Printers and print educators to light the way as the road gets rockier beyond the realm of monoprints and linocuts. This Mo’Print offering is a tribute to the incredible artist-educators of Colorado, who build their own practices while teaching the complicated field’s next wave.
Performance Art Week X
Gregg Deal Spoken Word Performance: Tuesday, March 1, 4 p.m.; Emmanuel Gallery, 1205 10th Street Plaza, Auraria Campus
PAW Xtra Large: Tuesday, March 1; reception is 5:30 p.m., Night Lights projections are 6 p.m. to midnight; Daniels & Fisher Clocktower, 1601 Arapahoe Street
Live Performance Day: Wednesday, March 2, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Emmanuel Gallery, 1205 10th Street Plaza, Auraria Campus
CU Denver’s Emmanuel Gallery is a place where students and exhibition artists are encouraged to reach beyond their limits to create braver and more original work without boundaries. Though it’s far from new, performance art fits that bill, hence the reason for the gallery’s annual Performance Art Week, now celebrating PAW X and its tenth anniversary.
In February, students were treated to a workshop with New Orleans performance artist Jeff Becker; now it’s their turn to show off their own performances, along with anyone else who wants to participate, including alumni and local artists. It starts with a spoken word by current gallery artist Gregg Deal on Tuesday, March 1, and then moves on that same evening with performance art video projections by Night Lights Denver. A day of live performances wraps it up back at the gallery on Wednesday, March 2.
Conversations Worth Having
Pablo's Coffee, 1300 Pennsylvania Street
Tuesday, March 1, through April 30
Mo’Print’s big shows might hog all the attention, but sometimes it’s the little ones that shed light on the versatility of print media. Pablo’s will host a two-month showcase of artist postcard sets meant to start meaningful conversations by addressing hot-button issues. And what better place is there than a coffee shop for continuing those conversations?
Artisan Letterpress Cards
Artisan Center, 2757 East Third Avenue
Tuesday, March 1, through March 31
Not far from Pablo’s, the Artisan Center in Cherry Creek North performs another minor miracle for Mo’Print by focusing on letterpress, a process often used for functional uses, including handmade greeting cards made by artists. This exhibition is viewable through the window and everything is for sale, including cards by the Artisan Center’s owners and 2022 Mo’Print directors/artists, Jennifer Ghormley and Emily Moyer.
Scott Artist Series: Rowland Ricketts
Iris and Michael Smith Alumni Center Event Hall, 701 West Pitkin Street, CSU Campus, Fort Collins
Tuesday, March 1, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Indiana farmer/artists Rowland and Chinami Ricketts have a practice you won’t see often. As makers and artists working with indigo dyes, they raise and process their own indigo, and dye their own fabrics to create both large-scale installations and beautifully dyed functional clothing and household items. Rowland Ricketts, who’s been at CSU in Fort Collins to lead a student workshop, will discuss that rare practice and perhaps convince a few folks to adopt his back-to-the-land artisan’s perspective.
Interested in having your event appear in this calendar? Send the details to [email protected]