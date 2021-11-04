Denver Film Festival 2021 Must-See Pick for November 4: Atlantide

AtlantideDirected by Yuri Ancarani7:45 p.m. Thursday, November 4AMC House 97 p.m. Saturday, November 6AMC House 3The Denver Film Festival's Matt Campbell calls"a fascinating film — and definitely more of an under-the-radar kind of esoteric gem from our Italian showcase."The film "takes place on the periphery of Venice with local youths and the ski-boat racing culture," Campbell continues. "There's really minimal dialogue, and it's part of the new, in-vogue, hybrid style of documentary, where you can tell the director [Yuri Ancarani] is re-creating some scenes to tell the story. But he still followed these youths around during a multi-year process."Among the highlights of"is the cinematography, which is gorgeous," he says. "There are a lot of long takes and nighttime neon lighting. It's really beautiful — the kind of thing that might not pop out to people on their first pass through the program, but one of my personal favorites in the entire festival."Here's a trailer for