Art Attack: Nine Ways to See Great Art in Denver This Weekend

Get out and about this weekend to see fine art, art film, multimedia art, art music and every other kind of art. It's there for the viewing.

Eileen Roscina, "Like Tears Washed Away by Rain," pressed flowers, mirrors. Eileen Roscina

Eileen Roscina, Like Tears Washed Away by Rain

Old Masonic Hall Gallery, front lobby, 136 South Main Street, Breckenridge

Through July 12

Eileen Roscina’s beautiful installation, Like Tears Washed Away by Rain, opened early in June in Breckenridge, but as summer events rev up in the mountain ski town, you still have time to see it before it closes on July 12. The work honors both the life-affirming aura of growing a garden and the lives and personal experiences lost during the pandemic, using an array of pressed flowers, willow boughs, mirrors and visual effects. If you’re in Breck, also check out sculptures by Joshua Ware completed during a residency at the Tin Shop, 117 Washington Street, on view through June 29.

EXPAND Get in the mood for peace, love and hope with Koko Bayer. Koko Bayer, Sally Centigrade

Hope: A Solo Show of New Work From Koko Bayer

Sally Centigrade, 445 South Saulsbury Street, Belmar, Lakewood

June 24 through July 30

Opening Reception: Thursday, June 24, 6 to 9 p.m.

Wheat-paste artist Koko Bayer has been spreading hope across the metro area, leaving her signature Pink Lemonade Hearts on brick walls, gallery banners, display windows, dumpsters and other prime surfaces for more than a year. But Bayer will be slinging her brand of hope in relative miniature, rendered on stickers, tabletop sculpture and little concrete TV sets sized for easy carry-out, for her solo show at Sally Centigrade.

Mark Stokesbury, “Tiptoeing Through the Dark.” Mark Stokesbury

Jennifer Ghormley, Escape: The Adventures of Oscar and Olivia

Mark Stokesbury, New and Old Work: The Good, The Rad & The Ugly

Niza Knoll Gallery, 915 Santa Fe Drive

June 24 through July 31

Opening Reception: Friday, July 16, 5 to 7 p.m.

Niza Knoll Gallery continues showcasing artists from the Mix Co-op, which normally co-exists with the gallery in the back of the house, this time giving up wall space to Jennifer Ghormley and Mark Stokesbury. Ghormley, generally known as a printmaker, stretches out into mixed media for a body of work telling stories with a sweet anthropomorphic pair of kitties, fitting in perfectly with Stokesbury’s sneak peeks from a children’s book-in-progress.

My Picket Fence Project

In the Alley, Dairy Block, 1850 Wazee Street

Thursday, June 24, 4 to 8 p.m.

The Dairy Block invites Pride celebrants to drop by for several events, including this free community art project facilitated by Inside Her Studio. It’s a think piece about finding ways of connecting and understanding one another by writing personal descriptions and making drawings on white fence posts. What’s your idea?

A still from "Don't touch your face," by Leah Shore and Rob Yulfo. Leah Shore and Rob Yulfo

Collective Misnomer, Making Taste 3

Clyfford Still Museum lawn, 1250 Bannock Street

Friday, June 25, 9 p.m.

$10 donation; no one will be turned away

The experimental film series Collective Misnomer is going in-person again — or staying online, if that’s your bag— with Making Taste 3, its first program in 2021, screening outdoors on the side of the Clyfford Still Museum. The material for the show defies categorization, so anything goes, and you can see it however you like — sitting on the museum lawn after dark (the thirty-minute sequence will roll twice, beginning at 9 p.m.), or virtually, where the program will hang for a week for free viewing at the Collective Misnomer website.

Avifauna Album Release and Immersive Art Performance

Friday, June 25, 8 to 10:30 p.m.

Free, space limited, register in advance at Eventbrite

Tension & Release Artist-to-Artist Talks

Saturday, June 26, 1 to 2 p.m.

Artist-musicians Mark Howell and Meagen Svendsen are not only playing in the band Avifauna together, but they’re also stable-mates at Walker Fine Art. They’ll be mixing media — art and music — with the rest of the band on Saturday for an album-release event feting Avifauna’s atmospheric new disc, We Go On, that includes a multimedia art installation. We used to call that a “happening.” Guessing it still is….

Works from Escape, by Eva Maier;Cindy Loya and Angela Chambliss. Next Gallery

Escape

Next Gallery, Art Hub, 6851 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood

June 25 through July 11

Opening Night: Friday, June 25, 6 to 10 p.m.

Next Gallery cleared all its walls for Escape, a national juried show featuring works mulling over the idea of getting away from it, all by 43 artists in a variety of media.

EXPAND Therapeutic roses painted by Amanda J. Armstrong at GRACe. Amanda J. Armstrong, Flicker and Soul Studio

Out There Art Fest 2021

Globeville Riverfront Art Center (GRACe), 888 East 50th Avenue

Saturday, June 26, 3 to 9 p.m.

More than seventy artists and creative businesses at GRACe are overjoyed to be inviting the public back for the facility’s friendly, traditional open-studio event that was quashed like everything else during a difficult 2020. Visit and chat with the artists in their spaces, check out a gallery show, watch art demos, and enjoy live music and food-truck fare into the evening. Some of these artists have been sharing hospitality with visitors since they first gathered at the old Wazee Union, and we’re glad artist communities like this are still here. Welcome back!

EXPAND Jullian Young, “Alight & Awaken,” video-composition projection mapped onto a set of eight ceramic objects. Jullian Young

Jullian Young, Entangled // Embodied

Leon Gallery, 1112 East 17th Avenue

June 26 through July 2

Opening Reception: Saturday, June 26, 6 to 11 p.m.

Jullian Young, an MFA student at DU’s Emergent Digital Practices program, chose a special place for her MFA exhibition: Leon Gallery, known for being open-minded, artist-friendly and, most of all, nonprofit. Young’s multimedia installation blending digitally fabricated ceramics, video projection mapping, animation and other interactive media will blow your mind while commenting on the clash between nature and human progress.

Visit the show at Leon from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 27, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, June 30 to July 2 (or by appointment on Monday, June 28, and Tuesday, June 29; email julliandyoung@gmail.com).

Interested in having your event appear in this calendar? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.