Book It: The Five Best Literary Events This Week

It’s a week full of dogs, teens and fantasy literature here on the Denver literary scene. Rescue dogs both literal and metaphoric. Teens who love young adult fiction, and the parents who want to understand them better. And fantasy lit, for everyone who still has adventure in their hearts — and let’s be honest: Game of Thrones brought a whole bunch of y’all out of the dragon-loving closet. Here are your five best literary bets in the coming week.

EXPAND Blackstone Publishing

Susan Purvis, Go Find

Wednesday, October 23, 7:30 p.m.

Boulder Book Store

1107 Pearl Street, Boulder

$5

Colorado rescue trainer, outdoorswoman and entrepreneur Susan Purvis speaks about and signs her book Go Find: My Journey to Find the Lost — and Myself at the Boulder Book Store. It’s dogs, mountains, skiing, human interest and more mountains. Couldn’t be more Colorado if it tried. Tickets to the event are $5 and are good for $5 off the purchase of this or any book the day of the event.

EXPAND Forge Books

W. Bruce Cameron, A Dog’s Promise

Thursday, October 24, 7 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

$27

Best-selling author W. Bruce Cameron brings his new book, A Dog’s Promise, to the Tattered Cover for a reading and signing. The book — the third in the popular A Dog’s Purpose series — continues the story of Bailey, a “wise canine soul” who fulfills his promise of joy, laughter and comfort over the course of several lifetimes. Seriously, if you live in Denver, you know a super-committed dog lover who’d love this book. Tickets to the event include a copy of the book and a spot in the signing line.

The Colorado Teen Book Con returns. Tattered Cover

Colorado Teen Book Con 2019

Saturday, October 26, 8:30 a.m.

East High School

1600 City Park Esplanade

Free

Denver’s East High School teams up with the Tattered Cover for a teens-only literary convention featuring more than 25 fan-favorite YA authors. There will be meet-and-greets, photo opportunities, book signings, food trucks, and more literary love than one could shake an adolescent stick at. Not that there will be sticks there. It’s all books. And writers and readers. And appreciation. It’s only a saying. The event is free, but registration is required.

Sharknado Press

Eric Lynn, Notes to My Son

Saturday, October 26, 4:30 p.m.

BookBar

4280 Tennyson Street

Free

Colorado businessman and father Eric Lynn launches his new book, Notes to My Son, with a reading and signing at BookBar. The book contains 25 different and important topics designed to inspire deeper and more meaningful conversations between father and child — those questions that are the toughest to ask and also often the most important to answer. It's "the greatest gift for dads of all ages and at all stages," and it might just be a way to bring family closer, now and in years to come.

EXPAND Orbit

Brent Weeks, The Burning White

Sunday, October 27, 2 p.m.

Tattered Cover

2526 East Colfax Avenue

Free

New York Times best-selling author Brent Weeks comes to the Tattered Cover to discuss and sign his stunning and long-awaited conclusion to the epic Lightbringer series, The Burning White. Kingdoms clash in this modern fantasy classic series, which Publishers Weekly called “an orchestrated chess match between genius grandmasters.”

