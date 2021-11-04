Denver Film Festival 2021 Must-See Pick for November 4: Atlantide

Atlantide
Directed by Yuri Ancarani
7:45 p.m. Thursday, November 4
AMC House 9
7 p.m. Saturday, November 6
AMC House 3
The Denver Film Festival's Matt Campbell calls Atlantide "a fascinating film — and definitely more of an under-the-radar kind of esoteric gem from our Italian showcase."
The film "takes place on the periphery of Venice with local youths and the ski-boat racing culture," Campbell continues. "There's really minimal dialogue, and it's part of the new, in-vogue, hybrid style of documentary, where you can tell the director [Yuri Ancarani] is re-creating some scenes to tell the story. But he still followed these youths around during a multi-year process."
Among the highlights of Atlantide "is the cinematography, which is gorgeous," he says. "There are a lot of long takes and nighttime neon lighting. It's really beautiful — the kind of thing that might not pop out to people on their first pass through the program, but one of my personal favorites in the entire festival."
Here's a trailer for Atlantide:
Click for ticket information and more details about the 44th Denver Film Festival, including how to access some selections online.