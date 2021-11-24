Art Attack: Where to Find Art Over Thanksgiving Weekend

It’s Thanksgiving weekend, and while there's not a feast of art openings around town, what you can see is very, very tasty. And never forget that art makes a wonderful gift!
Here are some of the choice servings:
Privilege and Consequence
Colorado Photographic Arts Center, 1070 Bannock Street
Friday, November 26, through January 8
Opening Reception: Saturday, December 4, 5 to 8 p.m.
CPAC’s 2021 capper, Privilege and Consequence, defines the year we’re leaving behind, capturing both unrest and revelations in the realms of inequality and social justice. Juried by bicoastal photographer Kris Graves, whose own work raises up the innate humanity of people of color, the national group showcase zeroes in on artists who catch moments of protest and its underlying ironies. CPAC continues to prove it’s ready for national notice; do the organization a favor and show up, see the show and talk about it.
Artist Member Holiday Market
Firehouse Art Center, 667 Fourth Avenue, Longmont
Saturday, November 27, and Sunday, November 28, noon to 5 p.m.
A dozen or more local artists and makers will be standing at the ready, waiting for walk-in buyers on Small Business Saturday and the lesser-known Artists Sunday at the Firehouse Art Center. Why? Because a gift of original art chosen for a special person can be a life-changer during a season when many folks turn morose, rather than jolly. Firehouse also offers gift certificates for shoppers who feel less confident about choosing art for someone else; pick one up in the gallery shop or online. They are good not only for art purchases, but also for class registrations.
I Only Have to Land It Once
Black Book Gallery, 3878 South Jason Street, Englewood
Open Saturday, November 27, 3 to 6 p.m.
Black Book Gallery is typically only open to the public with one or two events for new shows (or by appointment); this Saturday afternoon is last call in November to see I Only Have to Land It Once, a glorious street-art paean to skateboard culture with both artist decks and art for the wall. The show itself runs through December 11.
Holiday Market
Michael Warren Contemporary, 760 Santa Fe Drive
Tuesday, November 30, through December 24, open daily, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Have an art-collector on your list? Michael Warren turns into a big, multi-artist emporium, open daily and running right up to Christmas Eve, with work for sale representing the gallery’s diverse stable of art-makers.
Timothy Standring on "Whistler to Cassatt: The Making of an Exhibition"
Denver Art Museum, 100 West 14th Avenue Parkway
Tuesday, November 30, 6 to 7:15 p.m.
Admission: $15 to $20 per lecture
In conjunction with the DAM’s new exhibition Whistler to Cassatt: American Painters in France, museum curator emeritus Timothy Standring, who led the show’s curation team, kicks off a four-session Drawn to France course and lecture series with a breakdown of the curating process. He’ll also answer questions about why American artists began flocking to France in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, before honing in on narrower tangents in January talks. Both in-person and virtual options are available. Now’s the time to get full-course passes (or single tickets); find details online.
