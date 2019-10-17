Five Things to Do for Free in Denver This Weekend

This weekend is full of great activities, some of which were included in our list of 21 Best Things to Do. But there's more, lots more, going on around town, including these five absolutely free events that will tickle your fancy, expand your mind...or maybe both. And for outdoor lovers, there's a special bonus at the end.

Dreamers Nightmare: The U.S. War on Immigrant Latinx Children

Friday, October 18, 5 to 8 p.m.

Bonaquisti Wine Co., 4640 Pecos Street, Unit 1

After twenty years as an immigration attorney, Arturo Jimenez has self-published his first book, Dreamers Nightmare: The U.S. War on Immigrant Latinx Children, which shares "the very reasons why children from Central American have been flocking to our border by the thousands since 2014," he says. "It also reminds us of the social and political reasons, which have to do with U.S. government intervention, that have pushed their migration into the U.S." Jimenez will host a celebration and book signing on October 18; a limited number of books will be available for sale at the event. It's also available on Kindle.

A Tiny Tantrum

Friday, October 18, 7:30 p.m. to close

Fort Greene Bar, 321 East 45th Avenue

After throwing the biggest Tantrum of his life — last fall’s Temple Tantrum arts fest — artist/musician Lewis Neeff is back with a tiny one. It’s a streamlined, evening-long hissy fit pairing live music by Buddy Bravo, Ilind, Ginger Perry and Neeff’s self-named band with an art market featuring Mukee Designs, Bang Created, Chris Nugen, Chloe Ella Art and ReMenace Vintage.

Unearthed: Ancient Life in Boulder Valley

Saturday October 19, tours start at 10 a.m.

CU Museum of Natural History, 1035 Broadway in Boulder

Following a tour of Unearthed at the University of Colorado Museum of Natural History, groups will be transported to Boulder's Open Space and Mountain Parks Annex for a rare opportunity to experience a throwing technology over 30,000 years old. In this interactive program, Christian Driver of OSMP's Cultural Resources Program will take you on a journey through ancient Boulder as you learn about the animals that used to inhabit the valley, and how native peoples may have used Atlatl spear-throwing technology, which you'll get to try for yourself. The two-hour session is free, but registration is required here.

Climate Change: Empowerment & Action Over Despair

Saturday, October 19, 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Buck Community Recreation Center, 2004 West Powers Avenue, Littleton

The big climate change protests may be over, but the discussion continues with this free panel and community talk on positive ways to engage in action on climate change. Panelists include both educators and students; the group will be moderated by Red Rocks Community College Honors Director Barbra Sobhani.

Siqueiros: Walls of Passion Screening and Panel Discussion

Saturday, October 19, 4:30 to 7 p.m.

McNichols Building, 144 West Colfax Avenue, third floor

Siqueiros: Walls of Passion is a one-hour documentary film about Mexican visual artist David Alfaro Siqueiros (1896–1974) and the resurrection of his Los Angeles mural "América Tropical," championed by the Chicano movement as a symbol of its oppressed culture. One of the three great Mexican muralists (with Diego Rivera and José Clemente Orozco), Siqueiros was a controversy-stirring revolutionary and lifetime activist who lived with theatrical flair and painted on an epic scale. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion with director Miguel Picker; Emanuel Martinez, a Denver muralist who collaborated with Siqueiros on "March of Humanity" in 1968; Claudia Moran, executive director of the Museo de las Americas; and Lucha Martinez de Luna, curator of Para Mi Pueblo: Chicano/a Muralists of Colorado" (on display at the McNichols Building through December 22). The discussion will be moderated by Westword art critic Michael Paglia. The program is free, but you should RSVP at Eventbrite.

And a bonus:



REI Denver Garage Sale

Saturday, October 19, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Denver REI

1416 Platte Street

You'll need to be a member of REI to get into this garage sale, which offers "as is" merchandise that has been used and returned. The rules are somewhat arcane, but the deals are downright amazing. And it's not too late to become a member; learn more here.