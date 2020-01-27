Denver Artists Duke It Out at Art Battle

There's a new kind of fight happening in Denver on Wednesday, January 29. The weapons: canvas, paint, brushes and talent. The fighters are artists. The event is called Art Battle.

"As an audience member, you get to watch while each artist extemporaneously creates their unique piece and vote on your favorite," says Sarah Jager, the Art Battle Denver event producer. "It’s mind-blowing to watch the creative process in real time."

The crux of Art Battle is to have tje audience judge twelve artists as they create pieces of art on the spot. The event was started in 2001 by Sean Bono in New York City. Back then, it took place on the streets and included six artists creating black-and-white pieces in a ninety-minute stint. The idea was to break down the barriers and avoid the gatekeepers who were keeping people from entering the elite world of museums and galleries. Whether or not that goal was accomplished, the event has spread and is now hosted in over fifty cities; a championship round takes place in Tokyo this year.

EXPAND Guests watch as artists create quick works on the canvas. Art Battle

Jager went to her first Art Battle in Los Angeles and was immediately hooked. When she moved from California to Denver last year, she sought out the local edition of this global event and was surprised there wasn't one in town. So, she contacted the producers to see how to set one up.

"By the end of the phone call, I knew I had to bring the first one here and ended up becoming a producer for Art Battle Denver," Jager says, as she prepares to to host the first one at Your Mom’s House. "The few artists I talked to at Art Walk [the First Friday event on Santa Fe Drive] seemed to be interested in competing. I booked a couple artists from there, but it's been mainly through social media that people have been asking to compete."

With so much support, Jager didn't have trouble securing twelve artists to battle. This first lineup includes the Vamp DeVille, Jwalk143, Shelby McIntosh, Whiskey Tango, Erin Rosch, Lee Arroyo, Cassandra Babtkis, AJ Davis, Nina Stewart, Jesse Bones, Jana Hope and Protoguy.

EXPAND Artists paint for a crowd, which gets to vote on a winner. Art Battle

The January 29 event will boast three rounds; the first two will run for twenty minutes each, during which artists will each paint an 18-by-24-inch canvas. Round three lasts thirty minutes and the canvas is larger: 24-by-30-inches. In the first and second rounds there are two winners, and the final four winners compete in the last round. For each set, the audience members vote on their favorite. There is no limit to what the participants might paint; it's all up to them.

The supplies come from Fredrix Canvas, which provides canvases for all the Art Battle events worldwide; the paint is branded by Art Battle and handed out by the organization. After this inaugural event, Art Battle Denver will host events every other month or so with different artists and at different venues.

"Creating a space for community and for supporting our local artists will make a huge impact, not only in the art world but in the social landscape of Denver overall," says Jager, who is also part of the recruiting team at SpotX, an ad tech company in Broomfield. "It is important that we continue to support and lift each other up, as it creates a true sense of community and belonging."

Art Battle takes place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, at Your Mom’s House, 608 East 13th Avenue. Prices range from $15 to $20 and you can buy tickets at the Art Battle website or at the door.