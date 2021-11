Art Attack: Where to Find Art Over Thanksgiving Weekend

click to enlarge Terrell Otey, “Still the Capital of the Confederacy?” Richmond, Virginia. © Terrell Otey, courtesy of CPAC

click to enlarge Vonalda Utterback, “In Other Worlds.” Vonalda Utterback

click to enlarge Kai & Sunny, “Fields of Madness,” 2020, ballpoint pen on paper. Kai & Sunny, Black Book Gallery

click to enlarge James McNeill Whistler, “Blue and Silver, Dieppe,” 1880-85, oil paint on panel. New Britain Museum of American Art

It’s Thanksgiving weekend, and while there's not a feast of art openings around town, what you can see is very, very tasty. And never forget that art makes a wonderful gift!Here are some of the choice servings:CPAC’s 2021 capper,defines the year we’re leaving behind, capturing both unrest and revelations in the realms of inequality and social justice. Juried by bicoastal photographer Kris Graves, whose own work raises up the innate humanity of people of color, the national group showcase zeroes in on artists who catch moments of protest and its underlying ironies. CPAC continues to prove it’s ready for national notice; do the organization a favor and show up, see the show and talk about it.A dozen or more local artists and makers will be standing at the ready, waiting for walk-in buyers on Small Business Saturday and the lesser-known Artists Sunday at the Firehouse Art Center. Why? Because a gift of original art chosen for a special person can be a life-changer during a season when many folks turn morose, rather than jolly. Firehouse also offers gift certificates for shoppers who feel less confident about choosing art for someone else; pick one up in the gallery shop or online . They are good not only for art purchases, but also for class registrations.Black Book Gallery is typically only open to the public with one or two events for new shows (or by appointment); this Saturday afternoon is last call in November to see, a glorious street-art paean to skateboard culture with both artist decks and art for the wall. The show itself runs through December 11.Have an art-collector on your list? Michael Warren turns into a big, multi-artist emporium, open daily and running right up to Christmas Eve, with work for sale representing the gallery’s diverse stable of art-makers.In conjunction with the DAM’s new exhibition, museum curator emeritus Timothy Standring, who led the show’s curation team, kicks off a four-session Drawn to France course and lecture series with a breakdown of the curating process. He’ll also answer questions about why American artists began flocking to France in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, before honing in on narrower tangents in January talks. Both in-person and virtual options are available. Now’s the time to get full-course passes (or single tickets); find details online